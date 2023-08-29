19 Must-Have Products for Radiant Fall Skin, According to Dermatologists

When rainy spring days end and sunny summer days are upon us, everyone knows to amp up the sunscreen. And when temps drop and wintry weather fills the forecast, it’s almost intuitive to reach for thick, luxuriously creamy moisturizers to soothe your dried-out skin.

But what about the seasonal transition from summer to fall? Turns out, your skincare routine is more than ready for a revamp at the end of August.

“A change in the season is always a great opportunity to reassess your current routine, how it's serving you, and how it will help your skin continue to thrive with climate fluctuations,” advises Mona Seresht, PA-C, MSPAS, a dermatology physician assistant and content creator in Los Angeles. “Going into the fall months, it’s not uncommon to notice slight changes in the skin. Outdoor temperatures dropping, a decrease in overall humidity, an increase in hot showers, and indoor heaters stripping moisture from the air can all contribute to drier and more dehydrated skin.”

So what exactly should you be doing to roll with these seasonal changes? We asked dermatology experts and estheticians to divulge which skincare ingredients you should add to your grown-up back-to-school skincare shopping list — and which products they recommend for achieving an autumnal glow.

Cream Cleanser

If you’re prone to seasonal dryness, your first step in maintaining your dewiness is to switch out your cleanser. “Swap out your foaming cleanser for a more gentle option,” suggests Joshua Zeichner, M.D., a board-certified dermatologist. “Lathering cleansers, especially those that contain salicylic acid are great options in the summer because they effectively remove oil from the skin. However, they may be overly drying in the colder, dryer months.“ He recommends hydrating, cleansing lotions or micellar water cleansers for the crisp fall months.

Garnier SkinActive Replumping Hyaluronic Acid + Aloe Micellar Cleansing Water, $9

“Switching from a foaming, gel cleanser to a creamier formula will help maintain natural oils and won’t strip away moisture,” says Seresht.

For those with acne-prone skin, Jenny Liu, M.D., FAAD, a board-certified dermatologist and assistant professor, recommends the CeraVe Acne Foaming Cream Cleanser. “It’s one of my all-time favorite benzoyl peroxide cleaners — it’s gentle and not drying,” she explains.

CeraVe Acne Foaming Cream Cleanser, $13

And those with sensitive skin will probably love the Cetaphil Hydrating Foaming Cream Cleanser. “It cleanses well without stripping the skin barrier,” adds Dr. Liu. “It’s great to use on face, body, and hands.”

Cetaphil Hydrating Foaming Cream Cleanser, $13

Hyaluronic Acid

If you’re new to hyaluronic acid, it’s basically the superstar of moisture replenishment (seriously — it can hold up to 1,000 times its weight in water, according to Seresht). It’s a humectant, which means it draws water to the skin’s surface for that soft, plump texture you crave. Adding hyaluronic acid to your routine (especially in place of one of your exfoliation days) will make your skin soft as velvet.

Seresht loves the Facile Skin Dew You Hyaluronic Acid for her patients. “It depuffs, moisturizes, and noticeably energizes the skin,” she explains. “The silky and smooth formula absorbs quickly and delivers a constant stream of hydration throughout the day.”

Facile Skin Dew You Hyaluronic Acid, $32

Seresht also recommends the PCA Hyaluronic Acid Boosting Serum. “It’s infused with a powerful blend of deeply hydrating ingredients, including ceramides, hyaluronic acid, and niacinamide to plump and hydrate the skin.”

PCA Hyaluronic Acid Boosting Serum, $124

Retinol

Retinol, ICYDK, is an over-the-counter chemical derived from vitamin A famous for its anti-aging benefits. However, retinol can also make you sensitive to the sun, so many people ditch it during the summer months, notes Dr. Zeichner. If that’s you, he recommends re-adding it to your fall skincare routine.

“Retinol is the best ingredient,” he says. “It improves the appearance of fine lines and wrinkles. At the same time, it enhances cell turnover to help the skin shed dead cells or those that are heavily pigmented. It also stimulates collagen to strengthen the foundation of the skin.”



RoC Derm Correxion Fill + Treat Serum, $26

“This is the perfect anti-aging serum for the fall,” says Dr. Zeichner. “Not only does it contain stabilized retinol to strengthen the skin, but it also delivers skin-plumping hyaluronic acid to hydrate and fight the effects of cold, dry air on the skin.”

Cream Moisturizer with Ceramides

Similar to swapping out your gel cleanser, your moisturizer needs a fall upgrade too. “Light moisturizers feel great during the summer, but [they] usually don’t offer enough hydration for some individuals once the temperature and humidity drops,” points out Seresht. “Using richer products that contain ingredients like ceramides and hyaluronic acid help to support the skin barrier and penetrate deeper to provide long-lasting hydration.”

