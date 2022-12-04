I Get Compliments On My Skin After Every Time I Use This Product

I'm by no means a beauty expert, but five or so years ago, I was truly starting from square one — not sure where to begin and trying a slew of random products. After the first several months of trial and error, I found my first taste of success with a combination of products I still use in my skin-care rotation today: exfoliators and retinol.

Before you gasp and tell me that the two "harsh" ingredients shouldn't be used together, let me explain. It's true that for some skin types or concerns, these products and ingredients can cause irritation or redness when used together (or alone for that matter). But, the exact opposite has been true for me. I attribute this, in part, to the first step in this winning combo: my Dr. Brandt PoreDermabrasion cream.



Dr. Brandt PoreDermabrasion Exfoliator Key Features

How I tested: I've been using this exfoliator cream for at least three years, and I use it roughly two times a week — typically in conjunction with The Ordinary Granactive Retinoid 2% Emulsion. (But that's a love letter for another time.)

Perfect for: Those with oily or combination skin; anyone looking to target dullness, pores, and uneven texture

Those with oily or combination skin; anyone looking to target dullness, pores, and uneven texture What you’ll love: The teeny tiny aluminum oxide crystals that slough off dead skin cells, which are the perfect size — not too small to go unnoticed or get into your eyes or too large to feel ineffective.

The teeny tiny aluminum oxide crystals that slough off dead skin cells, which are the perfect size — not too small to go unnoticed or get into your eyes or too large to feel ineffective. Keep in mind: This product is both a physical and a chemical exfoliator, meaning it smoothes and brightens skin by way of micro-size crystals and salicylic acid, respectively.

Dr. Brandt PoreDermabrasion Exfoliator Review

My fair skin has a reddish undertone to it, so I'm always cognizant of avoiding anything that could cause irritation that might increase the flushed look. So, strong chemical peels and exfoliants have always been a no-no. I have no such fears when using the Dr. Brandt PoreDermabrasion cream, though. It's so gentle yet seriously effective that I can use it every day without concern about irritation.

And like I said, I follow up my exfoliating with a retinoid product that's also gentle (thanks to the retinoid active within the formula), and my skin is anything but irritated. In fact, any natural redness I do have is swapped for an even complexion, smooth texture, and bright skin.

Besides its gentle nature, my favorite aspect of the Dr. Brandt PoreDermabrasion exfoliator is its versatility. It's a three-for-one product that cleanses your skin, improves its texture, and unclogs pores all at the same time. As someone who is more of a three-step routine versus a 12-step process kind of person, that multi-purpose formula is something I can really appreciate.

So, for anyone looking at the $58 price tag, know this: You don't need to use more than a pea-sized amount each time you use it, so the product lasts quite a while. But more than that, trust me when I say this baby is worth the investment for your skin — yes, it'll look and feel great now, but the future you will thank you for it.