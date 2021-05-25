The Best Black Leggings, According to Reviews
Tie dye, animal print, neon — there's always a new trend popping up in activewear, and you've probably succumbed to the hype at one time or another. But be honest with yourself: Which leggings do you reach for most often? It's probably your solid black leggings, whether you're working out, running errands, or lounging at home.
While they might be basic (but in the best way possible), they are versatile (read: no need to overthink your top choice since they coordinate with everything) and look flattering on every body. Designed to be sleek, simple, and no-fuss, many black leggings are still packed with performance features — such as high waistbands, sweat-wicking fabrics, and even built-in UPF protection — that'll support you, whether you're hitting the yoga studio, running, cycling, climbing, hiking outdoors, or are stretched out on the couch watching Netflix.
And because they are so popular, it's easy to find a great pair of black leggings — given most brands offer them. But where do you start? If your black leggings are looking a little faded, are falling apart from constant wear, or if you're simply wanting to restock so you have more comfy pants for traveling or working from home, scroll for the best black leggings according to reviews.
Related Items
Heathyoga Yoga Pants
Made with four-way stretch, moisture-wicking fabric, a high-waisted fit, and equipped with two side pockets for your phone and an inner to stash your credit card and keys, it's no wonder these leggings have raked in more than 18,000 five-star ratings on Amazon. Perfect for yoga or a cross-training session in which you might be doing a lot of lunges, they are also totally squat-proof so you can focus on your breath-work or reps, instead of stressing over your panty line. (Related: The Best Yoga Pants That You'll Even Want to Wear Out of the Studio)
One reviewer wrote: "I absolutely love these yoga pants—from the feel of the fabric, fit, color, and functionality! I’ve used them for running, and working out. For my run and workout, they stayed in place and I didn’t have that uncomfortable sweaty feeling because they were definitely breathable. And for running errands throughout your day, the pockets are a plus so you can have your phone. They’re also definitely squat-proof, not see through at all."
Athleta Ultra High Rise Elation Tight
If you're looking for a tight that can do it all — from morning gym sessions to afternoons running errands — look no further than this pick from Athleta. It features breathable, buttery-soft fabric, a three-layer, high-waisted band to smooth and support, sweat-wicking and quick-drying technology to keep you cool and comfortable, and built-in UPF 50+ to protect you from the sun, which is especially great for activities like hiking or outdoor yoga. (Related: The Best Hiking Pants for Women, According to Customer Reviews)
"First time buying this brand, and these are the best legging I have by far," shared a customer. "Hugs all the right places, very comfortable, and the biggest thing is that there are not see-through!"
IUGA High Waist Yoga Pants
Checking many crucial boxes — from having a wide, supportive waistband to pockets large enough for your phone — these black leggings combine performance and style. The gusset in the crotch allows you to go commando (if you want!) and the thick, sleek fabric isn't see-through, so you can squat with total peace of mind. Plus, flat-lock seams minimize chafing and irritation. Fair warning: These babies are unbelievably comfortable (more than 38,000 Amazon reviewers love them), so you might want to invest in a few to ensure you always have a clean pair on laundry day. (Check out these seamless panty options if you prefer to workout in underwear.)
"I’ve been searching for a LONG time on Amazon for the perfect leggings. I wanted high quality like the expensive Lululemon or P’tula without spending a lot of money. After returning many leggings from other sellers, I came across these. I work out a lot and have tried many leggings and these by far are the most comfortable to work out in! They def pass the squat test, are not see through at ALL, and have convenient pockets that I didn’t think I needed but love. Truly unbeatable for the price and quality!" raved a shopper.
Alo Yoga 7/8 High-Waist Airbrush Legging
From celeb-loved brand Alo Yoga, these black leggings are a no-brainer. They boast four-way stretch to move with you, flat-lock seams to keep chafing at bay, moisture-wicking and odor-resistant fabric to keep you comfortable, a front-smoothing panel if you prefer to go commando, and a sculpting fabric that gives your legs and booty an almost-airbrushed look. Not to mention, the high rise is super supportive and the slightly cropped length hits just above the ankle for a flattering fit. (Related: Hailey Bieber Rocked These Cult-Favorite Leggings During a Pilates Workout)
One fan said: "Glad I drank the Kool-Aid because I love these more than my best pair of Lululemon. The material is the best of any leggings I own. No rolling, no pulling, does not stretch out anywhere."
Dragon Fit High-Waist Yoga Leggings
The ribbed texture and cargo-style pockets on these leggings give them a unique streetwear spin while still holding true to the versatility of a classic pair of black leggings. While they look great outside of the gym or studio, they feature a tummy control panel, four-way stretch, and a slightly compressive fabric, which makes them perfect for workouts.
