The holidays often mean traveling, and whether that's going back to your hometown or jetting off on a vacation, it can derail your usual fitness routine. While you might want to take a break from your go-to workouts every once in a while, it can feel good to maintain regular exercise even when you're away from home. (Especially, if you need a break from all that family time.)

If you're looking for a simple, equipment-free workout you can do just about anywhere, Australian fitness trainer Emily Skye, creator of the workout app, Emily Skye FIT, has you covered.

While she understands the importance of rest, calling it "a key ingredient in building a healthier, happier life," Skye also works to stay motivated year-round and has some advice for others who want to do the same. "Every single day, you have to get up and decide that you want this," she says. "You have to train because you want to feel fitter, or happier, or stronger — whatever your goal is, you have to remind yourself of it every single time."

Ahead, check out five lower-body exercises you can do from home (or wherever you are) if you're feeling motivated to get moving. You don't even need any equipment to reap the benefits of these basic moves, which include bodyweight squats, lunges, calf raises, and deadlifts.

"You don't need to go to the gym to get fit," Skye tells Shape. "You don't even need to go outside. Wherever you are, all you need is some floor space and your body. Nothing else!"



No-Equipment Lower Body At-Home Workout, From Emily Skye

How it works: After warming up, perform the circuit three to four times with at least a 20-second rest between each exercise. "Remember to complete each movement with proper form, through the full range of motion [available to you], and with a smooth flow," explains Skye. "This will help you get the most out of each exercise." When you're done, do some light stretching to cool down.

What you'll need: a mat and a chair

Squat-to-Chair Sit

Courtesy of Emily Skye FIT.

A. Place a chair just far enough behind body so butt sits at the front of the seat when squatting.

B. Stand with feet hip-width distance apart in front of the chair, and brace core as fists come together in front of chest.

C. Bend at knees and lower butt to squat down until sitting on the chair.

E. Pause slightly on the seat without resting bodyweight, then press through heels to return to standing.

Do 8 to 12 reps.

Shallow Static Lunge

Courtesy of Emily Skye FIT.

A. Stand with feet hip-width distance apart and fists together at chest.

B. Step left foot back, and stand on ball of left foot with heel raised. Keep right foot firmly planted on the ground.

C. Lunge by dropping left knee toward the floor and bending at right knee. Only lunge down as far as is comfortable.

Do 8 to 12 reps, then alternate sides.

Standing Calf Raises

Courtesy of Emily Skye FIT.

A. Stand with feet hip-width apart. Lightly hold the back of a chair on one side to support balance, if needed.

B. Raise both calves by lifting up onto toes.

C. Slowly lower heels back down with control.

Do 12 to 15 reps.

Bodyweight Deadlift

Courtesy of Emily Skye FIT.

A. Stand with feet hip-width apart, core engaged, and arms straight with fists in front of each thigh.

B. Hinge at hips, lowering fists toward the top of feet.

C. Press through all four corners of your feet to return to standing position and repeat.

Do 8 to 12 reps.

Sumo Squat

Courtesy of Emily Skye FIT.

A. Take a wide stance with toes pointing slightly outward.

B. Engage core, bring fists together at chest, and lower butt down into a squat with knees tracking above ankles.

C. Squeeze glutes to push back up to standing again, then repeat.

Do 8 to 12 reps.