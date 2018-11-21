Seamless Workout Underwear You'll Want to Wear All the Time
Seamless underwear are the best type of underwear to workout when you want a no-show option.
You Really Do Need Workout Underwear
In general, activewear tends to be on the form-fitting side, which is helpful if you're attacking a HIIT class or a long run and don't want your clothes to distract you. That can present a challenge, though, if you try to avoid VPL. Even a seemingly thick pair of black leggings can reveal a noticeable outline.
Going commando while working out is totally fine (assuming you change out of your leggings right afterward) and will eliminate all risk of your underwear showing. But if that's not your thing, you can opt for a pair of seamless undies. The best underwear for working out is made to stand up to sweat, without showing. (Related: TikTokers Are Wondering Whether It's "Gross" to Keep Underwear Longer Than 6 Months)
With that in mind, here are 11 seamless pairs to add to your workout underwear drawer, stat.
Quo Active Thong
A one-size-fits-all thong seems impossible, yet somehow it works in this antimicrobial moisture-wicking pair from Quo, designed specifically for extra-sweaty workouts. They have a wide waistband designed to help them stay put during any workout.
Auden Women's Plus Size Seamless Hipster Underwear
In sizes up to 4X, this pair from Target-exclusive intimates brand Auden are designed for optimum comfort and come in six shades. They might just become a go-to for any body-con outfits you wear outside the gym.
Sweaty Betty Mindful Seamless Hipster Briefs
The pretty hue of these breathable, no-show briefs is enough to make you want to hang out around the house in them, sans pants (no judgment) — yet they're some of the best panties to wear while working out.
Gymshark Low Rise Seamless Thong
Gymshark is known for its seamless workout clothes, so it only makes sense that it offers a selection of seamless underwear perfect for layering under leggings. This thong promises breathability and weightlessness, and comes in black or white. (Related: The Most Comfortable Underwear for Women)
Spanx Under Statements Thong
No VPLs here — the quick-drying Under Statements thong from Spanx feels light as air, yet boasts serious staying power thanks to "Topnotch Crotch" technology (um, sure!). (BTW, Spanx also makes amazing, super-tight leggings.)
Uniqlo Airism Ultra Seamless Hiphugger
This ultra-thin pair from Uniqlo incorporates the brand's Airism fabric, a lightweight, breathable blend of nylon and spandex. The crotch has a layer of cotton, which can help you stay drier, a key for avoiding growth of yeast and bacteria.
Evelyn Bobbie High Waisted Thong
A high-waisted, no-show thong is the perfect match for high-waisted leggings. This one is available in five skin tone shades and a lace-printed option.
Commando Minimalist Thong
You can always go commando — as in the brand. A super lightweight pair, the breathable Commando Minimalist Thong is made from smoothing microfiber designed to stretch and still retain its shape.
Soma Intimates Lace Hipster
Made with Soma's "vanishing edge" technology, these breathable microfiber lace hipsters have silicone around the leg openings to keep them in place without panty lines.
Under Armour Pure Stretch Thong
Playful patterns make UA's Pure Stretch printed thongs — which have anti-odor technology and a cotton gusset — some of the best underwear for working out.
Warner's Intimates Seamless Hipster
The silky "No Pinches No Problems" seamless hipster delivers exactly what its name promises, with full seat coverage and a smoothing, wide waistband.