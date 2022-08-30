Best Cycling Classes

Online indoor cycling classes make it easier than ever to get a good cycling workout because they allow you to work at your own pace, choose the workouts and instructors you like best, and pick your music. They're also relatively cheaper than in-person classes. However, it can be overwhelming to pick the online cycling class that's right for you. We went through dozens of online cycling classes to find the best ones based on price, variety, experience level, and personalization. Whether you're just starting your cycling journey, or looking to expand your fitness horizon, here are the best indoor cycling classes for every rider.

Indoor cycling is fun, beginner-friendly, and can help you become more toned while burning more calories and improving your endurance . You can simply hop on an exercise bike and start pedaling, but taking a cycling class can help you get the most out of your workout. Classes motivate you to push yourself harder, teach you new techniques, and keep you from becoming bored. Another great aspect of online cycling classes is you don't have to leave the comfort of home to catch a class.

01 of 10 Best Overall: Les Mills+ Courtesy of Les Mills Sign Up Now Key Specs Pricing: Monthly plan is $14.99 per month

Monthly plan is $14.99 per month Fitness Level: All

All Platforms: iPad, Android, Kindle Fire, Apple TV, Amazon Fire TV, Roku, Chromecast, Xbox, streaming online with desktop and mobile Why We Chose It Les Mills wins best overall with its large variety of workouts for all skill levels, a long free trial period, beginner classes, and workout plans. Pros & Cons Pros Large variety of cycling classes for all fitness levels

3- to 12-week workout plans

Global Facebook community Cons Beginners may get overwhelmed by the intensity

No live classes on the app Overview With over 1,500+ workouts to stream, highly trained instructors, and a variety of levels from low intensity to high impact, Les Mills + has something for every rider. New riders will enjoy the 30-day free trial that gives unlimited access to over 1,000 on-demand workouts, including beginner classes. Advanced riders will enjoy the workout plans the app offers and the variety of cycling programs, including RPM indoor cycling, immersive trip cycling, HIIT indoor cycling, and grit cardio, among others. Les Mills+ was created by Les Mills International out of New Zealand, named after the founder's father, Olympic athlete, Les Mills. Les started a fitness club of the same name in 1968 that quickly grew. While Les Mills has in-person classes, Les Mills+ is available online with trained instructors. On-demand video classes are 15–55 minutes long. Along with cycling classes, Les Mills+ also offers other classes as well including strength training, yoga, HIIT classes, core conditioning, step aerobics, indoor cycling, martial arts, dance, and classes for kids and teens. Plans & Pricing Les Mills+ is a subscription-based service that offers three plans: A monthly plan of $14.99 per month

A three-month subscription that cost $35.97 in total

A yearly plan that costs $89.88 for the entire year Each pricing plan offers you full access to the classes, community, and workout plans.

02 of 10 Best on YouTube: Kaleigh Cohen Cycling Courtesy of Kaleigh Cohen Fitness Sign Up Now Key Specs Pricing: Videos on her YouTube are free, and you can join her channel for $1.99 a month which gives users access to exclusive content

Videos on her YouTube are free, and you can join her channel for $1.99 a month which gives users access to exclusive content Fitness Level: All with a focus on beginner content

All with a focus on beginner content Platforms: Online with some live in-person classes Why We Chose It Kaleigh Cohen has a variey of full workout classes for free online, perfect for beginner cyclists who aren't sure they should invest in classes to advanced riders who want a class that's more challenging. Pros & Cons Pros Free classes on YouTube for beginners to try out

Kaleigh is a certified personal trainer

Offers live stream classes, pre-recorded classes, and how-to videos Cons YouTube Ads if you don't have a premium subscription

Not interactive Overview Kaleigh Cohen Cycling is one of the best YouTube channels for cycling as viewers get access to full workout classes (ranging from beginner classes to high-intensity classes) that are 20 minutes to over an hour long. Beginner cyclists or cyclists on a budget will love getting access to videos without the price of a subscription. Kaleigh Cohen started her YouTube channel in 2019 to create fun, motivating cycling classes as a personal trainer. Her cycling classes include beginner rides, HIIT cycling, climbing, sprints, intense rides, and recovery rides. She also has a separate channel for strength classes. Plans & Pricing Kaleigh offers free rides on YouTube, but subscribers can join her challenge for $1.99 to get access to behind-the-scenes content.

