If you've been living in loungewear over the last year (thanks to COVID quarantine) or if you simply prefer soft, slouchy bottoms to jeans, dresses, or compressive leggings, you should probably direct your attention to joggers. They typically have stretchy waistbands, relaxed yet tailored fits, and tapered legs, making them the perfect hybrid between leggings and sweats.
Joggers — especially the ones on this list of the best women's joggers — are ideal for lounging, traveling, running errands, and (depending on the fabric quality) wearing to the office. Plus, you can throw them on over leggings for your gym commute when it's freezing outside or wear them solo for a yoga or Pilates class. Not to mention, some brands pack them with technical features (think: sweat-wicking fabrics), making them perfect for outdoor activities such as hiking, biking, and jogging. And even though they're normally less bulky than sweatpants, you won't have to worry about VPL like you do with leggings (squat-proof, FTW!). (Related: The Best Workout Leggings for Women, According to Fitness Pros and Reviewers)
Ahead, the best joggers for women, according to customer reviews.
These are one of the best joggers for women that are available on Amazon. They deliver on style and function, thanks to a comfy high-waisted elastic waistband and two side pockets to store your essentials. They also feature a tapered leg that make them much more flattering than your standard sweatpants, and are made with smooth, four-way stretch to ensure freedom of movement. Choose from 16 different colorways, including the black leopard print featured above. (Psst, shoppers even say they're a great dupe — and even better than — similar styles from Lululemon.)
One reviewer wrote: "These are so amazing. Love working out and lounging around in them. Material is buttery smooth and I have worn and washed them weekly for about two months and so far there [are] no [signs of wear]. I own lululemon align joggers and prefer these over them. Definitely recommend!"
Buy It: The Gym People Jogger Pants, from $28, amazon.com
From celeb-loved brand Gymshark, these versatile bottoms can be rocked at the gym or reserved for lounging on your couch. They have a high-waisted fit, drawcord waist, convenient pockets, and a stylish, tapered leg. But hurry and shop them now — they're one of the best joggers for women, and items from the cult-favorite athleisure brand tend to sell out quickly. (Related: I've Been Living In These Celeb-Loved Leggings for a Year)
Buy It: Gymshark Pippa Training Joggers, $30, gymshark.com
If you're not afraid of bold patterns, consider these gorgeous nature-inspired joggers. Designed with a colorful butterfly print on a chic dark blue backdrop, these pants have solid black panels on the sides to break up the pattern. They have a tailored fit, elastic waistband, pockets, and cuffed bottoms. The super lightweight jogger is also made with water-resistant, windbreaker, four-way stretch fabric — perfect for all your outdoor activities.
"These pants are beautiful!" raved a shopper. "I wish I had somewhere to wear them. The print is vibrant and stylish. Luckily they are comfy enough for wfh."
Buy It: Terez Kaleidofly Pop RipStop Track Pants, $150, terez.com
These Sweaty Betty pants are arguably the best joggers for women who want to wear them for yoga and Pilates as well as for everyday life. These joggers are made of sweat-wicking and quick-drying fabric, and the four-way stretch material allows you to move unhindered. If you prefer a more seamless look, this jogger has a smooth waistband — so you don't have to worry about any unkempt drawcords getting in the way of your flow. Also nice: The brand ensures they're squat-proof, so you never have to worry about being too exposed during your workout or while running errands in these babies. (Related: Jennifer Aniston, Jessica Alba, and Tracee Ellis Ross All Love This Activewear Brand)
One fan wrote: "The most comfortable yoga pants ever. In fact, the most comfortable trousers ever. Incredibly soft material, lovely soft waistband. PERFECT length for me and trousers never fit! (I'm 5ft1in and got the short version). Worn them every day so far. Obviously great for yoga, but so much more!"
