The Best Athletics Shorts for Any Type of Workout, According to Shape Editors

Most Comfortable: Meshki Venus V-Back Bike Shorts

Where They Shine: Everyday wear and HIIT

You'll Love: How soft they are

Keep This In Mind: VPL, if you wear underwear with them, and a limited size range

All bike shorts are not created equal. While some leave you ready to tear them off after a sweat sesh, others are comfortable enough to wear to bed, too. According to Shape staff writer Renee Cherry, these ones from Meshki are the latter — but that doesn't mean they slack on compression. "When I got these I was actually taken aback by how nice the fabric is," said Cherry. "It's so soft I wouldn't hesitate to sleep in them, and it's got some thickness to it. My major gripe with other bike shorts has been that they can be too tight at the leg openings, which is uncomfortable for long periods of time and leaves telltale marks on my legs. Not so with these, which offer just the right amount of compression." (Related: The 10 Best Biker Shorts for Women, According to Customer Reviews)