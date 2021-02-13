The Best Running Shorts, According to Customer Reviews

A seven-inch inseam is ideal for those who prefer to have their legs bare, but prefer something that's not cut super short. Plus, the high-waisted fit is perfect if you like to run in just a sports bra. The lightweight, stretchy fabric gives you full range of motion with each stride, while the petaled hemline allows for more airflow. The wide elastic waistband has inner pockets, and there are also front hand pockets to store your necessities, like energy chews for longer runs. The mesh brief liner has moisture-wicking capabilities to keep you cool and dry down below. (Related: The Best Running and Athletic Shoes for Every Workout, According to a Podiatrist)