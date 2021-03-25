Leggings or loose hiking pants tend to be a popular choice when it comes to bottoms for winter — and even on cool spring or fall days, they can protect you from the sun exposure, scratchy brush, and bug bites. However, once summer and the heat waves hit, you'll want to trade those for a pair of the best hiking shorts. To ensure they don't ride up or move around, look for options with a wide waistband or drawstring cord or belt to create a snug fit. Think about length and decide what kind of inseam best suits your needs, and also consider tech features, such as breathability, quick-drying capabilities, and fabrics with built-in UPF to protect from the sun.