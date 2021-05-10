The Best Running Leggings, According to Customer Reviews
Whether you love to conquer marathons or simply enjoy jogging through the neighborhood, you want well-fitting apparel that's going to keep you on pace — and not hold you back. If you prefer to pound the pavement or trail in a sleek pair of leggings, you definitely want to pick ones that are supportive, breathable, and that will keep you comfortable in chilly weather as well as sweltering summer months.
When it comes to women's running leggings, there are several features to consider. First, since sweating just comes with the territory, you'll want to choose a pair of leggings made of moisture-wicking fabric to keep you dry and cool. Pairs with mesh panels will also aid in breathability and help with airflow. (Related: The Best Leggings On Amazon, According to Customer Reviews)
In terms of fit, leggings that slip down can be a huge distractor — no one wants to continuously stop a run to pull up their pants. Look for high waistbands and compression fabric to help keep leggings in place mile after mile. If you're an outdoor runner, consider material and a legging thickness that will stand up to the elements all year long — whether that's a heftier pair for hitting a wintry, snow-covered trail or a lightweight pair for warmer weather.
Another key to finding a good pair of running leggings is to look for comfort. Many boast four-way stretch to move with you. Pockets are another perk, and you want a pair with enough room to comfortably carry your essentials — such as your phone, credit card, and keys — while on the go. (Check out these running belts if you need something with a bit more room for storage.)
Ready to find your perfect pair? Keep scrolling for the best running leggings, according to customer reviews.
The Gym People Thick High Waist Yoga Pants with Pockets
Amazon's best-selling "running pants" — they've received a five-star rating from nearly 15,000 reviewers — these leggings are perfect if one of your pet peeves is bottoms that slip or roll down. A high-rise waist keeps these in place during runs and high-impact exercises. They're also moisture-wicking, stretchy, and thick — so you can do lunges and squats without having to worry. An inner pocket at the back can store your smaller essentials, such as your keys or credit card, while two deep pockets on either thigh are large enough to stash your phone, wallet, and face mask. (Related: The 10 Best Lululemon Dupes You Can Score On Amazon)
One reviewer wrote: "I have started running, so pants that DON'T EFFING FALL is a must. A lot of times, high waisted pants make my stomach more pronounced so I look pregnant. I'm literally not sucking in at all in the second picture, these are that fantastic. All my athletic wear is old and wearing out. Needed something new. Was paying 60+$ for nice brands but not anymore!!! I am buying these in all the colors. They are so comfortable and I feel so secure."
Adidas How We Do Supernova Full-Length Running Leggings
These leggings are made with elastane and compression, meaning they're stretchy yet secure, and have a 7/8 length to protect legs from bug bites and scratches from branches and bushes while trail running. Designed with Adidas' Climacool technology fabric, this pair is cooling and keeps moisture in check so that you stay comfortable even in the dead of summer. Plus, mesh panels lend a stylish peek-a-boo stripe and also allow airflow to ensure you don't overheat. An easy-to-reach back pocket is ideal for storing small essentials.
"This tight is amazing," raved one shopper. "I am a long distance runner and its compression is pretty good. I am 5'2 and normally long tights are, well too long for me but this is exactly for my height. However for taller people it might be short, relatively. Also it looks super stylish. The only complaint I might have is that the waist is not really high-rise but more like mid-rise for my consideration."
Under Armour Women's ColdGear Compression Leggings
This tight is made dual-layer fabric — the interior is warm and soft, while the exterior is smooth and fast-drying — making it ideal for winter and chilly morning runs. Welded seams guarantee you won't experience any chafing, a very important quality for many runners. They're just the right amount of compressive, so you can wear them on days that you'd rather play hooky from your workout and binge Netflix, as well. (Related: The Best Fleece-Lined Leggings to Keep You Warm Through All Your Winter Activities)
"I love them and wear [them] on all my runs (street, or paved trail, about 5-8 miles). I ordered a second pair because none of my other running pants are as good and I am afraid I will wear them out. They are thin, but warm [and] have a soft lining. Hold their shape — no bunching up or sagging in the crotch as you run. Nice compression in the legs, not too much, not too little. Look great on and make me feel better slogging it outside during my runs. Overall, best running pant I've tried or used," shared a customer.
CW-X Stabilyx Joint Support 3/4 Capri Compression Tight
If you suffer from knee issues, this cropped legging features CW-X's patented EXO-WEB, which provides targeted joint support and stability to your hips, pelvis, and knees. Not to mention, it's constructed with Coolmax fabric to pull moisture away from the body and cool you down when you start to sweat. Another perk for outdoor runners? It has built-in UPF to protect you from sun exposure.(Need more warm-weather gear? Check out the best running shorts here.)
