Ashley Graham Calls These Bike Shorts "Baller" — and They Pass the No Visible Underwear Test
Supermodel, fitness enthusiast, and first-time-mother Ashley Graham is the definition of power mom. In an Instagram video shared by Bandier, the star was spotted rollerblading and pushing her 7-month-old son in a stroller during a neighborhood outing. (And Graham was not leisurely skating, by any means — she was really going for it!) The A-lister certainly knows how to multitask, squeezing in a cardio workout while spending some quality time with her baby boy. (Related: Ashley Graham Revealed Her New, But "Technically Old" Obsession with Roller Skating)
While the mother-son sweat session sparked tons of comments from fans praising Graham for her mad skills (and leaving others inspired to pick up rollerskating as a hobby), what was even more impressive was her choice of athletic attire: a chic pair of white bike shorts. If you're anything like me, white tends to be the last color I reach for when exercising, as the combination of sweat stains and the color's reputation for being opaque means I'm constantly checking to see how much I'm toeing the line of being NSFW. Needless to say, I was surprised to see her rocking white so flawlessly.
However, as I learned, you wouldn't have to worry about any of the aforementioned fashion malfunctions with Graham's go-to summer bottoms, the All Access Center Stage Biker Short (Buy It, $78, bandier.com). The fitness guru gave a shout out to the white biker shorts in the video comments, revealing that they offer plenty of coverage — even while wearing black underwear. "This fit tho!!🙌🏽 And can you tell my panties are black?! Nope, Bc these white shorts are BALLER," raved Graham. (Related: Ashley Graham Shared a 30-Minute No-Equipment Workout You Can Do to Benefit a Great Cause)
The star's go-to bike short effortlessly mixes style and performance, making them ideal for workouts, casual outings, and lounging at home. The smooth, silky fabric is not only soft against the skin, but it's also quick-drying to keep you cool and comfortable. The shorts feature seamless construction to prevent chafing and a flattering high-rise fit that pairs well with both sports bras and oversized sweatshirts for cooler weather. Plus, the 9-inch inseam and wide, double layer waistband provides extra coverage and support, ensuring these babies won't fall down or ride up on the job.
While Graham's exact white pair is almost sold out, it's still available in sizes XL and XXL. Plus, the All Access Center Stage Biker Short is in stock in multiple sizes in classic black, along with a couple of summery colors, including papaya and neon pink. (Related: I’ve Never Liked Bike Shorts, But Luckily I Found the Perfect Alternative for Summer)
Buy It: All Access Center Stage Biker Short, $78, bandier.com
If you really had your heart set on white bike shorts — or if you can't justify the price tag on the Graham-approved athleisure item — luckily, there are some very affordable dupes on Amazon, so you can steal her look at a fraction of the price. The Baleaf 8" Biker (Buy It, from $18, amazon.com) has accumulated nearly 12,000 five-star ratings, with customers loving that it is "not see-through at all" and that it has a convenient pocket for securing your phone on runs. Another top-rated pick on Amazon, the Ododos Yoga Short (Buy It, from $20, amazon.com) has earned almost 9,000 perfect ratings, and shoppers swear that it is squat-proof (even if you choose to wear undies with them) and are cute enough to wear outside of the gym.
Since the bike short trend is going nowhere, you'll want to snap up the All Access Center Stage Biker Short ASAP before they completely sell out. And if you're wanting to save some dough or score a few pairs for the price of Graham's must-have shorts, shop the Amazon dupes below.
Buy It (from left): Baleaf 8" Biker, from $18, amazon.com; Ododos Yoga Shorts, from $20, amazon.com