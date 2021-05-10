The Best Running Leggings, According to Customer Reviews

Amazon's best-selling "running pants" — they've received a five-star rating from nearly 15,000 reviewers — these leggings are perfect if one of your pet peeves is bottoms that slip or roll down. A high-rise waist keeps these in place during runs and high-impact exercises. They're also moisture-wicking, stretchy, and thick — so you can do lunges and squats without having to worry. An inner pocket at the back can store your smaller essentials, such as your keys or credit card, while two deep pockets on either thigh are large enough to stash your phone, wallet, and face mask. (Related: The 10 Best Lululemon Dupes You Can Score On Amazon)

One reviewer wrote: "I have started running, so pants that DON'T EFFING FALL is a must. A lot of times, high waisted pants make my stomach more pronounced so I look pregnant. I'm literally not sucking in at all in the second picture, these are that fantastic. All my athletic wear is old and wearing out. Needed something new. Was paying 60+$ for nice brands but not anymore!!! I am buying these in all the colors. They are so comfortable and I feel so secure."