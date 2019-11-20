It's no secret Nike makes some of the best women's fitness clothing. When you're running outside or namaste-ing the morning away at yoga class, Nike's innovation-focused workout clothes have you covered. Whether you're looking for a tank or a tennis skirt, a swimsuit or a hoodie, you're bound to find a color, size (Nike sells plus sizes!), and style that suits you and your chosen athletic pursuit. You can shop by outfit or item, and prices range from $25 to over $300 for outerwear.

