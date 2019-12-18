Cardio

Check out the best cardio workouts for any kind of fitness routine. There are workouts and fitness advice on running, biking, rowing, HIIT, and other fat-burning exercises.

Most Recent

The Incredible Reason Peloton's Emma Lovewell Rode Her Bike 80 Miles
After her own mom's battle (and win!) with cancer, the instructor was inspired to use her platform to further research for the disease by participating in the annual Pan-Mass Challenge.
Why I Stopped Sharing My Running Pace On Instagram
It might seem small, but it can make all the difference in getting more joy out of running.
This Low-Impact Cardio Workout Will Get Your Blood Pumping Without Killing Your Joints
PSA: Low-impact cardio isn’t just for people with bad knees.
I'm Convinced These Are the Best Cycling Shoes for Wide Feet
After taking uncomfortable rides that left my feet aching, I discovered these cycling shoes on Amazon that fit me perfectly.
The Best Cardio Exercises to Mix Into Your Home Workout — Besides Running
Fitness pros share the best cardio exercises that are practically guaranteed to get your heart rate up and leave your muscles quivering.
The Best Cardio Equipment for an At-Home Workout
These expert-recommended machines are convenient, portable, and budget friendly, so you can get a great workout without leaving the comfort of your home.
Advertisement

More Cardio

How to Safety Dive Into Open-Water Swimming
This refreshing summer workout offers a ton of benefits — just know, it's nothing like laps in the pool.
21-Year-Old Olympic Track Star Sha'Carri Richardson Deserves Your Uninterrupted Attention
The out-and-proud record-setting athlete is storming the sport — and her next conquest is the Tokyo Olympics.
This Elite Running Team Is Hell-Bent On Increasing BIPOC Representation In the Sport
The Best Bikes for Women to Take On Any Adventure
What Muscles Does Biking Work?
This Mom of Six Became a 10x Marathoner to Overcome Domestic Violence and Type 2 Diabetes

The Best Heart Rate Monitors for Peloton

From chest straps to armbands, these Peloton-friendly heart rate monitors will help you exercise smarter.

All Cardio

The Complete Buyer's Guide to Peloton Treadmills
This HIIT Bike Workout Will Get Your Heart Rate Up Without Killing Your Joints
The 8 Best Treadmills Under $500, According to Customer Reviews
The One Cycling Mistake This Instructor Wants You to Stop Making
How to Do an Elliptical HIIT Workout (Plus, 2 to Try)
This Elliptical Workout for Beginners Will Boost Your Cardio Endurance While Being Easy On Your Joints
How to Add Treadmill Sprint Workouts to Your Running Routine
I Raced 30 Marathons In Nearly 30 Countries to Help Empower Women Around the World
How to Find Time for Marathon Training When You Think It's Impossible
What Is the Proper Running Form, Anyway?
Try These Cardio Workouts at the Gym When You're Sick of Your Usual Routine
Should You Do Cardio Before or After Lifting Weights?
Shape Studio: Dance Cardio Core Workout
Meet the Endurance Runner Who Started a Community for Women Hitting the Trails
What Is the Average Marathon Time?
7 Ways to Take Your StairMaster Workout to the Next Level
Why the Rowing Machine Deserves Your Attention
The Best Treadmills Under $1,000 to Create an At-Home Gym On a Budget
The 20-Minute SoulCycle Workout You Can Do On Any Bike
Jennifer Garner Just Proved Jump Roping Is the Cardio Challenge Your Workout Routine Needs
12 Mistakes You Don't Want to Make at a runDisney Race
4 Ways to Tie Your Running Shoes That Could Improve Your Performance
What Running Has Taught Sara Hall and How She's Passing These Lessons Along to Her Kids
I Shared My Marathon Training On Social Media and Received More Support Than I Ever Expected
I Cry When I Run—and If You Don't, You're Honestly Missing Out
Load More
Advertisement
© Copyright . All rights reserved. Printed from https://www.shape.com