Barbiecore Activewear Is the New Style Trend You Need to Try

This morning, I opened TikTok to find something totally unsurprising; Lululemon's strawberry milkshake shade is trending again. As you may have noticed from celebrities, influencers, and designers, all forms of pink, from pastels to neons, have been having a moment. But activewear, too, is starting to embrace the ultra-girly magic that is Barbiecore.

As the name suggests, Barbiecore is a loud celebration of feminine style and takes outfit inspiration from Y2K, the '80s, ballet, and of course, the doll, itself (and also Margot Robbie in her soon-to-be iconic role). Consequently, the leggings, sports bras, and workout onesies it's inspired feature fun cuts, ruffles, neon details, and of course, lots and lots of pink. (BTW: This editor-loved sports bra completely eliminates boob bounce.)

Take the aforementioned viral strawberry milkshake shade as a prime example. TikToker @carsondaniels6 described it as "so, so cute" in a try-on video featuring the Court Rival High-Rise Skirt. "Run to Lululemon and buy this strawberry milkshake set," said content creator @angelinalalch, showing off the Like a Cloud Bra and Track That Mid-Rise Lined Shorts.

While the light monochrome look is undeniably adorable, some celebrity-loved brands have gone for brighter, deeper shades. For instance, Alo Yoga, a favorite of Jennifer Garner and Jennifer Lopez, recently launched magenta crush as one of its must-have seasonal colors. Meanwhile, Kendall Jenner- and Hailey Bieber-approved activewear maker, Year of Ours, has embraced the neon look in bike shorts, tanks, leggings, and sweatshirts.

Barbiecore is definitely here to stay, so now is the best time to try out this fun trend. After all, we're all Barbie girls in a Barbie world.

