The Best Workout Material for Activewear Performance
Bamboo
If you want super soft yet moisture-wicking activewear, turn to bamboo. Bamboo pulp yields a natural fabric that’s light, breathable, and has an anti-static nature, according to an article in the Journal of Textile and Apparel, Technology and Management, meaning you won’t have to tug your tank top off of your stomach the entire time you're working out. This best workout material can also protect your skin from harmful ultraviolet rays while you jog outdoors, per the Children’s Melanoma Prevention Foundation. “It feels insanely soft, repels odors, regulates your temperature, and is UPF 50+,” says Sarah Chase, a Tasc Performance designer. (Hold on, what does UPF mean, anyway?)
Tasc Performance blends chemical-free bamboo with organic cotton, wool, and spandex to make workout clothes like the Nola Crop Leggings (Buy It, $68, tascperformance.com) and St. Charles Bamboo Quarter Zip (Buy It, $72, tascperformance.com). “Bamboo is the Swiss Army Knife of performance fabrics,” says Chase. “You could run a marathon, then go to spin class, then run errands, and you’ll stay fresh, dry, and sun-protected.”
Cotton
In the battle between cotton and polyester, cotton wins the whiff test. A 2014 study, published in the journal Applied and Environmental Microbiology, showed that this best workout material gives off less post-exercise stench than polyester because cotton absorbs sweat and those nasty odors, while synthetic fabrics don’t absorb as well due to their molecular structure. Plus, stink-causing bacteria grow better on synthetic fabrics. (If your gear still reeks after a wash, follow this guide to cleaning your clothes.)
But don’t head to spin class in a cotton tee just yet. Cotton absorbs moisture, potentially making you feel like a dishrag during a high-intensity workout. To get the best of both worlds during yoga, weight training, or other low-sweat activities, go with clothes made from cotton blends—like Pact's Go-To Crop Leggings (Buy It, $38, wearpact.com) or Alo Yoga's Heat Wave Crop Tank (Buy It, $44, carbon38.com)
GORE-TEX
When you’re running, biking, or hiking, you need protection from the elements. In those cases, GORE-TEX is your best friend. While not exactly a fabric on its own, this synthetic membrane coats regular fabrics, making it waterproof and windproof yet allows the skin to breathe. “Water from the outside doesn't penetrate, the cold wind does not pass through, and perspiration can escape,” says Cindy Otto Woods, North America product champion for Gore Bike Wear and Gore Running Wear. Translation: You won’t be drenched in sweat *and* frozen to the bone.
No wonder so much outside gear, such as jackets, footwear, gloves, and more, are made with this best workout material tech. Find it in running shoes such as Brooks Ghost 12 GTX (Buy It, $160, dickssportinggoods.com) and the GORE WEAR R3 running shirt (Buy It, $60, amazon.com).
Nylon
The first commercially viable synthetic fiber and famously used to make women’s stockings, nylon is stretchy, quick-drying, and mildew resistant. But is nylon breathable? You bet. The fabric allows cool air to reach the skin and also wicks sweat from your skin to the fabric’s surface, where it can evaporate.
Thanks to these traits–plus its soft-as-silk feel–you’ll find this best workout material in all kinds of sportswear, like the Beyond Yoga's Twinkle Legging (Buy It, $99, revolve.com) and the Free People Keep It Up Tank (Buy It, $58, revolve.com). “It can stand up to even the sweatiest of workouts,” says Isabelle de la Fontaine, the product director of the now-defunct women’s clothing store Lucy’s. “It also has tremendous stretch and recovery, so your pants move with you.”
Polypropylene
Like polyester, polypropylene is made from plastic. But unlike polyester, this synthetic material is totally water-resistant, says Lauren Hallworth, product line manager for Brooks Running apparel. Plus, polypropylene forces moisture to pass through its fibers, expelling it to the fabric’s surface where it can evaporate. “Even if you’re sweaty after a run and the outside of the shirt is wet, what’s touching you is completely dry,” says Hallworth. “It’s great as a base layer.”
That's why Coldpruf, an outdoor apparel brand, uses the best workout material in its Enthusiast Single Layer Pants (Buy It, $20, amazon.com) and Enthusiast Crew long sleeve (Buy It, $19, amazon.com) to provide thermal protection in cold weather when you're camping, hiking, or skiing.
And polypropylene is inherently stain resistant. The reason: The fabric can only change colors when it’s in a hot liquid form, way before it’s transformed into the tank top you’re wearing, according to Revolution Fabrics. If you spill your protein shake all over yourself, you can easily wipe away the liquid and clean it with bleach with some bleach without ruining your outfit's color.
