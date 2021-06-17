18 Cute One-Piece Swimsuits That Will Replace Your Tired Bikini
ICYDK, one-piece swimsuits are making a strong comeback. And while you might still associate them with your summer lifeguard days, one-pieces have gotten a serious fashion upgrade with features such as cutouts, single straps, high-cut legs, and slimming panels. Plus, many have technical features to boot, including built-in UPF protection and chlorine-resistant fabrics, so they're also durable enough to take you through multiple seasons.
If you're looking for more coverage than what's offered by bikini - whether you're in need of a suit for surfing or just aren't completely comfy in swim attire - a one-piece will give you the confidence you need to conquer waves without losing a bottom and strut down the beach with a little more skin on display than usual. What's more, a one-piece can double as a chic bodysuit to take you from the beach to dinner - just throw a skirt or pair of linen pants over it, and, violá, you can really get the most out of a pricier pick. (Related: The Best Swimsuits for Literally Every Body)
Ready to replace your tired bikini? Keep scrolling for the best one-piece swimsuits.
Best Affordable One-Piece Swimsuit: Old Navy Scoop-Neck French-Cut One-Piece Swimsuit
Everyone should have a classic high-cut leg one-piece swimsuit - and this option makes adding one to your repertoire NBD. It's already a steal, but you can snap it up on sale for $35 right now. Made of comfy, stretchy fabric, this suit has a scoop neck and deep scoop back, adjustable shoulder straps, removable cups, and built-in UPF for added protection. (Related: These UPF Clothes Will Protect Your Skin During Any Outdoor Activity)
Best Cut-Out One-Piece Swimsuit: Prana Corinne One-Piece
If you like a modest swimsuit but still want to show off a little skin, look no further than this cute one-piece. With its high neck, full bust, and moderate butt, it offers more coverage than other options while still offering eye-catching features such as the twist in the front and peek-a-boo cut-out design on the back. Plus, it has an adjustable back, removable soft cups, and built-in UPF 50+ to protect you from the sun. (Just because your suit helps to shield you from the sun, doesn't mean you can skip the sunscreen.)
One reviewer says, "I'm normally not super confident in swimsuits and I absolutely love this suit. It's really flattering. Feels like it has good coverage. I'm not usually a fan of one-pieces and this feels like a two-piece that fits in all the right places."
Best Black One-Piece Swimsuit: Aerie Ribbed Tie Back One Piece Swimsuit
Made from 84 percent recycled nylon, this black one-piece swimsuit is not only super flattering but is also better for the environment; it's made with 84 percent pre-consumer recycled nylon and leftover fiber scraps. While the front appears simple with its thin straps and a subtle scoop neck, the adjustable tie in the back is very sexy and the ribbed fabric is on-trend for the season. (Related: The Best Black Leggings, According to Reviews)
"This is my first one-piece and I really was surprised at how cute and still sassy it was," shares a customer. "It's comfortable, flattering, you feel secure in it."
Best High-Neck One-Piece Swimsuit: Summersalt The High Neck One-Piece
This high-neck one-piece swimsuit gives you the perfect amount of coverage up top (read: no nip slip here!) without sacrificing style. The chic square neckline combined with compression fabric support your boobs during active beach days while the high-cut leg and color block design make this a look that deserves a spot on your Instagram grid.
Best White One-Piece Swimsuit: Monday Swimwear Aruba One-Piece
This sophisticated one-piece in ivory will make you feel like a Hollywood star - whether you're rocking it on the Mediterranean coast or poolside in your backyard. It has a supportive under-bust band, a deep V-front, and comfortable wide straps that won't dig. The fabric is butter-soft and far from see-through, so you can swim in it with peace of mind, according to many reviewers. (On that note, if you're worried about your leggings being see-through for yoga and squats, grab a pair of seamless workout underwear.)
