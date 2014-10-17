If you want super soft yet moisture-wicking activewear, turn to bamboo. Bamboo pulp yields a natural fabric that’s light, breathable, and has an anti-static nature, according to an article in the Journal of Textile and Apparel, Technology and Management, meaning you won’t have to tug your tank top off of your stomach the entire time you're working out. This best workout material can also protect your skin from harmful ultraviolet rays while you jog outdoors, per the Children’s Melanoma Prevention Foundation. “It feels insanely soft, repels odors, regulates your temperature, and is UPF 50+,” says Sarah Chase, a Tasc Performance designer. (Hold on, what does UPF mean, anyway?)

Tasc Performance blends chemical-free bamboo with organic cotton, wool, and spandex to make workout clothes like the Nola Crop Leggings (Buy It, $68, tascperformance.com) and St. Charles Bamboo Quarter Zip (Buy It, $72, tascperformance.com). “Bamboo is the Swiss Army Knife of performance fabrics,” says Chase. “You could run a marathon, then go to spin class, then run errands, and you’ll stay fresh, dry, and sun-protected.”