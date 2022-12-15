News and Trends Celebrity News How Elle Macpherson Takes Care of Her 'Mind, Body, and Spirit' The 58-year-old supermodel shared some of her favorite wellness practices while posing in a bikini. By Christie Calucchia Christie Calucchia Instagram Twitter Christie Calucchia is the news editor at Shape. She writes and edits timely stories, with a focus on celebrity, health, beauty, and wellness news. She also interviews celebrities, celebrity fitness trainers, and other experts to provide insider tips and information to readers about emerging wellness trends.Christie was previously a lifestyle e-commerce editor at Dotdash Meredith, serving as the e-commerce content and strategy lead for Real Simple, Southern Living, Better Homes & Gardens, and Martha Stewart Living for more than two years. During that time, she wrote and edited hundreds of articles about home decor, cookware, skincare, and fashion. To provide the best product recommendations, she interviewed interior designers, organization experts, dermatologists, and celebrities.Prior to landing at Dotdash Meredith, she was an assistant editor at MyDomaine. There, Christie covered interior design and lifestyle topics, including home tours, culture, career, and celebrity news.Christie graduated from Loyola Marymount University with a bachelor's degree in humanities and a minor in journalism. She currently lives in New York, New York. Shape's editorial guidelines Published on December 15, 2022 Share Tweet Pin Email Getty Images. Elle Macpherson takes a holistic approach to wellness. "I take care of my mind, body, and spirit every day with breath practice and meditation," the 58-year-old Australian model and actress wrote in the caption of a recent Instagram post. She revealed some of her lifestyle habits alongside a video of her posing in a string bikini, slouchy sweater, and sunglasses. Macpherson got into the specifics of her wellness routine in a recent interview with Body+Soul. "I like to start my day in the way I intend for it to flow," she said. That usually means waking up early and hydrating with water first thing. Then, it's off to yoga, occasionally followed by a cold plunge. In the evenings, she winds down with time in an infrared sauna and maybe another cold plunge, she told the publication. She's certainly not the only celebrity to enjoy a cold plunge: Lizzo, Kate Hudson, and Brie Larson are just a few A-listers known to partake in the chilly practice. ICYDK, dunking yourself in an ice bath or taking a cold shower can have real benefits, such as improving circulating and lowering risk of injury and pain in the muscles and joints, Shape previously reported. A "big believer in energy healing," Macpherson also does acupuncture, breathwork, and sound healing. She seems game for just about any wellness activity. "I’ve just discovered the Russian Banyas, an ancient tradition of steam sauna including flaying with dry tree or herb branches called veniks," she said in the recent interview. She also does silent or guided meditation for about 25 minutes every day. "I try to live my life in a perpetual flow of meditative connection rather than just at specified times," she explained. All the Benefits of Meditation You Should Know About As for working out, getting outdoors and "connecting to nature" are priorities for the supermodel. "I choose activities where I am outside, close to nature as much as possible — hiking, biking, swimming, or simply sitting in the fresh air and sunshine," she said. She's certainly onto something, as outdoor workouts are known to boost mental and physical health. "I don't have a set schedule — I go with the flow, but I go," said Macpherson. Whether or not you have access to infrared saunas and cold plunge pools, that's one wellness practice everyone can get behind. Was this page helpful? Thanks for your feedback! Tell us why! Other Submit