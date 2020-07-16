Sorry Bike Shorts, But This Unexpected Style Is the Next Big Summer Trend

Sorry everyone, but bike shorts’ time in the spotlight has come to an end. When they entered the scene four years ago, I assumed they were a short-lived fashion experiment led by influencers. The world was tricked into believing bike shorts were the epitome of fashion and, with time, everyone began to accept them as *the* activewear option for warm weather. But those days are coming to an end—and there’s officially a new trend in town.

The increase in offerings is proof the unexpected style is no longer just an essential for tennis players, but rather a breezy option for all physical activity from hiking to HIIT workouts. The skirt component gives a fun, flirty feel to your outfit (plus a bit of added coverage), while the shorts provide freedom of movement and chafing protection. And the best way to get in on this newest trend—without investing a lot of money—is the Baleaf Women’s Athletic Skort (Buy It, from $27, amazon.com).

Image zoom Amazon

But the features don’t stop there: Its high-rise waistband has a small adjustable drawcord that allows you to personalize the fit. The under-shorts have built-in pockets along the legs that are large enough to hold keys, credit cards, or an iPhone. And there’s even a small hole above the pocket on one side to thread in your headphone jack, so you can listen to music on your phone without a random cord lifting up your skirt. See what I mean? Genius.

“They really thought of everything when it came to designing this skort—even the reflective details,” wrote one 5-star reviewer. “I ordered the navy first to see if I liked them and then I couldn't wait to get the black. They are my go-to skort in my active outdoor lifestyle!” (That's right: The athletic skort also has some reflective elements, including the Baleaf logo, to endure you're visible even in low-light conditions.)

Another agreed: “A great casual skirt for hot summer days. I live in the South where it gets uncomfortably hot in the summer, so I wanted a skirt that would look cute [and] keep me cool. Something casual like shorts, but a tad more comfy. This skirt fits the criteria!”

Available in sizes XS to XXL, the Baleaf athletic skort comes in 11 versatile colors including a vibrant red, pristine white, and classic black. The lighter shades are perfect for activities like tennis or golf, while the brighter colors are ideal for dancing, running, or just lounging around. After all, 2020 is the year of comfy clothing.