Ultra-marathoners, Gym-Goers, and Yogis Alike Are Obsessed with These Best-Selling Shorts

Bike shorts have evolved from a controversial fashion statement into a summer staple for preventing chafing, working out, and lounging at home. Thanks to their versatility, they’ve become the white t-shirt of 2020, i.e. a wardrobe staple that everyone needs. But just like trying to find the perfect tee, it’s hard to find a pair of bike shorts that lives up to the hype—unless you know where to look.

Already Amazon’s best-selling yoga shorts, the affordable pick is made with a sweat-wicking blend of cotton, polyester, and spandex. Reviews say the breathable fabric offers just the right amount of support without restricting your movements, so they can be worn during workouts or work from home. Additional features like ergonomic seams provide all-day comfort by preventing uncomfortable rubbing against the skin, while a high-waisted design stops the style from shifting or rolling down.

Image zoom Amazon

Although the 8-inch bike short length is the trendiest, the shorts also come in 2-inch and 5-inch inseam options. This ensures the design hits the wearer at a comfortable length and makes the style a great guard against chafing under mini skirts and dresses. Regardless of length, the shorts come in sizes XS–3XL and have two pockets large enough to each hold a smartphone. (Can’t get enough pockets? Check out these cute styles with pockets you can actually use.)

With so many perks, it’s not hard to see why the style has more than 2,200 perfect reviews. Shoppers agree they’re of good quality, true to size, and pass the squat test. In fact, reviewers admit to purchasing multiple pairs of the style, which they’ve called everything from “the best shorts for summer runs” to the “best shorts you will ever buy.” Plus, they come in a rainbow of colors that make them easy to add to your rotation.