Allbirds Just Launched a Really Cute Activewear Line
Allbirds, the Sarah Jessica Parker-approved brand behind those ultra-comfortable sneakers, is taking a leap into activewear.
This week, the company behind sustainable shoes unveiled its first collection of performance apparel. The line, which includes leggings, bike shorts, and tanks, is made from materials such as eucalyptus tree fiber and merino wool in an effort to reduce the carbon footprint. The brand also says the collection has gone through rigorous testing ("thousands of hours" by their calculations), as well as 70 iterations before landing on the key pieces that launched Tuesday (which also includes a running T-shirt and shorts for men).
So, what can you expect from Allbirds' newest collection? A lot, actually, beginning with the Women's Natural Legging (Buy It, $98, allbirds.com). Boasting a "buttery-soft" material, the Natural Leggings are best equipped for running, training, or a brisk walk through the neighborhood. Available in four colors (ranging from black to a muted blue), the "super breathable" Natural Leggings will also keep you cool while breaking a sweat.
On the hunt for something short-er? The Women's Natural Bike Short (Buy It, $68, allbirds.com) wick moisture (or move sweat away from your skin) and are made with material that will not "ride-up" when you're working out. Another option is the Women's Natural Run Short (Buy It, $68, allbirds.com), which includes front and back pockets — perhaps if you're taking a phone or EarPods on the go — and lightweight fabric with just a "hint of stretch."
If you're looking to add more shirts to your growing athleisure collection, the Women's Natural Run Form Tank (Buy It, $68, allbirds.com) is more of a fitted silhouette and provides ample support, thanks to its built-in, shelf bra. Looking for a more relaxed fit? The Women's Natural Run Tank (Buy It, $48, allbirds.com) is made from an "ultra-light" fabric and will keep you cool, whether you're running one mile or ten. (Related: 13 Benefits of Running That Make You Healthier and Happier)
Beyond comfort, Allbirds is all about making a global impact. In fact, by December 2025, the company wants to have 100 percent renewable energy for Allbirds' "owned & operated" facilities. Protecting the planet has never looked better.