03 of 10 Best Riding Experience: Zwift Courtesy of Zwift Sign Up Now Key Specs Pricing: $14.99 per month

$14.99 per month Fitness Level: Intermediate to advanced

Intermediate to advanced Platforms: Computer, iOS, Android device, and Apple TV Why We Chose It Zift gives riders a gaming experience as they can ride courses solo or race with friends and other Zift riders in almost a dozen different worlds. Pros & Cons Pros A different riding experience by making it a game with fun roads and maps

Race with friends or compete in races at home

Workout and training sessions created by professional trainers Cons Best for trained cyclists, so not very beginner-friendly

May have to purchase extra equipment Overview While most cycling classes are filmed in a studio, Zwift gives its riders a game feel to make indoor riding a little more exciting. With eleven immersive worlds and numerous roads, riders can adventure solo, have group rides with friends around the world, or compete in virtual races. Launched in 2015, Zwift is an online cycling program that creates a virtual world where riders can train, ride, or race with other members. They have eleven worlds to explore, including a futuristic Central Park, Mauri Island, and The Tour de France, among others. All you need is an indoor cycling bike and a trainer (or speed sensor) which is available for purchase on their website. With Zwift, you can treat your workout session like a video game and switch up your rides whenever you want. There is also a sense of community as users can compete in races or ride with friends. Plans & Pricing $14.99 per month with a 7-day free trial that starts on your first ride

04 of 10 Best Mobile App: CardioCast Courtesy of Cardio Cast Sign Up Now Key Specs Pricing: $9.99 per month or a one-year subscription for $89.99

$9.99 per month or a one-year subscription for $89.99 Fitness Level: All

All Platforms: iOS and Android Why We Chose It CardioCast is an easy-to use app that lets riders take a break from their screens and simply listen to their cycling class using their mobile device. Pros & Cons Pros Burn and Earn program where users can earn Amazon gift cards for how often they use the appOver 1,000 rides as well as other types of workouts

Instructors have personal trainer certifications Cons Only audio so it may be hard for beginners as you cannot see what the trainers are doing

Short free trial period Overview CardioCast is an audio-only indoor cycling app that gives you a break from screen time as you work out. It has literally thousands of music-driven classes run by certified trainers. CardioCast guides you through your cycling class using fun music to help you get in the zone without need to focus on distracting videos. Launched in 2015 by its original name, CycleCast, founder and CEO, Doug Lotz founded the company because he wanted classes he could take on his phone that didn't drain his battery or data. Over the years, the app has expanded from just cycling to other classes including running, walking, rowing, elliptical, yoga, weights, and dog walking. The app is simple to use, and you can pick out your instructor, type of ride, and duration. Workouts range from 20 minutes to an hour. A subscription costs $9.99 a month after the seven-day free trial, which is one of the cheapest subscriptions on this list. The deal gets even better with its Burn & Earn plan which allows users to earn back half a year's subscription. Plans & Pricing CardioCast offers two types of payment plans for its subscription: Monthly subscription at $9.99 per month

Yearly subscription at $89.99 per year

05 of 10 Best for Improving Your Fitness Level: Aaptiv Courtesy of Aaptiv Sign Up Now Key Specs Pricing: $14.99 per month

$14.99 per month Fitness Level: All

All Platforms: iOS, Android, and desktop Why We Chose It Aaptiv offers personalized workout programs to help people reach their overall fitness goals. Pros & Cons Pros Has both video and audio workouts

Offers personalized programs with expert trainers to help people hit their goals

New classes each week Cons Only three cycling instructors

A little pricey with the yearly subscription being over $100

Might not be able to get the modifications you need Overview Unlike most virtual classes and fitness plans that just give you a workout, Apptiv offers personalized programs to help you reach your fitness goals. So if you're hoping to get stronger, lose weight, stay fit, run faster, or reduce stress, Aptiv is for you. It even has a maternity fitness program that caters to expecting and new moms. Users also get prompts from their personal trainer to keep them motivated and can share their workouts with other users. Aaptiv is highly customizable, allowing users to choose their workout type, the length of the workout (ranging from 10 minutes to an hour), the level of difficulty, the coach, and the genre of music. Launched in 2016 by Ethan Agarwal, Aaptiv started as an audio fitness app but eventually brought in videos as well. It also has a magazine with health and wellness articles that subscribers can access. Aaptiv gives users a seven-day trial period when you can have access to all content. Along with cycling, the app also offers classes in strength training, outdoor running, yoga, and using the elliptical, among others, to add variety. Plans & Pricing Aaptiv offers two types of pricing plans: $14.99 per month

$99.99 per year

06 of 10 Best for Cardio: Soul Cycle at Home Courtesy of Soul Cycle Sign Up Now Key Specs Pricing: $39.99 per month for the Equinox+ app

$39.99 per month for the Equinox+ app Fitness Level: All

All Platforms: iOS, Android, in-person, live online classes, on-demand classes, and on the SoulCycle at-home bike Why We Chose It SoulCycle offers high-intensity workouts to get your heart rate up throughout the entire ride. Pros & Cons Pros High-quality videos

