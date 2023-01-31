I’ve Tried Dozens of Facial Sunscreens, and This Is the Only One That Doesn’t Make Me Break Out

It blends under makeup flawlessly.

By Renée Reardin
Published on January 31, 2023

EltaMD UV Clear Broad-Spectrum SPF 46
EltaMD.

When it comes to preventative anti-aging products, your best bet is always sunscreen. I've spoken to countless dermatologists — from LA, New York, and even Paris — and they’ve all said the same thing: If you want to keep wrinkles and fine lines at bay, you need to apply an SPF every single day. We can all agree that this is easier said than done; sunscreen isn’t all that appealing. It can make skin look greasy, break out, and can cause makeup to pill, so it’s no surprise people skip this final (yet crucial) step in their routine. Luckily, I’ve found a sunscreen with none of the aforementioned detriments: EltaMD’s Clear Broad-Spectrum SPF 46.

EltaMD UV Clear Broad-Spectrum SPF 46
EltaMD.

Recommended to me by pretty much every dermatologist I’ve ever met (including derm-to-the-stars Dr. Robert Anolik) and used by celebs with great skin everywhere (like Emma Stone, Hailey Bieber, and Kendall Jenner, to name a few), it’s the perfect sunscreen for anyone who doesn’t love sunscreen (so, everyone). It’s lightweight, oil-free, and suitable for both acne-prone and sensitive skin types. It’s the only one I can wear every day because it doesn't make my skin greasy, give it a white casting, or cause blemishes or irritation. Instead, it actually keeps my skin moisturized, and contains lactic acid to keep pores clean and reduce shine. And of course, it does all this while preventing wrinkles, dark spots, and most importantly, skin cancer.

Wearing sunscreen, particularly one that offers broad-spectrum protection (protects against UVA and UVB rays) and has an SPF of 30 or higher, significantly reduces your risk. What’s more, studies show regular use can also improve skin tone and texture. So, sunscreen has the power to protect, prevent, and treat signs of aging. What other product labeled “anti-aging” can do all that?

Sunscreen should be worn every season, rain or shine, and applied in a hefty amount to your face and neck after other skin care products (like serums and moisturizer, if your skin desires). When talking about EltaMD specifically, I recommend letting it dry for a few minutes before applying any makeup to prevent pilling. Also, it should be applied 15 minutes before heading out into the sun, and reapplied throughout the day.

Start protecting your skin with EltaMD’s UV Clear Broad-Spectrum SPF 46 and shop it at Dermstore today. 

