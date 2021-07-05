The Best Athletic Socks, According to Customer Reviews

Best for Road Running: Saucony Women's Performance Heel Tab Athletic Socks

More than 47,000 five-star ratings should be the validation you need to add Amazon's best-selling women's athletic socks to your cart ASAP. Saucony's AirmeshVenting technology makes these especially breathable, so you stay cool and comfortable mile after mile. An ankle tab protects your heel from painful rubbing, and targeted compression in the arch helps support and stabilize your foot, while reducing irritation. Also great? These come in a pack of eight, so you'll always have a pair ready, even on laundry day. (Related: The Best Running Socks for Women)

One reviewer wrote: "So you know that problem when your running socks slouch below your shoe, and WHAM! Blister. This DOES NOT happen with these socks. That little tabby thing in the back is amazing for preventing sock slippage, and these are awesome. They're not too heavy (which is great — dude, I hate bulky socks), but they're hefty enough that you don't feel like you're going to put a hole in the sock after the first few runs. I'm crazy prone to blisters, and these are perfect. [They're] tight enough not to slide around, [have a] tab on the back to prevent slippage, [and they're] thick enough to keep your wee toesies warm on an early morning run."