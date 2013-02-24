This Jump Rope HIIT Workout Will Have You Sweating in Seconds

Burn calories, boost your heart rate, and get sweaty with this HIIT jump rope workout.

By Nora Tobin
Updated December 15, 2020
Advertisement

Can't muster the motivation to make it to the gym? Skip it! Literally. Skipping rope burns more than 10 calories a minute while strengthening your legs, butt, shoulders, and arms. And it doesn't take long to reap major rewards from a jump rope HIIT workout. You can burn more than 200 calories in two 10-minute sessions each day (that's 1,000 calories a week).

When you're getting sick of your usual at-home cardio routine, throwing in jump rope HIIT exercises can help keep things interesting. Plus, tackling a jump rope HIIT workout is a great way to fit in an effective cardio session when you're on the go — just toss your jump rope in your carry-on. You'll probably feel completely energized after jumping around, too. (Related: This Badass Trainer Shares Why Jumping Rope Is One of the Best Total-Body Workouts)

Try adding this jump rope HIIT workout as a cardio warm-up or as a complement to your existing strength plan or do it alone as a cardio workout. For best results, do the full HIIT workout with a jump rope three to five times a week. The plank and extension exercises will give your body time to recover between the jump rope HIIT exercises while strengthening your core from all angles. (Related: How Janine Delaney Became the Jump Rope Queen Instagram Sensation at 49 Years Old)

So what are you waiting for? Follow along to find out how to do HIIT with a jump rope and then take the jump rope HIIT workout to the gym to start sweating.

Double-Leg Jumps: 5 Minutes

A. Hop continuously at a steady pace. Keep shoulder blades down and back, chest lifted, and land softly throughout this jump rope HIIT exercise. Swing the rope with wrists, not arms.

Plank: 45 Seconds

A. Bring elbows directly under shoulders, nose directly over thumbs, and feet shoulder-width apart. Draw belly button up and in. Keep legs engaged the entire time. Take deep breaths.

Single-Leg Jumps: 2 Minutes

A. Jump continuously on one leg for 30 seconds. (Keep leg that is lifted in front of leg that is jumping.)

B. Switch to other leg for 30 seconds.

C. Repeat one more time, 30 seconds each leg.

Double-Leg Jumps: 2 Minutes

A. Hop continuously as fast as possible.

Opposite Arm/Leg Extensions: 45 Seconds

A. Come onto hands and knees with wrists directly under shoulders and knees under hips.

B. Extend left leg only up to hip height while extending right arm up next to ear.

C. Return to center and switch sides.

D. Lift right leg up only to hip height while lifting left arm up next to ear.

E. Return to center and continue to alternate for 45 seconds.

Repeat the entire circuit one more time for a total of two rounds.

Comments (27)