"The Aruba one piece is so flattering! The fabric is buttery soft and hugs you in all the right places. Because of the way the top part is designed, this would look flattering on all cup sizes. There are NO issues with seeing through the fabric when wet, I normally buy dark-colored suits so this was a concern for me," shares a shopper.
Best Strapless One-Piece Swimsuit: Mikoh Kipu One-Piece
While it might be a splurge, this strapless one-piece swimsuit is as chic as they come. It features seamless, ribbed fabric, a high-cut leg, a cheek-cut bottom, and a wide elastic band at the top to keep it in place. Not only can you sport this suit in the water, but it also doubles as a fashionable bodysuit - just pair it with linen pants or a midi skirt to go from beach to bar.
Best Underwire One-Piece Swimsuit: Miraclesuit Slimming Escape Underwire Molded Cup Bra Tummy Control One-Piece Swimsuit
Miraclesuit's one-piece swimsuit is made with special slimming materials, a v-neckline to showcase your curves, soft cups for coverage, an underwire for additional support, and draped fabric to flatter your shape. And apparently, it fits so well one fan says it's "literally the ONLY piece of 'clothing' I feel comfortable in after having back-to-back babies!" She continues, "The chest and waist are extremely flattering! I have never felt so good in a bathing suit! It is absolute perfection! If you are worried about the price, don't be! It's worth the money I promise!"
Best One Shoulder One-Piece Swimsuit: Girlfriend Collective Spritz Oasis One-Piece
Get summer-ready with this vibrant one shoulder one-piece. The smooth fit ensures zero bunching. It's double-lined for added coverage (but note that there is no padding or cup inserts), and the single shoulder silhouette is a welcome change from your typical one-piece. Not to mention, the fabric is buttery-soft, quick-drying, pill-resistant, and has built-in UPF to protect you from sun exposure. (Bonus: The brand is celeb-approved, so you'll be in good company.)
"The unique cut and shape of this simple swimsuit makes it the little black dress of swimsuits," says a customer. "It holds everything in, [is] super flattering, and makes me anticipate the summer days. The soft buttery fabric, like all the GFC items, makes it a joy to wear! Love love it!"
Best Reversible One-Piece Swimsuit:
Made for swimming, surfing, and paddleboarding, this one-piece boasts sporty, supportive straps and a deep v-neck that looks just as good riding the waves as it does lounging on the beach. It's reversible - so you actually get two swimsuits for the price of one - and comes in six fun colors and patterns to suit your mood. (Related: The 14 Best Paddle Boards You Can Buy On Amazon)
"This is by far the most comfortable suit I have ever worn," notes a buyer. "It is super soft, and it feels so nice against your skin. I can easily wear this suit all day without wanting to take it off as soon as possible. It stays put when you're in the surf or diving into a pool. It's a little sexy too, a little cheeky, and I never felt like I was about to fall out. It's the best!"
Best Colorblocked One-Piece Swimsuit: Freestyle Colorblock One-Piece Swimsuit
Whether you're swimming laps in the pool or relaxing on the shore, this color-blocked one-piece is guaranteed to get you all the compliments. It's perfect for water workouts, triathlon training, and laps, but the bold design makes it stylish enough to wear on the boat or at the beach. It's made with recycled fabric, is quick-drying, and has built-in UPF 50+ to protect you when outdoors.
Best Ribbed One-Piece Swimsuit: L*Space Ribbed Phoebe One-Piece Swimsuit
Reviewers love this modern one-piece for its comfortable and stylish ribbed fabric. It features a supportive shelf bra and a double-shoulder strap design that's flattering to boot.
"Great quality and super comfortable. I feel like it holds everything in well," shares a shopper.
Best Ruched One-Piece Swimsuit: CALIA by Carrie Underwood Ruched One-Piece Swimsuit
Ruching on this one-piece provides a flattering fit and a little bit of "tummy control" for anyone feeling a little wary about wearing a swimsuit. It's fully-lined (read: no see-through), has adjustable and convertible straps, and a smooth and supportive shelf bra for added coverage. (Related: Booty Scrunch Leggings Are Popping Up Everywhere, But Would You Wear Them?)