Offers daily live classes streamed to you from the comfort of home

Variety of classes on the Equinox+ app that is limited to just cycling Cons Very expensive, especially if you aren't planning on using any of the other apps on Equinox+

Short free trial period given how costly the subscription is

The recommended SoulCycle at-home bike is expensive Overview SoulCycle is famous for making people sweat, so it's ideal for getting your cardio on with over 200 pre-recorded courses and live videos. SoulCycle At Home has something for every fitness level, including "Rise and Ride" videos, rides using light weights, choreography, sprints, and climbs, among others. After all, spinning your wheels isn't the only way to get your heart pumping. Founded in 2006, SoulCycle has been a very popular indoor cycling brand, famous for its low-lit ambiance, in-person studio with flashing lights, motivational mantras, and upbeat music. Now, riders can enjoy the thrill of the studio at home with the Equinox+ app. A seven-day free trial gives you unlimited access to not only SoulCycle classes, but also Pure Yoga, Precision Run, Rumble, HeadStrong, and more. Pre-recorded classes range from 20 minutes to an hour while live classes filmed in the famed SoulCycle studio are between 45 minutes and an hour. While it might not have the same energy as a live SoulCycle class, you'll be working up a sweat in the comfort of your own home. The SoulCycle app is a great way to get a cycling class, but it can be a steep price of $39.99 a month, as you are paying for not only SoulCycle, but other programs on the Equinox app; that's great if you want to a variety of exercises, but not a great deal if you're only interested in cycling. And with a short free-trial period, users may not have time to explore everything to decide if the app works best for their fitness goals. Plans & Pricing The Equinox+ app is $39.99 with access to SoulCycle at home, along with other fitness apps including Pure Yoga, Precision Run, Rumble, and HeadStrong, among others. Users also have the option to buy the SoulCycle at-home bike for $2,500 (plus tax).

07 of 10 Best for Beginners: Cyclebar Courtesy of Cycle Bar Sign Up Now Key Specs Pricing: $29.99 a month for the Xponential+ membership

$29.99 a month for the Xponential+ membership Fitness Level: All

All Platforms: iOS, Android, tablets, TV, in-person, on-demand, live stream classes, desktop Why We Chose It The Cyclebar offers both in-person and on-demand classes so new riders have the option of visiting a trainer in person. Pros & Cons Pros Classes have a community feel

Offers a 28-Day Beginner Challenge

Both in-person and online classes Cons Pricey if you're just using it for CycleBar

Short free trial period

Cannot go to an in-person class if there's no Cyclebar station near you Overview Beginners will appreciate that Cyclebar has both in-person and online classes, so you can connect with someone in real-time to help with the workout if needed. Cyclebar also offers a special program for beginners to help ease them into the content. The online classes are filmed during real classes, which lends a sense of community since you feel like you're taking a class with other people. Founded in 2004 by two siblings Bill Pryor and Alex Klemmer, CycleBar was originally an indoor cycling franchise with the aim of offering a variety of low-impact, high-intensity cycling for all. Now, CycleBar has gone digital, with an online version on the Xponential+ app. Users can access over two hundred hours of audio and video sessions on their phone, desktop, tablet, or TV from the comfort of home. On-demand classes include a range of 30- to 45-minute cycling workouts and recovery rides. Ann Xponential+ subscription costs $29.99 per month after a seven-day free trial, and you get access to all Xpress classes on the app, not just Cyclebar. This is great for people who want to try Cyclebar but also want to experiment with other classes and workouts as well. Plans & Pricing Cyclebar is on the Xponential+ app which costs $29.99 a month.

08 of 10 Best for Variety: Peloton Courtesy of Peloton Sign Up Now Key Specs Pricing: $12.99 per month for just the Peloton app. However, for Peloton bike owners, the app is included in the All-Access Membership, which is $44 per month, plus tax.

$12.99 per month for just the Peloton app. However, for Peloton bike owners, the app is included in the All-Access Membership, which is $44 per month, plus tax. Fitness Level: All

All Platforms: iPhone, iPad, Android phones, Android tablets, Fire tablets, Android TV, Fire TV, Apple TV, Roku, or on the web Why We Chose It Pelton offers both live streaming classes and on-demand classes so riders have plenty of options that work for their schedule. Pros & Cons Pros Has both live and on-demand classes

Classes for cyclists at any stage from beginners to advanced

Also offers other types of workout classes, including boxing, running, yoga, walking, Pilates, and meditation, among others Cons Can feel pressured to buy the (very expensive) bike

Total expenses with the Peloton Bike, the all-access membership, and additional equipment can get pricey

