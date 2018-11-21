Seamless Workout Underwear You'll Want to Wear All the Time

In general, activewear tends to be on the form-fitting side, which is helpful if you're attacking a HIIT class or a long run and don't want your clothes to distract you. That can present a challenge, though, if you try to avoid VPL. Even a seemingly thick pair of black leggings can reveal a noticeable outline.

Going commando while working out is totally fine (assuming you change out of your leggings right afterward) and will eliminate all risk of your underwear showing. But if that's not your thing, you can opt for a pair of seamless undies. The best underwear for working out is made to stand up to sweat, without showing. (Related: TikTokers Are Wondering Whether It's "Gross" to Keep Underwear Longer Than 6 Months)

With that in mind, here are 11 seamless pairs to add to your workout underwear drawer, stat.