One fan said: "I love CW-X Stabilyx for running and wear the tights, capris, and shorts, depending on weather and need. I'd be wearing shorts right now but I'm having knee issues so want the extra support around that area therefore ordered extra capris. These are comfortable, provide great support (I'll only run in compression pants), and as an added bonus, they hide some "conformation flaws." The only thing I would change about the design is to have a bigger, zippered pocket on the back of the waist like a lot of other running pants too. Otherwise, I highly recommend these."
Old Navy High-Waisted Elevate Powersoft Run Legging
A thick, high-waisted band with an interior drawstring ensures these stay put while you log miles, but they're super comfortable with light compression and a peachy soft feel. The mesh panels at the back of the calves allows for more air flow, and the moisture-wicking technology keeps you cool and comfortable. These babies are tag-free and boast a flat-seam design, so you don't have to worry about irritation or chafing. Reflective points on the legs and backside help keep you seen by cars, cyclists, and other runners, even when it gets dark.
"They feel like super high-quality pants despite the low price," reported a buyer. "I know [know] to always buy the 'powersoft' leggings because they are soft yet hold up really well when I run/do intense cardio. I have trouble finding pants that actually stay up and these stayed put even during my long runs."
Sweaty Betty Power 7/8 Workout Leggings
Designed for high-intensity workouts, these tights have four-way stretch, wick away sweat, and are quick-drying to guarantee you stay comfortable for your entire jog. Hidden elastic in the waistband means they won't fall down, while a side pocket and back zipper pockets keep your goods secure. Want proof of how great they are? Reviewers, editors, and celebs (including Halle Berry and Jennifer Aniston), all swear by the brand's leggings. (Related: These Are My Favorite Sweat-Wicking, Butt-Sculpting Running Leggings of All Time)
"I have several pairs of these and wear them for gym and running. The busy patterns are much more flattering on my old wobbly bits than a plain color. The fabric keeps its shape and they wash really well. The zip pocket is really handy for keys and big enough for my phone if I need it. I also really like the slightly cropped 7/8 length," noted a shopper.
Gayhay High-Waisted Leggings
Featuring four-way stretch and a sweat-wicking fabric, these leggings come in a multitude of fun prints and patterns, if your activewear wardrobe could use a refresh (or if you're looking for something festive for a themed race). And with nearly 8,000 five-star ratings, you really can't go wrong. (Related: 11 Sustainable Activewear Brands Worth Breaking a Sweat In)
"These are exactly what I wanted," shared a customer. "They do not feel cheap, they are NOT see-through (as claimed), and they do not ride up or fall down when you walk, run, jog, bend over, or anything! They are super high-waisted (almost right under my bust) for tummy control and just overall perfect!"
Janji 7/8 Groundwork Tight 2.0
If a soft-yet-stretchy legging is to your liking, then this is the tight for you. It has light compression, a sleek minimal design, and flat-cut seams to keep chafing at bay. Also nice? The close-fitting side pockets keep your belongings snug with limited bouncing to distract you.
One reviewer wrote: "I am crazy about these tights. The material is soft and originally I thought maybe not enough compression but they are actually perfect. I love how they fit (I'm 5'3", 109 lbs and the small is aces) and now I need several more pairs! I've run in them in sub 32 and today was 48 degrees and they do great in both temperatures."
Thinx Legging
New from the brand that makes the infamous period panty, these leggings are ideal for anyone who hates running in a tampon or pad. An absorbent gusset in these high-waisted, full-length tights can hold the same amount as three tampons (!!). Plus, they have a front pocket that can conceal a heating pad for when your cramps get to be too much. Never again will your time of the month make you choose to take a day off or slow you down. (That said, always listen to what your body needs, and know it's always okay to take a rest day.)
These leggings are the answer to one commenter's wishes, who wrote, "I always complain to my husband how much being active and having a period sucks. I love to hike and run and have found myself stuck on a mountain or on a long run unsure of what to do about tampons. I'm not above peeing in the woods but something about having to pack out a used tampon isn't my favorite. When I got an email for these I immediately ordered them. They are great and a huge peace of mind! I will be ordering the shorts for the summer."
Nike Epic Luxe Running Leggings
With an interior drawstring, zippered butt pocket, hip pockets, and a secure waistband, this pair of Nike running leggings is the full package. They even have perforated vents on the back of the calves, so you get more airflow without the risk of ripping or irritation that sometimes comes with mesh.
"I have purchased a few leggings over the past three months and by far these are the best ones," wrote one reviewer. "They have more of a compression feel to them and are def squat proof. They are very very durable for all kinds of workouts and the added internal drawstring is a bonus. If I had to pick one Nike leggings to have in my closet then these will be the ones. I have ran in them a few times and they do not fall down. However if you do not like a mid rise legging then these are not for you. The only downside is that they are not sweat proof if you are a heavy sweater. They are a bit pricey and hardly ever go on sale but they are worth every penny. Will def purchase again."