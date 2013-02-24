Burn calories, boost your heart rate, and get sweaty with this HIIT jump rope workout.

This Jump Rope HIIT Workout Will Have You Sweating in Seconds

Can't muster the motivation to make it to the gym? Skip it! Literally. Skipping rope burns more than 10 calories a minute while strengthening your legs, butt, shoulders, and arms. And it doesn't take long to reap major rewards from a jump rope HIIT workout. You can burn more than 200 calories in two 10-minute sessions each day (that's 1,000 calories a week).

When you're getting sick of your usual at-home cardio routine, throwing in jump rope HIIT exercises can help keep things interesting. Plus, tackling a jump rope HIIT workout is a great way to fit in an effective cardio session when you're on the go — just toss your jump rope in your carry-on. You'll probably feel completely energized after jumping around, too. (Related: This Badass Trainer Shares Why Jumping Rope Is One of the Best Total-Body Workouts)

Try adding this jump rope HIIT workout as a cardio warm-up or as a complement to your existing strength plan or do it alone as a cardio workout. For best results, do the full HIIT workout with a jump rope three to five times a week. The plank and extension exercises will give your body time to recover between the jump rope HIIT exercises while strengthening your core from all angles. (Related: How Janine Delaney Became the Jump Rope Queen Instagram Sensation at 49 Years Old)

So what are you waiting for? Follow along to find out how to do HIIT with a jump rope and then take the jump rope HIIT workout to the gym to start sweating.

Double-Leg Jumps: 5 Minutes

A. Hop continuously at a steady pace. Keep shoulder blades down and back, chest lifted, and land softly throughout this jump rope HIIT exercise. Swing the rope with wrists, not arms.

Plank: 45 Seconds

A. Bring elbows directly under shoulders, nose directly over thumbs, and feet shoulder-width apart. Draw belly button up and in. Keep legs engaged the entire time. Take deep breaths.

Single-Leg Jumps: 2 Minutes

A. Jump continuously on one leg for 30 seconds. (Keep leg that is lifted in front of leg that is jumping.)

B. Switch to other leg for 30 seconds.

C. Repeat one more time, 30 seconds each leg.

Double-Leg Jumps: 2 Minutes

A. Hop continuously as fast as possible.

Opposite Arm/Leg Extensions: 45 Seconds

A. Come onto hands and knees with wrists directly under shoulders and knees under hips.

B. Extend left leg only up to hip height while extending right arm up next to ear.

C. Return to center and switch sides.

D. Lift right leg up only to hip height while lifting left arm up next to ear.

E. Return to center and continue to alternate for 45 seconds.