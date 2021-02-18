The Best Hiking Pants for Women, According to Customer Reviews

One reviewer wrote: "Love these pants! Got my first pair and wore them all over Southeast Asia in high temps when sun and bugs warranted covering legs much of the time. An added bonus is that you can easily roll them up, and there's a snap fixture inside (that you don't feel) that will fasten to a well-disguised snap on the outside, transforming them to capris. Also, the side zipper pocket is great for stowing small items like a key, credit card, or money. They fit and wear well. I practically wore my first pair out I wore them so much. So bought another identical pair. They are casual and roomy enough to wear on demanding hikes, yet not too casual to wear with a blazer or dressy top and sandals. All around versatile pant."