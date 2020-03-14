My Job Turned Me Into a Leggings Snob, But This $25 Pair Is My New Go-To

Image zoom Walmart

A few years ago, you couldn’t convince me that a $100 pair of leggings was worth the investment. As long as I could move freely in them without showing my underwear, they were perfect. Then I gained access to the world of luxury activewear brands through my writing job, and my opinion totally shifted. I discovered the high price tags attached to that activewear came from extensive research and high-quality, high-tech fabrics. Before I knew it, I became the very person I always dreaded—a leggings snob.

While I could go on and on about my favorite expensive leggings and convince you they’re worth the cash, I’m really here for redemption. There’s actually one pair of affordable leggings in my collection that stands up to its expensive counterparts: Avia Women’s Active Flex Tech Core Leggings (Buy It, $25, walmart.com).

My first impression of these lightweight leggings reminded me of my favorite Sweaty Betty Zero Gravity pair. The Avia style is made with a super-thin fabric that’s perfect for high-intensity workouts, thanks to its sweat-wicking tech. And despite their airy feel, the leggings still offer plenty of thigh-hugging compression to keep you both covered and secure. (Related: The Best Leggings on Amazon, According to Customer Reviews)

To confirm these budget-friendly leggings were up to par, I decided to wear them to a Grit Boxing class—an intense workout that combines running, boxing, and strength training. As expected, the class was humid, sweaty, and tough, but my leggings were up to the challenge. They never restricted my movement while running, didn’t roll down while boxing, and didn’t show my underwear while squatting.

To top it off, the ultra-soft leggings have two deep pockets on either thigh. But unlike other side pockets on leggings, these have zippers to ensure you don’t lose your debit card or keys in the gym or while training outdoors. That feature also makes them a top pick for doing non-cardio activities, like running to the grocery store or heading to a friend’s house, without a purse in tow. Plus, they’re machine-washable and just straight-up comfortable. (Obsessed with leggings with pockets? Here are more of our top picks.)

Just like me, reviewers on Walmart rave about the Avia leggings’ spectacular fit and call them a steal for their high-quality construction. In fact, I’d go even further and declare these leggings the best budget-friendly pair in my workout wardrobe. Luckily, their $25 price tag means I won’t feel guilty buying a few more pairs.

