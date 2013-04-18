These 30-minute cardio workouts incorporate some of the best exercises to burn calories — if that's your goal.

While there are so many benefits to improving your fitness besides burning calories, if weight loss or fat loss is your goal, finding what exercises burn the most calories and incorporating them into your calorie-burning workouts could be appealing. (BTW, all workouts burn calories since you're using energy to move. Heck, just sitting there allowing your body to go through its proper functions burns calories, but that's for another story.)

These five 30-minute cardio workouts burn calories fast thanks to their efficient and effective programming. You can burn up to 500 calories a day just by adding these routines to your schedule. Bonus: Each of the below workouts was crafted by Taylor Ryan, a NASM-certified personal trainer, to help you get results without spending hours in the gym.

In fact, you don't need the gym at all to complete these calorie-burning exercises (same for these awesome YouTube workouts!). Whether you want to train at home, outside, in a hotel, or do your cardio workout at the gym, we've got a 500-calorie workout plan for you. (Related: 30 Ways to Burn 100+ Calories Without Trying)

500-Calorie Workout 1: Interval Running Workout

Running almost always lands near the top of the "what exercise burns the most calories" list — and for good reason. Jogging at a 7 MPH pace torches about 700 calories in an hour.

Ryan designed this high-intensity interval running plan so that it's suitable for all fitness levels, but even the "beginner" plan is a challenging 30-minute cardio workout. (And if you love it, you should definitely try these other interval running workouts.)

If you're not fond of the treadmill, feel free to take this calorie-burning workout outside. In the absence of a digital speed control, Taylor recommends a "comfortable run" for the three-minute intervals and "uncomfortably fast/on the verge of a full out sprint" for the shorter sprints. (Also try this 30-day treadmill challenge that's actually fun.)

Not a runner? Follow the same guidelines for a power walk and/or jogging intervals instead—just note that the 500-calorie workout total may change since running burns more calories than walking.

500-Calorie Workout 2: Stair-Climber Challenge

Can't get stoked about climbing a stairway to… nowhere? You're not alone. Shake things up and get faster results with this stair-stepping 500-calorie workout with dumbbells. By adding weight to functional movements (you'll mimic everyday activities like carrying grocery bags up the stairs), you'll work more muscles at once and increase your calorie burn.

Taylor recommends using a set of 3- to 8-pound dumbbells for this 500-calorie workout, depending on fitness level. If you ever feel like you might lose your balance, stay safe by setting the weights down on the console until you find your footing. Unless otherwise noted below, carry the dumbbells in a "grocery bag position," which means one in each hand as if holding onto two grocery bags, arms down by sides. (Related: 5 Ways to Get a Crazy Good Stair-Climber Workout)

500-Calorie Workout 3: Interval Cycling Ride

Stop spinning your wheels on that stationary bike and kick things up a notch with this 30-minute cardio workout interval ride. Ride your way to complete the 500-calorie workout that you can do at the gym or at home if you have your own stationary bike. (Related: The Best Peloton Bike Alternatives On Amazon, According to Reviews)

500-Calorie Workout 4: Plyometric Rep Challenge

Plyometric exercises are a sure-fire way to burn calories and build muscle. This routine combines some of the best jumping moves you can do for a killer cardio workout at the gym, at home, or outside. How it works: You do each calorie-burning exercise for the indicated number of reps. Do the full 500-calorie workout circuit as quickly as possible (you may even finish in less than 30 minutes!) resting as needed.

Here's how to ace all of the moves in this 500-calorie workout:

High Knees: Run in place, bringing your knees up to your chest as high as you can, pumping your arms as quickly as you can.

Run in place, bringing your knees up to your chest as high as you can, pumping your arms as quickly as you can. Bodyweight Squats: Stand with feet hip-width apart, hands behind head (or straight out from your shoulders if you prefer). Push hips back and bend knees to lower into a squat. Thighs should be parallel to the ground. Press back up to standing. That's one rep. (Keep these squatting mistakes in mind during this 500-calorie workout.)

Stand with feet hip-width apart, hands behind head (or straight out from your shoulders if you prefer). Push hips back and bend knees to lower into a squat. Thighs should be parallel to the ground. Press back up to standing. That's one rep. (Keep these squatting mistakes in mind during this 500-calorie workout.) Push-Ups: Start in straight-arm plank position with hands slightly wider than and in line with shoulders. Brace core and squeeze glutes as you lower body until chest nearly touches the floor. Pause at the bottom, and then push back to the starting position as quickly as possible. That's one rep.

Start in straight-arm plank position with hands slightly wider than and in line with shoulders. Brace core and squeeze glutes as you lower body until chest nearly touches the floor. Pause at the bottom, and then push back to the starting position as quickly as possible. That's one rep. Alternating Lunges: Stand tall with feet hip-width apart. Step forward with right foot, bending both knees so right knee is over ankle, left heel lifted. Step back to starting position and repeat with left leg to complete 1 rep.

Stand tall with feet hip-width apart. Step forward with right foot, bending both knees so right knee is over ankle, left heel lifted. Step back to starting position and repeat with left leg to complete 1 rep. Butt Kicks: Stand tall with feet hip-width apart. Kick heels up towards your glutes, pumping arms back and forth as quickly as you can. Continue at a quick pace until you've completed 75 reps.

Stand tall with feet hip-width apart. Kick heels up towards your glutes, pumping arms back and forth as quickly as you can. Continue at a quick pace until you've completed 75 reps. Mountain Climbers: From a full plank position, alternate "running" knees into chest as quickly as you can. Keep core engaged the entire time, and push speed as much as possible without compromising form.

From a full plank position, alternate "running" knees into chest as quickly as you can. Keep core engaged the entire time, and push speed as much as possible without compromising form. Leg Raises: Get down on all fours with palms flat on the ground and shoulder-width apart. Without allowing back to rise or round, keep core engaged as you bend right knee and lift leg up until right thigh is parallel to the floor. Slowly lower back down to the starting position. That's one rep. Do 25 reps on right side and then repeat on the left.

500-Calorie Workout 5: Sprints to Strength Circuit

This calorie-burning workout incorporates quarter-mile sprints in between bodyweight exercises to help your burn 500+ calories and strengthen your entire body at the same time. Plus, it's guaranteed to beat boredom — you won't have time to let your mind wander for a second! Prefer not to run? Hop on an indoor bike and pedal your sprints instead.

Here's how to ace all of the moves in this 500-calorie workout: