Recently picked up running or spinning? Tried taking your weekly miles off the road and onto the trails? Skipped your weekly yoga classes a few too many times in a row?

If you're experiencing pain on the outside of one or both knees or just feel "locked up" in and around your knees, your iliotibial band (or IT band) might be to blame. The IT band begins at the pelvis and runs on the outside part of the thigh all the way down to the shinbone. The muscles in your butt and hips attach to it, so even if you're feeling pain in your knee, it might be a symptom of weakness or tightness in the hips. (It could be a very common thing called IT band syndrome — read more here.)

The best strategy for staying pain- and injury-free? A combination of hip-strengthening exercises, IT band stretches, and foam rolling all the major muscles in your legs. It sounds like a lot of work, but do these six simple moves and you'll notice a significant difference; these IT band stretches, exercises, and foam rolling cues to loosen up your IT band and get back to moving pain-free in no time. (Related: 10 Ways to Use a Foam Roller)

You'll need: An exercise band, a foam roller, and a mat (optional).

How it works: Do each move for the indicated number of reps and sets twice a week.