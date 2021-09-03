These Versatile $30 Joggers Are "Comparable to Lululemon," According to Shoppers
Is there anything better than finding new athleisure bottoms that are just as good, if not better than, some of your favorite high-end brands? If your answer is no, then you're going to want to check out Ajisai's Joggers (Buy It, from $30, amazon.com). These versatile pants are not only perfect for your workouts, but can also be rocked while running errands or topped off with a long blouse and blazer for the office. And, with more than 3,600 five-star ratings, it's no surprise that they've been called "the best joggers" by Amazon shoppers.
What makes these joggers different from all the rest? They're lightweight, breathable, and feature quick-dry technology, while the opaque stretch fabric offers freedom of movement, making them especially great for exercising. Even though the fabric is stretchy, the pants won't lose their shape or start to sag. What's more, the adjustable drawstring makes it easy to adjust the fit, and the addition of ankle cuffs give the joggers a cool, more tailored look. But the best feature? According to the brand, the joggers boast anti-pilling fabric, so they won't appear shabby or dull after a few workouts or laundry days.
Buy It: Ajisai Women's Jogger Pants, from $30, amazon.com
It might be difficult to wrap your head around the fact that these drawstring joggers are quality at a $30 price tag, but Amazon customers confirm that they are "comparable to Lululemon." One shopper wrote: "I am as loyal as they come for Lululemon joggers and leggings. It is the only leggings I wear to work out and for loungewear. I am not joking when I say these joggers have the exact same feel and wear as Lululemons."
"I don't know how anyone can give these pants any less than five stars," said another. "This material is the softest and comfiest material I have ever felt. They are so comfy I would sleep in them. Let's not forget how amazing they fit. I almost don't want to tell people how great they are because I want every pair ever made. Don't waste your time or money on any other brand." (Related: The 10 Best Lululemon Dupes You Can Score On Amazon)
One five-star reviewer also noted that the joggers are "smooth like butter," which makes them the ultimate lounge pant. They added "I was blown away by these. The moment I put them on, I did not want to take them off. They are so soft and so comfortable. I will be buying more."
And yet a final raved: "Order now, thank me later! Don't think twice." They further explained, "[I] rarely write reviews but these pants are incredible! I have shared this listing with probably 20 friends, all of whom have purchased at least one pair and loved them. I have ordered these in every color that they make in my size!"
The Ajisai drawstring joggers start at just $30, a fraction of the price of high-end brands like Lululemon and Alo Yoga, running the gamut of $98 to $118. The wear-everywhere pant come in 15 colors so that you can stock up and still enjoy some variety. Be sure to snag yours now, because if they're as good as shoppers say they are, they won't last long.
