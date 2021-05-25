Heathyoga Yoga Pants

Made with four-way stretch, moisture-wicking fabric, a high-waisted fit, and equipped with two side pockets for your phone and an inner to stash your credit card and keys, it's no wonder these leggings have raked in more than 18,000 five-star ratings on Amazon. Perfect for yoga or a cross-training session in which you might be doing a lot of lunges, they are also totally squat-proof so you can focus on your breath-work or reps, instead of stressing over your panty line. (Related: The Best Yoga Pants That You'll Even Want to Wear Out of the Studio)

One reviewer wrote: "I absolutely love these yoga pants—from the feel of the fabric, fit, color, and functionality! I’ve used them for running, and working out. For my run and workout, they stayed in place and I didn’t have that uncomfortable sweaty feeling because they were definitely breathable. And for running errands throughout your day, the pockets are a plus so you can have your phone. They’re also definitely squat-proof, not see through at all."