Peloton trains their instructors, but they do not need to have certifications in personal training Overview While Peloton has become "the brand" for indoor cycling, it really stands out for offering both live classes and pre-recorded classes, all of which you can take in the comfort of home. It also has classes like bike bootcamp to make cycling fun and interesting. You can schedule classes with your favorite instructors, all of whom have big personalities, or watch videos when convenient. Peloton has gained something of a cult following, from the internet freaking out about its bizarre ads to the bike accidentally killing Mr. Big on the TV series "And Just Like That." So at the very least, it's earned a place in the cultural zeitgeist. While the actual Peloton bike is pricey (though they do offer payment plans), users can purchase the Peloton app for $12.99 per month and get a 30-day free trial. You don't have to have a Peloton bike to cycle on the Peloton app (though it is recommended). Classes range from 20 minutes to an hour with instructors that Peloton has trained. Peloton is famous for cycling, but they also offer non-bike classes including strength, boxing, running, yoga, meditation, stretching, walking, tread bootcamp, and Pilates. Plans & Pricing Peloton has a variety of plans and add-ons including: Peloton app is $12.99 per month

All-Access Membership for Peloton bike owners is $44 per month (plus tax) Users can also purchase a Peloton bike starting at $1445.

09 of 10 Best for Teens: Studio SWEAT onDemand Courtesy of Studio Sweat Sign Up Now Key Specs Pricing: Unlimited streaming plan starts at $19.88 per month, but non-members can download classes for $7.88 per class

Unlimited streaming plan starts at $19.88 per month, but non-members can download classes for $7.88 per class Fitness Level: All

All Platforms: Can watch pre-recorded videos and live classes on Roku, Amazon Fire TV, PS4/5, Apple TV, Xbox, iPad, iPhone, and Android Why We Chose It Studio SWEAT onDemand offers many classes aimed at teens, some of them for free on its YouTube page. Pros & Cons Pros Special classes for teenagers

Free classes on its YouTube page, including classes for teens

Can buy individual classes instead of buying a subscription Cons Can become expensive with all the additional add-ons

Not a lot of live classes Overview While Studio SWEAT onDemand has a lot of variety for any fitness level, it also has free YouTube videos for teenagers who want to get into indoor cycling. There's even a youth section on the website that has content for teens and younger kids. The website lets you search for videos based on intensity and skill level. Users can watch SWEAT's YouTube channel and download videos for $7.88 to try out the content before commiting to membership. Studio SWEAT onDemand was founded by gym owner and fitness guru, Cat Kom, who started the company in 2012 after moving from Seattle to California when her previous clients asked for fitness DVDs so they could continue training with her. Classes can be viewed on a variety of devices including your phone, computer, or TV. It has a variety of different programs for all fitness levels as well as spin classes that include beginner spinner, spin core, spin Pilates, spin and sculpt, bike and barre, among others. In addition, SWEAT offers ab and core workouts, mat Pilates, bootcamps, body sculpt, killer cardio, yoga, stretch, restore, and more. All instructors have certifications in different fitness fields, including personal trainer certifications. There are a variety of subscription plans with a seven-day free trial period so users can pick the program best suited for their fitness needs. Plans & Pricing Studio SWEAT onDemand offers a variety of subscription plans: Unlimited Streaming Plan: Gives you unlimited streams of all videos on the site and can be streamed on any device. Users can pay $19.88 for a monthly plan, $49.64 total for a three-month plan, or $188.56 for a yearly subscription.

Gives you unlimited streams of all videos on the site and can be streamed on any device. Users can pay $19.88 for a monthly plan, $49.64 total for a three-month plan, or $188.56 for a yearly subscription. Premium Membership: Subscribers can add a premium membership for $5 extra a month. Premium membership gives users custom weekly workout plans, expert nutrition tips, early access to new classes, motivational messages, and a 10% discount on merchandise.

Subscribers can add a premium membership for $5 extra a month. Premium membership gives users custom weekly workout plans, expert nutrition tips, early access to new classes, motivational messages, and a 10% discount on merchandise. Choice Partner Content: For an extra $4.99, streaming subscribers can get access to content from Studio SWEAT onDemand partnering companies, including LesMills, mindful meditations, and virtual experiences.

For an extra $4.99, streaming subscribers can get access to content from Studio SWEAT onDemand partnering companies, including LesMills, mindful meditations, and virtual experiences. Virtual Coaching Sessions: For $125, customers can purchase virtual 60-minute coaching sessions with a trainer about fitness or nutrition and get a workout or meal plan.

For $125, customers can purchase virtual 60-minute coaching sessions with a trainer about fitness or nutrition and get a workout or meal plan. Those who don't want to subscribe have the option to download classes they like for $7.88 per class.