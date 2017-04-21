12 Stylish Bike Shorts You Can Wear Anywhere

With a wide waistband for added support, built-in UPF 50+ to protect you while outside, and a comfy triangle gusset for extra comfort while you move, this bike short checks all the boxes. (Also great: It's sustainably made of recycled material.) But that's not all: It also boasts nifty side pockets and a secure key pocket to stow any essentials you might need. Customers swear by them, with one sharing that they are the most flattering item of clothing they own. (Related: These UPF Clothes Will Protect Your Skin During Any Outdoor Activity)