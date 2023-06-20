Amazon’s Best-Selling Tennis Dress Is On Sale, and Shoppers Call It ‘Flattering’ and ‘Breathable’

If you’ve yet to snag an exercise dress, consider this your sign to do so. Amazon’s number-one best-selling tennis dress from Ewedoos boasts almost 3,000 five-star reviews with countless shopper accolades, and it’s on sale for 20 percent off for a limited time.

Buy It: Ewedoos Tennis Dress, $40 (was $50), amazon.com

The Ewedoos Tennis Dress is a breezy exercise dress that can be worn for virtually any sweat session. With a flattering A-line cut and 11 stylish shades to choose from — including lavender and white — it’s both fashionable and functional. The dress features built-in shorts and a removable bra component attached via a convenient, romper-style bodysuit, making it supportive and perfect for breezier weather or intense, gusty activity, including biking, tennis, rollerblading, and more (no Marilyn Monroe moments here).

This tennis dress is ultra comfortable and soft against the skin, featuring the perfect amount of flexibility and breathability thanks to its four-way stretch material, which is made of a nylon and spandex blend. The fabric is also moisture-wicking for a comfortable, dry feel — even during and after the sweatiest of workouts.

TBH, I’m personally most excited by the dress’ pair of pockets, which are mega-convenient for small items like credit cards and keys and within arm’s reach of the undershorts beneath the dress. I’m also fond of the adjustable straps and cross-back design, particularly as someone who’s prone to shoulder straps inevitably falling down when there’s even the slightest bit of slack.

Shoppers are enamored with Amazon’s best-selling tennis dress. According to one reviewer, the slip is “flattering and lightweight” and keeps them cool during workouts. Moreover, the shopper adds, the fabric is incredibly moisture-wicking — true to the description. “My husband spilled an entire fountain drink on me,” the reviewer shares, “and …I was dry within five minutes.” According to another shopper who calls the dress “perfect,” the material feels “super cool and breathable,” and the dress elicits “a ton” of compliments from passersby every time they wear it.

Shop Amazon’s best-selling, flattering, fast-drying tennis dress for $40. Given its versatility and shopper acclaim, the Ewedoos Tennis Dress is a total steal and sure to become a summertime staple — for workouts and beyond.