Spandex
Spandex—also known by the brand name Lycra—puts the stretch in workout wear. The synthetic fabric can stretch up to six times its normal length, and then snaps back in place, according to the Ellen MacArthur Foundation, a charity focused on accelerating the transition to an economy that aims to eliminate waste and continuously reuse resources in the fashion and textile industry. This best workout material also wicks moisture, dries quickly, and offers an unrestricted range of motion. And if you're still wondering, "is spandex breathable?", the short and sweet answer is most definitely.
You’ll typically find spandex blended with other fabrics, rather than on its own. Lululemon Athletica’s Align Super High Rise Shorts (Buy It, $58, lululemon.com) are largely made with nylon, while Lycra gives the bottoms stretch and keeps them from becoming baggy over time. Girlfriend Collective’s Compressive Leggings (Buy It, $68, girlfriendcollective.com) are composed of 79-percent recycled polyester and 21-percent spandex so you can take on any HIIT workout without your pants falling down.
TENCEL
Similar to bamboo, TENCEL is made from sustainably sourced wood pulp. The best workout material is not only breathable and biodegradable, but it also contains tiny fibrils, or small hairs, that give the fabric sweat-wicking properties and a luxurious texture–the same high performance qualities as plastic fabrics. (Related: 10 Sustainable Activewear Brands Worth Breaking a Sweat In)
"The fiber is really close to polyester in structure, so it’s super durable," Laura Zimmerman, apparel and accessories merchandising director at outdoor gear company Merrell, previously told Shape. The name TENCEL actually stands for Tenacity and Cellulose combined, and because it’s a natural fiber, it has anti-microbial benefits along with a smooth finish, adds Zimmerman. You can find the material in Merrell’s Trek Tencel Full Zip (Buy It, $99, merrell.com) and Tencel Tank (Buy It, $30, merrell.com).
Wool
This best workout material is no longer a staple just for hikers. The material creates pockets that trap air, so it’s fantastic at regulating heat and keeping your body warm. But it’s also breathable and moisture-wicking, making it ideal for any outdoor workout, from jogs around the block to long walks on the trails, according to the Ellen MacArthur Foundation. Bonus: Wool is naturally antibacterial and can be washed less than polyester and other materials, Tara St. James, founder of Study New York and an adjunct professor at the Fashion Institute of Technology, previously told Shape.
You’ll find wool in Athleta's long-sleeve tees (Buy It, $74, athleta.com); Nagnata’s knit bike shorts (Buy It, $117, nagnata.com); Athletic Propulsion Lab’s hoodies (Buy It, $275, athleticpropulsionlabs.com); and Icebreaker’s leggings (Buy It, $485, icebreaker.com). (BTW, you can even buy knit wool sneakers.)
Polyester
Polyester is the workhorse of the workout fabrics and the one you see on labels most often. Basically plastic cloth, it’s durable, wrinkle-resistant, lightweight, and non-absorbent, which means that moisture from your skin evaporates instead of being drawn into the material. But is polyester breathable? Sure is–so you won't feel like you're suffocating while wearing polyester gear.
The best workout material is also one of the best for protecting against UV rays thanks to its tightly woven structure, which prevents the sun's rays from shining through and hitting your skin, according to the Skin Cancer Foundation. Turn to polyester activewear such as Spanx's Medium Impact Sports Bra (Buy It, $58, spanx.com) and cold-weather products like Athleta's Running Free Jacket (Buy It, $128, athleta.com) whether you're breaking a sweat indoors or out in the sunshine.
Polyester’s main drawback, however, is the stink factor. Synthetic material can foster bacteria growth, and it also doesn’t dry quite as quickly as polypropylene or nylon.
X-STATIC
There's a secret weapon that keeps X-STATIC clothing from smelling like a locker room after a workout. It's silver. The fabric is woven with this heavy metal, which is an antimicrobial that prevents bacterial and fungal growth. Now, brands like Brooks Running, The North Face, and Lululemon Athletica are using silver in their own products. “It will never wash out or stop working,” says Tara Poseley, chief product officer for Lululemon Athletica. This best workout material is used to keep items like the Swiftly Tech Short Sleeve 2.0 (Buy It, $68, lululemon.com) and Swiftly Tech Racerback 2.0 (Buy It, $58, lululemon.com) fresh and stench-free forever.
Econyl
As for innovative fabrics with a sustainable edge, you’ll find Econyl, a branded type of recycled nylon. Econyl’s production company rescues fishing nets, fabric scraps, carpet flooring, and industrial plastic, restores the nylon to its original state, and turns it into a fabric that can ultimately be recycled again when the customer is done with the garment. You can try this best workout material out for yourself in Kaira Active’s leggings (Buy It, $84, kairaactive.com) and sports bras (Buy It, $58, kairaactive.com); FIKA’s hoodies (Buy It, $168, wearfika.com); Outfyt’s metallic sports bras (Buy It, $70, shopoutfyt.com); and even prAna’s swimsuits (Buy It, $70, prana.com).