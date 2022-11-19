Nurses Call These Ultra-Comfy Sneakers ‘Magic’ for 12-Hour Shifts — and They’re 40% Off

Nurses are pros when it comes to treating illness and injuries. However, considering that so many hospital shifts include hours of standing and walking, nurses are also experts in staying comfortable, especially when it comes to footwear. While a comfy shoe can’t completely ease the stress of a busy, twelve-hour workday, it can protect your feet and joints from soreness and injury while giving you the stability you need. For this reason, almost every nurse has a pair of sneakers they swear by, and many turn to these cushy lace ups from an unexpectedly-trendy brand loved by celebs like Hailey Bieber and Hilary Duff.

The Fila Inov-8 F-Lite 185 Cross Training Shoe wasn't designed specifically for nurses, but has all the features medical professionals look for. A stiff leather outer helps to stabilize the foot against overpronation. Meanwhile, a shock-absorbing memory foam sole and sockliner limits the impact of walking, running, and standing — a must for anyone with sensitive arches and knees. Plus, grooved bottoms create slip-proof traction.

Most importantly, with more than 11,000 perfect ratings on Amazon, they're shopper-approved. "These Filas are magic," wrote one nursing student, who wears their pair for 12-hour shifts. "These shoes are so comfortable, look decent, and perfect for long shifts," they added. Another nurse mentioned that these sneakers keep them "pain-free," even after hours of walking on hard surfaces. " I am a nurse and wear them all day without any discomfort and soreness," raved a third.

Whether or not you work in a medical setting, comfortable shoes that keep your feet healthy are a must. Beat the Black Friday sales rush by scooping up this nurse-loved pair now while it’s 40 percent off at Amazon.