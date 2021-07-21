The Best Surfing Swimsuits That Stand Up Against the Waves

Best No-Frills Two-Piece: September the Line Mason Top Eco Rib and Bottoms

When it comes to surf tops, racerback and sports bra-styles with thicker bands are ideal over unsupportive string bikinis that can have uncomfortable and dicey ties. The same goes for side-tie bottoms, which are conveniently adjustable but that can get in the way or become loose in the water. And, while Brazilian bottoms aren't very protective, Meador warns that fuller bottoms can fill up with water.

That's why she recommends these middle-of-the-range "soft and simple" bottoms with this full-coverage top from September's limited-edition Kassia Surf collaboration. This surf bikini is the perfect combination of a full-coverage top and high-waisted bottoms. The suit is stripped of seams. Instead, it focuses on fit, functionality and flattery thanks to an eco ribbed fabric, lined with recycled Italian nylon made from ghost fishing nets (fishing nets that have been lost or abandoned in the ocean) and plastic from the world's oceans and landfills.