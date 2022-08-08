Barbiecore Activewear Is the New Style Trend You Need to Try

Here are 8 Barbie-inspired pieces to shop, starting with a TikTok-viral Lululemon shade.

By
Chloe Irving
chloe irving
Chloe Irving
Chloe Irving is a lead commerce writer for Shape with two years of experience covering fitness, wellness, and beauty. After joining Dotdash Meredith in 2021, she became a shopping writer for both Shape and InStyle.Since graduating from Brown University where she was a student-athlete, Chloe became an avid runner, powerlifter, yogi, and triathlete. Today, she's passionate about informing readers about injury prevention products and fitness gear. She spends her free time obsessing over the newest skin-care trends and hair products.
Published on August 8, 2022
Barbiecore Activewear
Photo: Courtesy

This morning, I opened TikTok to find something totally unsurprising; Lululemon's strawberry milkshake shade is trending again. As you may have noticed from celebrities, influencers, and designers, all forms of pink, from pastels to neons, have been having a moment. But activewear, too, is starting to embrace the ultra-girly magic that is Barbiecore.

As the name suggests, Barbiecore is a loud celebration of feminine style and takes outfit inspiration from Y2K, the '80s, ballet, and of course, the doll, itself (and also Margot Robbie in her soon-to-be iconic role). Consequently, the leggings, sports bras, and workout onesies it's inspired feature fun cuts, ruffles, neon details, and of course, lots and lots of pink. (BTW: This editor-loved sports bra completely eliminates boob bounce.)

Barbiecore activewear
Lululemon

Buy It: Lululemon Like a Cloud Light Support Longline Bra, $68, lululemon.com

Barbiecore activewear
Lululemon

Buy It: Lululemon Hotty Hot 4-Inch Low-Rise Lined Short, $68, lululemon.com

Take the aforementioned viral strawberry milkshake shade as a prime example. TikToker @carsondaniels6 described it as "so, so cute" in a try-on video featuring the Court Rival High-Rise Skirt. "Run to Lululemon and buy this strawberry milkshake set," said content creator @angelinalalch, showing off the Like a Cloud Bra and Track That Mid-Rise Lined Shorts.

Barbiecore activewear
Alo

Buy It: Alo Yoga Grand Slam Tennis Skirt, $78, aloyoga.com

Barbiecore activewear
Revolve

Buy It: Year of Ours Football Biker Shorts, $99, revolve.com

Barbiecore activewear
Carbon38

Buy It: EleVen by Venus Williams Sweet Lotus ⅞ Leggings, $92 (was $108), carbon38.com

While the light monochrome look is undeniably adorable, some celebrity-loved brands have gone for brighter, deeper shades. For instance, Alo Yoga, a favorite of Jennifer Garner and Jennifer Lopez, recently launched magenta crush as one of its must-have seasonal colors. Meanwhile, Kendall Jenner- and Hailey Bieber-approved activewear maker, Year of Ours, has embraced the neon look in bike shorts, tanks, leggings, and sweatshirts.

Barbiecore is definitely here to stay, so now is the best time to try out this fun trend. After all, we're all Barbie girls in a Barbie world.

Barbiecore activewear
Aerie

Buy It: Offline by Aerie High-Waisted Pocket Legging, $38 (was $55), aerie.com

Barbiecore activewear
Free People

Buy It: FP Movement Drop Shot Skortsie, $98, freepeople.com

Barbiecore activewear
Wolven

Buy It: Wolven Lychee Crossover Flare Yoga Pants, $102, wolventhreads.com

