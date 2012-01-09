Each product we feature has been independently selected and reviewed by our editorial team. If you make a purchase using the links included, we may earn commission.

If you are searching for rowing exercises but have no idea where to start this 20-minute rowing workout (plus the equipment to help you crush it) is the perfect place to begin.

This 20-Minute Rowing Workout Will Have You Sweating In Seconds

You know what a workout derailer it can be when you watch someone take the last available treadmill if you were looking to get in a quick and dirty cardio session. Instead of hopping on the elliptical that, let's face it, can sometimes feel like you're awkwardly run-climbing to nowhere, head for the rowing machine that's typically relegated to the back corner. Note to gyms: The rowing machine deserves so much more cred and space than you're giving it. (BTW, the stair climber is also an underrated piece of workout equipment.)

If you've never used a rowing machine before and think it's just an upper-body workout, you're totally wrong. Rowing offers a full-body burn from shoulders to calves.

Plus, you don't have to have been on a collegiate crew team to do rowing exercises. This beginner-friendly rowing workout from Anna Cummins, a master rowing instructor for Concept 2, a top manufacturer of rowing exercise machines, will take you from rookie to pro in minutes. Simply set the damper (a device on the side of the flywheel that controls the drag) between 3 and 5, choose pace mode, and row (take note of the rowing exercise form tips below), aiming for the recommended speeds throughout this rowing machine workout.

After 9 minutes, stand up and stretch those hard-worked muscles — or for an added challenge do walking lunges for an active shake-out following the first half of these rowing exercises. Then sit back down on the rowing exercise machine for the second half of your session. You'll have an awesome workout checked off your to-do list while everyone else will still be waiting for a treadmill to open up. (Related: Which Is Better: Treadmill or Elliptical?)

Rowing Exercises for a 20-Minute Full-Body Workout

Rowing Exercise Form Tips

Follow these pointers to avoid injury while on the rowing exercise machine and maximize your rowing workout results.

1. Place feet in the stirrups. Strap height should hit roughly at the ball of foot.

2. Hinge at hips and bend knees so they're directly over ankles.

3. Take a light grip around the handle and keep wrists straight.

4. Extend arms long in front of you, keeping shoulders down and back. Don't hunch.

5. Hinge forward from hips and bend knees until they're over ankles.

6. Push through feet (avoid pressing through only toes or heels, aim for the whole bottom of the foot), extend legs long without locking out knees.

7. Lean back slightly, engaging core, shoulders relaxed.

8. Draw elbows back without lifting handle so it comes just below chest or at the top of ribcage.

9. To prepare for next stroke, straighten arms first before bringing chest and knees in.

Now that you know how to row and have a rowing workout routine to help you practice your rowing exercises, you'll need a rowing exercise machine to help you train. Here are a few that your home gym is begging you to buy. (See also: The Best Home Rowing Machines, According to Customer Reviews)