La Roche-Posay Toleriane Double Repair Face Moisturizer, $22

Ceramides are especially key here. “Think of ceramides as the building blocks of a healthy skin barrier,” explains Seresht. “Ceramides help restore natural lipids, retain moisture, improve healthy skin barrier function, and protect against environmental stressors.”

CeraVe Moisturizing Cream, $17

In particular, Dr. Zeichner is a fan of the Internet-famous Charlotte Tilbury Magic Cream. “This rich face cream is a great option for the colder months,” he raves. “It contains a blend of botanical emollients, like rosehip and camellia oil, to soften rough cells in the outer skin layer. Meanwhile, aloe, hyaluronic acid, and shea butter lock in hydration and protect the skin from the environment.”

Charlotte Tilbury Magic Cream, $100

Anti-Dandruff Shampoo and Serums

News flash: Skincare isn’t just for your face. Your scalp undergoes seasonal changes too, including dryness. “Dandruff flares are common during changes of season, so [using] anti-dandruff shampoos a few times weekly can be helpful,” says Dr. Liu.

Nizoral Anti-Dandruff Shampoo, $15

Adding a weekly scalp treatment can also help remove flakes from dry skin while boosting your overall scalp health, says Seresht, who loves the Vegamour GRO+ Advanced Scalp Detoxifying Serum. “[It] helps to clarify and balance the scalp microbiome,” she shares. “The serum helps to eliminate bacteria harmful to healthy hair growth and works to remove stubborn scalp buildup, smooth skin damage, reduce irritation and stress, and diminish flakes.”

Vegamour GRO+ Advanced Scalp Detoxifying Serum, $46

Pumpkin Enzyme Masks

Yes, your pumpkin obsession can go beyond your seasonal Starbucks drinks. The orange-hued superfood boasts a ton of antioxidants and enzymes, which are key for brightening and gently exfoliating skin, says Dr. Liu. She recommends the DRMTLGY Pumpkin Enzyme Mask, which reduces the appearance of large pores in addition to exfoliating and cleansing in a calming, self-warming formula.

DRMTLGY Pumpkin Enzyme Mask, $42

“[Pumpkin enzymes] also contain vitamin A to stimulate collagen production and vitamin C, a potent antioxidant, to tone and brighten the complexion,” adds Seresht. “The zinc component in the pumpkin enzyme helps to balance oil and combat breakouts.”

Peter Thomas Roth Pumpkin Enzyme Mask, $60

Protective Body Moisturizer

We get it — it’s natural for SPF to be back-of-mind once the hot summer months end. But yes, you still need to shield your skin from harmful UV rays every single day. Body lotion with SPF is your secret weapon for automatic skin protection. Seresht recommends Versed Total Package Replenishing Body Lotion, which has SPF 30. “It is formulated with nourishing cupuaçu butter and soothing antioxidants from grapeseed oil to replenish moisture and protect the skin without feeling heavy or greasy.”

Versed Total Package Replenishing Body Lotion, $20

For the evening, lean into thicker, velvety formulas. “I’m enjoying the EltaMD Moisture-Rich Body Créme,” divulges Seresht. “This is a thicker body cream that’s suitable for dryness and sensitivity. It includes niacinamide, known for its brightening and acne-fighting properties.”

EltaMD Moisture-Rich Body Créme, $33

And if you’re prone to dry, cracked skin, Dr. Zeichner recommends the Eucerin Roughness Relief Cream, which combines ceramides with urea to hydrate and offer gentle exfoliation. “This is a go-to for areas like the feet, elbows, and knees,” he adds. Urea, ICDYK, is a naturally produced compound in your body that keeps moisture locked into the top layer of your skin. At the same time, it helps clear out dead skin cells for extra smooth, soft skin — a powerful combination if your skin is frequently irritated.

Eucerin Roughness Relief Cream, $12

Occlusive Treatments

Unlike humectants, which draw water into your skin, occlusives form a protective barrier to lock existing moisture into your skin’s barrier. If you suffer from cracked, dry skin in the winter, get a head start by incorporating occlusive body balms into your routine ASAP. “La Roche Posay Cicaplast Balm is a multi-purpose soothing cream that hydrates cracked, chapped, chafed skin, and dry skin irritations,” notes Seresht. “It’s non-greasy and relieves dry, rough skin, while protecting from the drying effects of the wind and cold.”

La Roche Posay Cicaplast Balm, $17

Finally, make sure your puckers are prepped for fall. Not only does the skin on your body dry out in the scarf-friendly weather, but your lips lose moisture too. Vaseline is one of the best-known occlusives on the market, and Seresht loves this simple drugstore buy for “long-lasting moisture and a natural, glossy shine.”

Vaseline Lip Therapy, $2

“Facile Lip Jelly has a hydrating blend of peptides, jojoba oil, and essential fatty acids,” adds Seresht. “The added moisture results in ultra-soft, super-nourished, and fuller-looking lips!”

Facile Lip Jelly, $12