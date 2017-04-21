12 Stylish Bike Shorts You Can Wear Anywhere
Reebok Studio Bike High Intensity Shorts
For those who gravitate toward leggings or who are picky with shorts, a longer style that hits closer to the knee might be more your thing. Plus, the high waistband delivers comfort and the contrasting black piping details add a hit of style. One reviewer on Reebok's site, especially loved the length: "Perfect for those days that we just want to feel well covered."
Nike Icon Clash Seamless 8" Training Shorts
Not only is color blocking trendy, but it's also super flattering and makes for a nice break from classic black activewear. Pair these bottoms with a tank for the gym or a cute oversized sweatshirt for running errands. Customers recommend sizing down since they "stretch a ton" and one reviewer shared that they've "gotten so many compliments" while wearing them.
Free People Seamless Rib Bike Short
If you're looking for a more colorful option, these Free People bike shorts will do the trick. Available in 15 shades, including bright neons and neutral hues, the soft, seamless construction is comfy enough to sweat or lounge in — with reviewers calling them a "wardrobe staple."
Baleaf High Waist Workout Biker
This is one of Amazon's most popular bike shorts, and has accumulated nearly 12,000 five-star ratings, with customers loving that it is "not see-through at all." Plus, convenient side pockets allow you to stash your phone, keys, and credit card when you're on a run or headed to brunch. Also nice: It's loved by style-minded folk and athletes, with one ultramarathoner giving it their stamp of approval. (Related: Cute Workout Leggings with Pockets You Can Actually Use)
Gymshark Flex Shorts
If you've ever scrolled through TikTok, chances are, you've noticed more than a few users rocking this brand. With a slightly shorter length and a seamless fit (no chaffing here!), these sweat-wicking shorts are a total no-brainer with their contour shading which flatters all curves just right. Plus they come in four different colorways, so you can stock up if you fall in love with them. (Related: Amazon’s Best-Selling Anti-Chafe Cream Is the MVP of My Marathon Training)
All Access Center Stage Biker Short
Ashley Graham is a fan of these bike shorts — even going as far as to call them "baller" — if that tells you anything. They effortlessly mix style and performance, making them ideal for workouts, running, and just hanging around the house. Bonus: They come in eight fun shades (and two textures — shiny or matte). Plus (!), the supermodel swears that they're squat-proof and pass the no visible underwear test.
Year of Ours Ribbed Biker Shorts
A great choice for those who don't love the short-short look, these bottoms feature a 9-inch inseam and wide waistband that provide extra coverage and support, ensuring they don't fall down or ride up. Reviewers on the brand's site rave that they are insanely comfortable. (If you plan to sport them solely with a sports bra, opt for the Year of Ours V-Waist Bike Short, which adds an element of interest while still keeping a low profile.)
Joyspels Athletic Biker Shorts
Another Amazon favorite, these bike shorts have still managed to earn an impressive 4.8 rating with more than 3,700 reviews. The stretchy, moisture-wicking fabric allows you freedom of movement while out and about and dries quickly when putting them through a sweaty HIIT workout. Even die-hard Lululemon lovers commend these bottoms for being structured and thick enough for squats (read: not see-through), yet are comfy enough for lounging at home. (Related: Even Lululemon Fanatics Are Obsessed with These $20 Bike Shorts)
Alo High-Waist Biker Short
Summer is the perfect time to experiment with white workout bottoms if you've never tried them before. These are made in high-quality fabric that's moisture-wicking and anti-odor — so you never have to worry about embarrassing sweat stains or smells. Plus, these shorts have a front-smoothing panel, meaning you can go commando with no fear. Many shoppers tout these for being "the best bike shorts" they've ever worn.
Onzie High Rise BIker Short
These animal-print bottoms are super versatile since they can be worn with almost any other color. The high waistband, mid-length, and compression fabric will make them your go-to for everyday wear. Leopard print not your style? Choose from eight other unique patterns, including camouflage and snakeskin.
Prana Electa Short
With a wide waistband for added support, built-in UPF 50+ to protect you while outside, and a comfy triangle gusset for extra comfort while you move, this bike short checks all the boxes. (Also great: It's sustainably made of recycled material.) But that's not all: It also boasts nifty side pockets and a secure key pocket to stow any essentials you might need. Customers swear by them, with one sharing that they are the most flattering item of clothing they own. (Related: These UPF Clothes Will Protect Your Skin During Any Outdoor Activity)
Centric Cece High Waist Bikers Shorts
Shape’s senior social media manager is obsessed with these bike shorts, thanks to the buttery soft, compressive-but-not-suffocating fabric and the forgiving high-waisted fit, which proves comfy even when she’s working out during ~that time of the month~. They stand up to boxing, weight training, and beach runs (the front hidden pocket is perfect for storing her keys and any sea glass she finds). “Definitely a must-have for any fashion-forward fitness fanatic,” she says. (Related: I Love This Celeb-Obsessed Spanx Workout Set So Much, I Wear It Twice a Week)