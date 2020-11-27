Jennifer Garner is one A-lister who can always be trusted for top-notch product recommendations. From her beloved hair-strengthening oil to this super comfy Spanx bra, there’s a reason the actress’ obsessions also tend to be customer favorites: she's got really good taste. Black Friday is the perfect time to give some of her picks a whirl — for example, right now, the Alo Yoga leggings that Garner can’t stop wearing are on sale for 20 percent off.