Anonymous
February 9, 2020
Best Workout Music New 2019 🔥 Gym Motivation Music Mix 2019 🔥 NEFFEX EDITION . https://motivationhome.com/best-of-workout-music-new-%f0%9f%94%a5/
Anonymous
July 17, 2019
Over the years I've tried many methods recommended by both my friends and family but none of them seemed to work out for me until I chanced upon this holy grail where I've lost almost 33 pounds in just 1 month trying it out! I can now fit in dresses two sizes down and receive many compliments from not only my lovely husband, but colleagues and girlfriends about how great I look right now! I'm here to share with you guys because I am really thankful and hope someone who also needs this can experience similar results as me! Here is the link to my holy grail method! http://bit.ly/flatbelly14dayfix
Anonymous
April 13, 2019
The Secret to Losing Unwanted Weight Fast and Keeping It Off: https://bit.ly/2pRzPPy
Anonymous
April 9, 2019
27,293 people have lost 20 pounds or more eating all the foods they love. Find Out how In This Free Video: https://bit.ly/2OYgw2B
Anonymous
March 24, 2019
A very useful Workout Program for Women is http://bit.ly/2oGlztV
Anonymous
March 17, 2019
Did you know there’s a “deep detox” you can do first thing in the morning to burn more fat? And the good news is It only takes 13-seconds! Here it is: https://bit.ly/2x45lQy
Anonymous
March 16, 2019
It's been a year since my husband practically threw me away like GARBAGE for being too fat and disgusting, as he called me.And that’s when I decided I’d had enough… No matter what it took I was going to look great! The first thing I wanted to do was to get rid of cellulite. After much trial and error, I finally found a program that taught me the correct body movements to stimulate all 90 muscles of my lower body and the right way to optimize my hormones through nutrient balance. The end result is astonishing. Cellulite is gone.The firmness and tightness of my body is something I've never felt before.I feel proud of myself. And so can you... Visit ==> http://bit.ly/cellulitefreenow
Anonymous
March 11, 2019
A very useful Workout Program for Women is http://bit.ly/2oGlztV
Anonymous
February 27, 2019
Lost 41 pounds and 4 dress sizes. I am in the best shape of my life. Wish I had seen this amazing video earlier: https://bit.ly/2xZoIIy
Anonymous
February 17, 2019
A breakthrough Yoga Program that melts away flab and reshapes your body in as little as one hour a week. https://bit.ly/2S3Fk9s
Anonymous
February 7, 2019
Hi, my name is Helen, I’m in my late 30's and I’m a mom of 3 adorable children. I’ve always struggled with my weight especially after the birth of my third child, 6 years ago.I just stopped taking care of myself. I believe that I let motherhood consume me and forgot how to be a woman. That is one of the main reasons why my marriage fell apart, 3 years ago. My husband didn't even want to look at me naked for years. He actually told me that he felt betrayed. And the worst part? I also felt I betrayed myself. I was feeling ashamed, guilty and embarrassed, which made me too weak mentally to be able to lose weight. Continue here >>> https://bit.ly/mydietplantoday
Anonymous
February 5, 2019
This controversial method can make you lean fast: https://bit.ly/2DmMBxk
Anonymous
February 3, 2019
The Secret to Losing Unwanted Weight Fast and Keeping It Off: https://bit.ly/2pRzPPy
Anonymous
February 1, 2019
My life is totally transformed after I followed this diet. https://bit.ly/2safCoC Have Lost 27 pounds in last 1 month and feeling great about myself.
Anonymous
January 30, 2019
Did you know there’s a “deep detox” you can do first thing in the morning to burn more fat? And the good news is It only takes 13-seconds! Here it is: https://bit.ly/2x45lQy
Anonymous
January 30, 2019
Hi, my name is Kate and I would like to share my story. A few years ago, my body was full of cellulite. I used to be disgusted at how much cellulite I had. But, with patience and determination (and a lot of research!), I managed to almost eliminate it. All it took, was the right exercise program and a way to manipulate estrogen metabolism. Read my story here ==>... http://bit.ly/cellulitecured
Anonymous
January 13, 2019
Sint ipsum facilis ducimus. 💖 Ever heard of the Keto diet? I started using the advice at WWW.KETOCOOKBOOK.ORG and lost 25 pounds of fat in a month! I’ve never lost weight so fast!! The Keto Diet really is amazing because it forces the body to always burn fat for energy — so you lose the fat and keep it off. If you want to lose some weight, I highly recommend using that website :) Check it out! Best of luck to you! 💖
Anonymous
December 17, 2018
The simple 30 second ritual that stops fat storage: https://bit.ly/2LjBabD
Anonymous
December 14, 2018
Losing weight is not so difficult with the right guidance and methods. What worked for me was this amazing guide: https://bit.ly/2QvsWDd Explains the science of losing weight, right foods to eat, foods to avoid, tips and tricks to lose weight quickly and stay healthy.
Anonymous
December 7, 2018
Eat this “superfruit” before bed to burn more fat: https://bit.ly/2G7zzXt
Anonymous
December 4, 2018
This controversial method can make you lean fast: https://bit.ly/2DmMBxk
Anonymous
November 13, 2018
Lost 41 pounds and 4 dress sizes. I am in the best shape of my life. Wish I had seen this amazing video earlier: https://bit.ly/2xZoIIy
Anonymous
November 3, 2018
hey i found a rapid weight loss program that can help you lose up to 23 pounds of pure body fat in just 3 weeks!!! watch this video here -> 3weeksdiets.net
Anonymous
October 27, 2018
Did you know there’s a “deep detox” you can do first thing in the morning to burn more fat? you can burn 1.2lbs daily and It only takes 13-seconds! watch this video : flatbelydetox.net
Anonymous
July 7, 2018
Did you know there’s a “deep detox” you can do first thing in the morning to burn more fat? And the good news is It only takes 13-seconds! Here it is: https://bit.ly/2x45lQy
Anonymous
June 13, 2018
A very useful Workout Program for Women is http://bit.ly/2oGlztV
Anonymous
August 5, 2017
Should I warm up/down my muscles before/after this workout?
Advertisement
© Copyright . All rights reserved. Printed from https://www.shape.com