Katie Austin favors full-length workout leggings that are high-waisted and not too tight around the waist. The trainer and fitness influencer especially loves anything in Athleta's Powervita nylon/lycra fabric. The brand's Elation 7/8 Tight made with the buttery fabric has a key pocket and comes in regular, tall, petite, and plus sizes.

Another Elation fan, Lauren Leavell is obsessed with the Athleta Ultra High Rise Elation Tight, a higher-waisted version. "They are baby soft, don't roll down, and come in some beautiful colors," says the trainer and barre and HIIT instructor.