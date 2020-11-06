Shop These Celeb and Reviewer Favorites from Amazon’s Activewear Gift Guide
Holiday shopping season is already in full swing, and Amazon has arrived to answer your prayers. It just dropped dozens of gift guides catering to different interests and age groups. Browse for something general, such as gifts under $50, or get as specific as electronic gifts for content creation. If you’re hoping to find something special for the fitness obsessive in your life, look no further than Amazon’s Work Out Wherever activewear gift guide, which is chock-full of clothes, shoes, and accessories endorsed by reviewers and celebrities alike.
One quick scroll through the guide proves that Amazon really has thought of something for everyone. Notable items include the Elsa Hosk-approved Don’t Rest Alphaskin Bra from Adidas, the top-rated Core 10 Studiotech High Neck Sports Bra, and the Colorfulkoala High Waisted Yoga Pants, which are the number-one seller in the site’s women’s yoga pants category. But that’s just the tip of the iceberg; this list also boasts products from Alo Yoga, New Balance, and other big-name brands.
Below, check out some of the most covetable offerings from Amazon’s 2020 activewear gift guide. Make sure you snag your favorites while they’re still in stock, even if you’ll just be gifting them to your own closet. (Related: One Pair of These Bum-Sculpting Leggings Sells Every 90 Seconds)
Top Picks from Amazon’s Activewear Gift Guide
Colorfulkoala Women’s High Waisted Yoga Pants with Pockets ($25–$29): Any athleisure aficionado would be thrilled to receive these high-waisted leggings, which happen to be Amazon’s top-selling pair. They’ve raked in over 11,000 perfect ratings from customers who have fallen in love with their compression fit.
Core 10 Women’s Studiotech High Neck Longline Sports Bra ($20–$28): This sports bra looks just like the Outdoor Voices Apex Bra, but it’s only a third of the price. Reviewers say it’s totally up to snuff, with great coverage for low-impact activities like yoga and hiking.
Adidas Women’s Don’t Rest Alphaskin Bra ($20–$30): Supermodel Elsa Hosk wore this sports bra in the Clear Pink colorway back in July, and it’s the ideal gift for anyone obsessed with logo-laden retro styles. Plus, if it can take Hosk through a grueling ab workout, it can do anything.
Onzie Women’s Mamba Python High Rise Leggings ($53–$67): TikTok star Addison Rae was recently spotted out and about in these bold leggings, which she styled with an oversized denim jacket, a baseball hat, and clean white sneakers. You’ll want to order them ASAP, since everything she wears seems to sell out in no time.
RBX Active Women’s High Waist Squat Proof Leggings ($20–$40): Tailor-made for leg day, the RBX Squat Proof Leggings will keep everything contained no matter how low you drop it. “I just love them!! I have so many [pairs] I can’t even count,” one reviewer gushed.
Adidas Women’s SL20 Running Shoe ($49–$120): Actress Eva Longoria sported these versatile sneakers in an August Instagram post with a matching ice blue legging/bra set. (Also peep the running sneakers Jennifer Garner can't stop wearing.)
Core 10 Women’s Pima Cotton Knot Front Cropped Yoga T-Shirt ($10–$19): This top is the perfect gift for the person who spends all day in their workout clothes. Available in sizes up to 3X, its knot front detail sets it apart from a typical tee, and reviewers say it’s even comfier than one.
Alo Yoga Women’s High Waist Coast Capri ($80–$94): Tons of celebrities swear by Alo leggings, and it’s not hard to tell why. The Coast Capri, which Sarah Hyland owns in black, mixes stylish touches with practicality, thanks to its sheer paneling and thick waistband that won’t budge.
Core 10 Women’s Studiotech Strappy Sports Bra ($28): Shoppers say this strappy bra is a great option for bigger busts. “I have had a hard time finding sports bras that are both comfortable AND supportive. I got an XL and love the fit,” a reviewer wrote. “This one is perfect. I intend to buy several more to rotate for my workouts and daily wears.”