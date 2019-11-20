Where to Buy the Best Workout Clothes for Women
Nike
It's no secret Nike makes some of the best women's fitness clothing. When you're running outside or namaste-ing the morning away at yoga class, Nike's innovation-focused workout clothes have you covered. Whether you're looking for a tank or a tennis skirt, a swimsuit or a hoodie, you're bound to find a color, size (Nike sells plus sizes!), and style that suits you and your chosen athletic pursuit. You can shop by outfit or item, and prices range from $25 to over $300 for outerwear.
Under Armour
No longer just about undershirts, Under Armour mixes style with the function of HeatGear and ColdGear, for those who want to take thier workout clothes from gym to street. You can shop full looks by activity, which makes it easy to look good for the treadmill or Tabata.
Adidas
It may be performance-based, but gear from Adidas looks good too. The budget-friendly brand partners with designers like Stella McCartney and Alexander Wang for clothes that cater to fashion-conscious athletes.
Sweaty Betty
This London-based brand's focus is fit, fabric, and fashion, so you look and feel great while you sweat. Sweaty Betty pieces can be pricey (T-shirts for $115!), but you're paying for features you won't see anywhere else, like asymmetric mesh panels and bold patterns. Try one piece and you'll realize it's worth every penny.
Alo Yoga
Mindful, movement-inspired yoga pieces are Alo's specialty. All of Alo's clothes lift, shape, and compress, making them ideal on or off the mat. Of course, sporting the best outfits in yoga class will cost you. Some pants styles are over $100. But throw on one of the brand's bomber jackets after class, and you'll look so put-together, you'll forget all about the price tag.
Reebok
Reebok's functional fitness gear is shaped by the brand's dedication to pushing the human body to its limits. But Reebok is also pushing the limits when it comes to fashion while keeping its full line of pants, tops, bras, hoodies, and more affordable and accessible with basic shapes and colors for everyday workouts.
New Balance
You're thinking shoes, right? Well, yes, but there's more to New Balance than footwear. This brand is all about helping athletes of all levels perform their best. From studio tights to windbreakers, New Balance is a one-stop-shop for moderately priced workout wear. The brand has even partnered with J. Crew for the collection of every preppy fit girl's dream.
Onzie
Yoga wear and whimsy wed with Onzie pieces that are created to flatter as they function. Free-Flow Fabric Technology works to keep you cool, whether you fancy hot yoga, Pilates, or even a swim. The brand offers one-pieces and separates, and many styles are intricately detailed with lace, sexy cut-outs, and notice-me prints. Prices won't cause sticker shock, either.
Asics
If functionality is key, Asics is the brand for you. Shop by sport or item to find the right shoe, sock, leggings, tank, or gloves to fit your needs. You'll find some of the best workout gear for women, and your wallet won't hate you either.
Outdoor Voices
All the cool kids are wearing Outdoor Voices–and for good reason. The brand offers playful pieces like pastel color-blocked leggings and leopard print workout dresses. It's also made a public commitment to rely on ethical production practices and sustainably-sourced fabrics.
