Allbirds Just Launched a Really Cute Activewear Line

This week, the company behind sustainable shoes unveiled its first collection of performance apparel. The line, which includes leggings, bike shorts, and tanks, is made from materials such as eucalyptus tree fiber and merino wool in an effort to reduce the carbon footprint. The brand also says the collection has gone through rigorous testing ("thousands of hours" by their calculations), as well as 70 iterations before landing on the key pieces that launched Tuesday (which also includes a running T-shirt and shorts for men).