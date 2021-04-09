Do the Work

How Anti-Racism Helps to Dismantle Diet Culture

Read more to better understand the intersectionality of racism, fatphobia, and diet culture.
What It's Like to Be an Asian Woman In America During the COVID-19 Pandemic

"In light of the recent shootings in Atlanta that targeted Asian women working in survival jobs, coupled with the wave of violent and intimidating acts against the elderly, staying silent (and for non-Asians, staying complicit) is no longer an option."
The Exploitation of Asian Culture In the Food and Health Industry

"The cultural dishes I was embarrassed to eat in front of my white peers when I was younger have suddenly become "cool" and acceptable instead of gross and foreign." — Remy Morimoto Park aka @veggiekins
The Best Black Natural Hair Influencers to Follow for Styling Tips, Tutorials, and More

Whether you're looking for formulas catered to coily textures or tips on how to make wash-and-gos work for you, these are the natural hair gurus you need to follow.
LGBTQ+ Glossary of Gender and Sexuality Definitions Allies Should Know

Don't ask your LGBTQ+ friends to do the work for you.
I'm Black, Queer, and Polyamorous: Why Does That Matter to My Doctors?

I deserve the same health care as you.
11 Black Women Get Real About Natural Hair at Job Interviews

Research shows that Black women with natural hairstyles, such as twists, braids, and 'fros, are perceived less professional and competent — and thus, less likely to get job interviews — than their straight-haired counterparts.
Why Wellness Pros Need to Be Part of the Conversation About Racism

Systemic racism and its aftereffects have a profound effect on the health of Black people. If you're a part of the wellness industry in any capacity (doctors, trainers, nutritionists...), here's how you can do your part in creating positive, lasting change.
How to Talk to Your White Family About Racism

Target Promotes Body Diversity with Its Incredible New Swimsuit Line

These Diverse Models Are Proof Fashion Photography Can Be Unretouched Glory

This Cosmetic Chemist Is On a Mission to Make the Beauty Industry More Diverse

