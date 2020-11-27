These Jennifer Garner-Approved Leggings Rarely Go On Sale (Except for Right Now)
Jennifer Garner is one A-lister who can always be trusted for top-notch product recommendations. From her beloved hair-strengthening oil to this super comfy Spanx bra, there’s a reason the actress’ obsessions also tend to be customer favorites: she's got really good taste. Black Friday is the perfect time to give some of her picks a whirl — for example, right now, the Alo Yoga leggings that Garner can’t stop wearing are on sale for 20 percent off.
The Alo High-Waist Alosoft Lounge Leggings (Buy It, $78, was $98, aloyoga.com) are so comfortable that Garner owns them in two different colors, dark heather gray and rich navy heather. She’s been seen wearing both on multiple occasions, styling them with sleek black tank tops, casual hoodies, and dramatic, celeb-caliber sunglasses. The leggings’ velvety material makes them perfect for any activity, whether you’re working out or taking a stroll outdoors (paparazzi not included).
Beyond receiving Garner’s seal of approval, the Alosoft Lounge Leggings have raked in five-star reviews left and right. “I can wear this as a normal legging, but they’re soft enough to sleep in,” said a shopper. “Perfect for yoga, working out, or just for the day.”
Other reviewers are equally impressed with the leggings’ butt-accentuating capabilities. “These pants are amazing!! I didn’t think my butt could look so good,” one wrote. (Related: One Pair of These Bum-Sculpting Leggings Sells Every 90 Seconds)
Alo rarely has sales, but right now the discounted leggings are available in 10 different colors, including Garner’s faves and vibrant options like periwinkle heather and blue quartz heather. Many colors have already sold out in select sizes, though, so if you’re considering trying them, be sure to order while you can.