Best Sustainable One-Piece Swimsuit: Vitamin A Reese One-Piece
Giving off major California vibes, this tie-dye one-piece has a cute scoop neck, internal bra, and wide straps for extra support. Also nice: It's made of 79 percent recycled nylon, and comes in biodegradable and recyclable packaging to cut plastic use. Looks up your alley? Then take it from one fan and "Don't hesitate!" - get groovy and buy it. (Related: 11 Sustainable Activewear Brands Worth Breaking a Sweat In)
Best Long Sleeve One-Piece Swimsuit: Body Glove Smoothies Chanel Cross-Over Paddle Suit
If you're looking for an option that won't budge while paddleboarding and surfing, check out this long-sleeve one-piece swimsuit. The long sleeves provide additional coverage (whether you're shredding cold water or want to keep those sun rays at bay), and the zip-front detail is cute and offers a more customizable fit. And need not forget about the flatlock seams, which guarantee you won't experience any chafing. Built-in UPF adds extra protection and 12 versatile colors ensure you'll find one you love. (Related: 11 Stylish Long-Sleeve Swimsuits That Will Protect You from the Sun)
Best Athletic One-Piece Swimsuit: Baleaf Athletic Training One-Piece Swimsuit
With more than 2,000 five-star ratings, reviewers love this one-piece for everything from swimming laps to stay in shape or competing as an athlete. It's chlorine-resistant (translation: no fading), is fully lined so won't be see-through in the pool, has a built-in shelf bra for added support. Adjustable straps allow for a custom fit and keyhole features in the back make the suit feel a little less constricting.
"This bathing suit is perfect for strenuous and prolonged training!" raves a shopper. "I am currently training for an Ironman and this suit has really held up! I've taken it out numerous times in the pool and open water and [it] does not ride and has the perfect amount of support where it's needed and very flattering even when you may be a bit insecure about being in a bathing suit at first. I am definitely ordering more in different colors!"
Best One-Piece Swimsuit for Large Boobs: Bravissimo Amalfi Swimsuit
Available in cups DD to K (and in-band sized 30-40), this one-piece is perfect for anyone with larger boobs. It has a plunge neck line, double straps for extra support, and smoothing fabric to flatter your shape. (Related: These Are the Absolute Best Sports Bras for Large Breasts, According to Customer Reviews)
Best Plus-Size One-Piece Swimsuit: Tempt Me One-Piece Swimsuit
Nearly 16,000 Amazon customers have awarded this one-piece five stars - with many of those shoppers saying it's perfect for plus-size individuals since it's available in a range of sizes from XS to 22 Plus. It's made with smoothing fabric and features ruching to flatter your figure. If you're worried about falling out of it, don't be: It boasts a padded push-up bra and hook closure that offers support and shaping for any and every beachside activity. (Related: The Best Size-Inclusive Activewear Brands)
Best-Selling One-Piece Swimsuit on Amazon:
Thanks to nearly 7,000 five-star ratings, this one-piece has earned its spot as Amazon's best-selling one-piece swimsuit. It's fully lined, has comfy elastic shoulder straps, a full-coverage bottom, a middle mesh panel, and soft, removable bra cups if you want additional coverage. And, you can't beat the price tag. (Related: These Are the 19 Best Swimsuits On Amazon - and They're All Under $40)
One reviewer shares, "This is, without question, the best swimsuit I have ever put on my body. It is a STRUGGLE finding a swimsuit that's cute but doesn't make me look like a stripper. THIS IS IT. It is so flattering, and is the only swimsuit I've found with a big enough chest area that doesn't have a seam that cuts me off. I have zero concerns for flashing anyone so it's the perfect suit for a waterpark, water sports, etc. I'm back to buy another color now, I love it so much."