Buy It: Sweaty Betty Gary Yoga Pants, $98, sweatybetty.com
With a near-perfect five-star rating from almost 10,000 reviewers, these joggers have a slim-yet-relaxed fit with a slightly cropped leg, side pockets, and a front drawstring. The fabric is stretchy, buttery-soft, and made of a blend of recycled polyester and elastane. Pick from 10 colors that are bound to go with everything in your closet. Oh, and act fast: These joggers typically sell out on the brand's website every month.
"I basically haven't taken these joggers off since they arrived. I miss them on laundry day. In fact, I'm wearing them now. Supremely comfortable and cute," reported a customer.
Buy It: Vuori Performance Jogger, $84, vuoriclothing.com
Looking for the best women's joggers to wear on outdoor excursions? These were made for hiking, climbing, biking, and general adventuring. The durable fabric is resistant to tears, breathable and moisture-wicking to keep you cool and dry, and boasts UPF50+ to protect you from the sun's harmful rays. Plus, they have three zip pockets to stash all your essentials on the trail. (Related: These UPF Clothes Will Protect Your Skin During Any Outdoor Activity)
"Love these and have them in all four colors," shared one five-star reviewer. "Very versatile - you can hike, bike, run around town, and go out to lunch. Dress up or down. Nice structured fit. Love the trekkie fabric."
Buy It: Athleta Trekkie North Jogger, $89, athleta.gap.com
This fashion-forward jogger is made of soft fleece and has cute knee-pad details and cargo pockets with a soft sheen to elevate them beyond basic black. Wear them lounging at home, running errands, traveling, or slip them on over your workout leggings for your commute to your gym or fitness boutique in winter.
"I bought these because I needed some loose fitting pants. Such a cool spin on sweatpants," wrote a shopper.
Buy It: Alo Yoga Cargo Jogger, $108, aloyoga.com
Made of 100 percent cotton French terry, these may be labeled as sweatpants, but the tapered leg places them in the jogger category. Plus, nifty side pockets and glittery star graphics keep them from looking like a super relaxed pair of sweats. Pair them with a cute t-shirt, hoody, or bodysuit and leather sneakers for working from home or grabbing lunch with friends. (Related: WFH-Approved Loungewear That Doesn't Make You Feel Like a Hot Mess)
Buy It: CHRLDR Tilted Stars Sweatpants, $108, was $145, chrldr.com
Designed with the brand's signature soft, spacedye fabric, these joggers have a tapered silhouette, are sweat-wicking, super stretchy, and packed with UV protection — so you can wear them for outdoor yoga and activities with peace of mind. (And FYI, the brand has celebrity fan club which includes Jennifer Lopez.)
One reviewer wrote: "I bought a pair of these and after wearing them for a few hours, ordered two more. I fell in love with the incredible feeling spacedye material starting with the leggings. They are my favorites and nothing else compares to the look and fit and feel, so it was an easy decision to try these joggers. They are SO comfy and I love them for around the house, but they have a nice, fitted cut, and are not loose and sloppy like some joggers, so you can style them with cute tops and shoes and look sexy and stylish and pulled together if you wear them out to run errands. I still love my leggings, but these are nice for when I want to change it up a bit."
Buy It: Beyond Yoga Spacedye Jogger, $110, beyondyoga.com
With nearly 35,000 five-star ratings, you can't go wrong with these incredibly affordable joggers — which also happen to be Amazon's best-selling "sport sweatpant." If you despise jeans and dresses, or are just tried of sporting constrictive leggings, try these joggers on for size. They have a high-waisted fit, tapered legs, and tailored silhouette so you can easily dress them up with sweaters and booties, or go casual with a tank and sneakers for a sweat session. And at $10+, these are almost definitely the best women's joggers for this low of a price.
"Love love love these joggers!!" raved a customer. "Seriously the softest pants I've ever owned. Very comfortable. I dress them up to wear to work too. I own 2 pairs and about to order a few more."
Buy It: Leggings Depot Jogger, from $10, amazon.com