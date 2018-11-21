Seamless Workout Underwear You'll Want to Wear All the Time

By Kelsey Ogletree
November 21, 2018
Each product we feature has been independently selected and reviewed by our editorial team. If you make a purchase using the links included, we may earn commission.

Seamless underwear are the best type of underwear to workout when you want a no-show option.

Start Slideshow

1 of 12

You Really Do Need Workout Underwear

Credit: skynesher / Getty Images

In general, activewear tends to be on the form-fitting side, which is helpful if you're attacking a HIIT class or a long run and don't want your clothes to distract you. That can present a challenge, though, if you try to avoid VPL. Even a seemingly thick pair of black leggings can reveal a noticeable outline.

Going commando while working out is totally fine (assuming you change out of your leggings right afterward) and will eliminate all risk of your underwear showing. But if that's not your thing, you can opt for a pair of seamless undies. The best underwear for working out is made to stand up to sweat, without showing. (Related: TikTokers Are Wondering Whether It's "Gross" to Keep Underwear Longer Than 6 Months)

With that in mind, here are 11 seamless pairs to add to your workout underwear drawer, stat.

Advertisement
Advertisement

2 of 12

Quo Active Thong

Credit: Net-A-Porter
Buy It, $120

A one-size-fits-all thong seems impossible, yet somehow it works in this antimicrobial moisture-wicking pair from Quo, designed specifically for extra-sweaty workouts. They have a wide waistband designed to help them stay put during any workout.

3 of 12

Auden Women's Plus Size Seamless Hipster Underwear

Credit: Target
Buy It, $7

In sizes up to 4X, this pair from Target-exclusive intimates brand Auden are designed for optimum comfort and come in six shades. They might just become a go-to for any body-con outfits you wear outside the gym.

Advertisement

4 of 12

Sweaty Betty Mindful Seamless Hipster Briefs

Credit: Sweaty Betty
Buy It, $10

The pretty hue of these breathable, no-show briefs is enough to make you want to hang out around the house in them, sans pants (no judgment) — yet they're some of the best panties to wear while working out.

5 of 12

Gymshark Low Rise Seamless Thong

Credit: Gymshark
Buy It, $15

Gymshark is known for its seamless workout clothes, so it only makes sense that it offers a selection of seamless underwear perfect for layering under leggings. This thong promises breathability and weightlessness, and comes in black or white. (Related: The Most Comfortable Underwear for Women)

6 of 12

Spanx Under Statements Thong

Credit: Spanx
Buy It, $20

No VPLs here — the quick-drying Under Statements thong from Spanx feels light as air, yet boasts serious staying power thanks to "Topnotch Crotch" technology (um, sure!). (BTW, Spanx also makes amazing, super-tight leggings.)

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

7 of 12

Uniqlo Airism Ultra Seamless Hiphugger

Credit: Uniqlo
Buy It, $8

This ultra-thin pair from Uniqlo incorporates the brand's Airism fabric, a lightweight, breathable blend of nylon and spandex. The crotch has a layer of cotton, which can help you stay drier, a key for avoiding growth of yeast and bacteria.

8 of 12

Evelyn Bobbie High Waisted Thong

Credit: Evelyn Bobbie
Buy It, $28

A high-waisted, no-show thong is the perfect match for high-waisted leggings. This one is available in five skin tone shades and a lace-printed option.

9 of 12

Commando Minimalist Thong

Buy It, $28

You can always go commando — as in the brand. A super lightweight pair, the breathable Commando Minimalist Thong is made from smoothing microfiber designed to stretch and still retain its shape.

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

10 of 12

Soma Intimates Lace Hipster

Credit: Soma Intimates
Buy It, $17

Made with Soma's "vanishing edge" technology, these breathable microfiber lace hipsters have silicone around the leg openings to keep them in place without panty lines.

11 of 12

Under Armour Pure Stretch Thong

Credit: Under Armour
Buy It, $12

Playful patterns make UA's Pure Stretch printed thongs — which have anti-odor technology and a cotton gusset —  some of the best underwear for working out.

12 of 12

Warner's Intimates Seamless Hipster

Credit: Macy's
Buy It, $12

The silky "No Pinches No Problems" seamless hipster delivers exactly what its name promises, with full seat coverage and a smoothing, wide waistband.

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Replay gallery

Share the Gallery

Up Next