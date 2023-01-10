I Completed a 12-Day Trek to the Everest Base Camp — Here Are the 5 Beauty Products I Brought With Me

Whether I’m working from home, traveling abroad, or living out of my carry-on suitcase on a weekend trip, I’m loyal to my skin care routine. This rang true even when I trekked to the Everest Base Camp, where I was limited to a 22-pound duffel bag and 11-pound day pack. Even with these constraints, I managed to squeeze in all the products I needed while on my hike, including the essentials like sunscreen and a healing ointment.

RELATED: These Benefits of Hiking Will Make You Want to Hit the Trails ASAP

Here are the five products that I brought to the Himalayas to keep my skin hydrated and protected from the sun during my 10-day journey:

Youth to the People Super Hydrate and Glow Dream Mask

Youth To The People

One of my biggest skin care challenges in the Himalayas was dry skin, especially at increasingly high altitudes. I’ve been using this Youth to the People overnight mask for over a year, and it’s essential during the winter and after getting chemical treatments and laser peels that leave my skin in need of hydration and TLC. While on my trek, I applied this mask nightly and took advantage of the antioxidant- and hyaluronic acid-packed formula to hydrate my skin. Plus, the mask smells heavenly and pairs well with any cleanser.



Buy It: Youth to the People Super Hydrate and Glow Dream Mask, $15–48, youthtothepeople.com and amazon.com

Drunk Elephant Protini Polypeptide Firming Moisturizer

Sephora

This Drunk Elephant moisturizer is one of the biggest splurges in my skin care routine, but you know it’s good because I’ve repurchased it twice (despite trying other options). I even got the value size in my most recent Sephora visit, a sign that this product is part of my skin care rotation for the long haul. The Protini Polypeptide Firming Moisturizer is made with signal peptides, water lily stem cell extract, and folic acid, which all help improve skin firmness and texture. This moisturizer is incredibly lightweight, which makes it great for any season and most skin types. I was able to reapply it throughout the day when my skin started to get dry, and it never left me feeling greasy.

Buy It: Drunk Elephant Protini Polypeptide Firming Moisturizer, $68–$98, sephora.com and ulta.com

La Roche-Posay Toleriane Double Repair UV SPF 30 Moisturizer

Amazon

I’ve been wearing sunscreen every day since I was 13, a habit encouraged by my mom. I’ve tried everything from drugstore sunblock to luxury products, but I always come back to this one from La Roche-Posay as a no-fuss option I can count on. It’s also oil-free, doesn’t leave a white cast on my skin, and has never made me break out, which my acne-prone skin and I appreciate greatly. I can layer this sunscreen over my Drunk Elephant Moisturizer if I’m particularly dry, or wear it on its own.

Buy It: La Roche-Posay Toleriane Double Repair UV SPF 30 Moisturizer, $21, amazon.com

Alcala Deodorizing Body Wipes

Amazon

While in the Himalayas, access to showers becomes more and more scarce as elevation increases. I primarily relied on Alcala Deodorizing Body Wipes as shower wipes after each day of trekking. These wipes are made with tea tree extract, aloe vera, and chamomile so they smell great. Best of all, they don’t require any water to use and are great for getting cleansed and refreshed without drying out the skin or leaving a residue. Compost these wipes if you can — they’re made of 100 percent bamboo.

Buy It: Alcala Deodorizing Wipes, $29, was $31, amazon.com

Aquaphor Healing Ointment

Amazon

After days of hiking, my skin started to get dry and cracked. I kept Aquaphor on me to moisturize my skin (especially my heels, lips, and elbows) before bed on each day of the trek. This water-free ointment is a do-it-all product for dry or irritated skin, and I love it so much that I always carry a small tube of Aquaphor in my purse. It’s important to note that Aquaphor on its own can’t prevent blisters, so if you're trekking, I recommend packing blister bandaids, wearing wool sock liners with thicker socks, and taping your feet with athletic sports tape if you have any blister-prone areas.

Buy It: Aquaphor Healing Ointment, $11, was $12, amazon.com