"I was a little skeptical with the ribbed lines, but it works out great as they hide some of my imperfections," reported a reviewer. "The material is really soft and comfortable. I already ran and lifted in these with no issues. Pocket held my phone fine with no issues during interval runs. They fit as expected."
Girlfriend Black Float High-Rise Legging
Sustainability may be a buzzword, but this brand is the real deal. Made from 90 percent recycled plastic bottles and 10 percent spandex to offer flexibility, these leggings are also lightweight, buttery-soft (hence the name "Float"), quick-drying, and moisture-wicking, so they're ideal for when your workout starts to heat up. Also nice: The fabric has built-in UPF 50 to protect you during outdoor sweat sessions. Even though they're good for runs and training, many reviewers mentioned how much they loved them for travel and just lounging at home.
"Comfortable in hot weather and incredibly soft on the skin. However, this has a slightly looser fit than the compression leggings if you're purchasing the same size, making it more comfortable when lounging for a long period of time," noted a customer.
Phisockat High Waist Yoga Pants
More than 9,000 five-star ratings prove these are black leggings that should be added to your cart. Tummy control helps shape and support your midsection, aided by a high rise and wide waistband. You can squat and bend away, thanks to a stretchy, thick fabric that's not see-through. The compressive, seamless fabric is also breathable and soft, so there's really no fitness activity you can't do in them. What's more, the two side pockets are large enough to accommodate your phone and small pocket at the waist can hold your keys. (Related: Cute Workout Leggings with Pockets You Can Actually Use)
"I first got these as a gift — the wine-colored capris. I loved them so much, I bought a pair of long in black. Although I have a lot of other workout pants, these are both my FAVORITES. Since I have been working from home during the pandemic, I am wearing them EVERY DAY, so now I am getting ready to buy a third pair! They are WONDERFUL — comfortable to wear all day long, flattering, great quality, and the tummy control is great. They stay put and comfortable during my workouts," said a shopper.
Spanx Every.Wear Active Icon Leggings
From another celeb-adored brand, these black Spanx leggings are even chic enough to wear beyond workouts IRL. The waistband-free design guarantees these won't slip down or roll over, while a compression technology in the fabric smooths your tummy and offers additional support. Features such as four-way stretch, sweat-wicking material, and an anti-odor finish provide a long-lasting wear that’s perfect for any activity (Related: I Love This Celeb-Obsessed Spanx Workout Set So Much, I Wear It Twice a Week)
Koral Activewear Lustrous High-Rise Legging
Turn heads in this shiny pair of booty-flattering leggings. Fitted and figure-forming to make your bottom half look superb, they are also workout-friendly, since they're constructed of four-way stretch and quick-drying material to keep you dry, comfortable, and moving freely. Permission granted to wear these out on a Friday night, since the sheen offers an elegant look and the ankle-length means they'll work with your favorite sneakers or heels. (If you need more reason to splurge on these babies, know that Jennifer Lopez loves them, too.)
One reviewer wrote: "These fit great and feel so soft. I wore them for my HIIT cardio today and they stayed in place. They're super comfortable and really cute!"
Sweaty Betty Power Workout Leggings
Despite the $100 price tag, one pair of these bum-sculpting leggings sells every 90 seconds — so you know they must be good. On top of flattering seams to sculpt your butt, these tights also have four-way stretch, moisture-wicking and quick-drying fabric, and a side pocket and back zip pocket to stash your essentials during your workout. (Related: Halle Berry Designed Leggings for Sweaty Betty and They're Literal Perfection)
"I can't praise the Power Leggings enough," raved a fan. "They are great for any activity. Love the fit, the seams are super flattering. The thickness of the fabric works well in summer and winter (not too heavy, not too light). Love the two pockets, and of course the 7/8 length is ideal for me as my full length. This was not my first pair and won't be my last one."
Fullsoft 3-Pack Women's Legging
If you're budget-minded but don't want to sacrifice quality, this three-pack will be right up your alley. Durable enough for exercising or daily casual wear, these leggings are stretchy and high-waisted, offering full coverage so you can squat away without exposing any areas you'd rather keep concealed. And they've earned nearly 12,000 five-star ratings from Amazon shoppers, who note how buttery-soft and comfortable they are. (Related: The Best Leggings On Amazon, According to Customer Reviews)
"Literally the BEST leggings I’ve ever purchased. I’ve told my friends and family about them. I’m a size 10 and got the One Size and there’s still plenty of room. Great for working out or just lounging. They’re the SOFTEST," reported a shopper.