The Best Workout Leggings for Women, According to Fitness Pros
Who among us hasn't bought a promising pair of leggings only to end up with pants that are semi-see-through and prone to rolling down? Mediocre leggings are all too common, and if you're someone who works out a lot, they can be a major distraction. The people who work out for a living have the most at stake when choosing leggings, so it's safe to say they understand the value of a quality pair more than anyone. To cash in on their expertise, we asked trainers, instructors, and influencers for their all-time favorite pairs. Here, the best workout leggings for women, according to fitness pros.
Lululemon Align Pant II 25"
Lululemon Align leggings have wide fan base that includes Meghan Markle, so it's no surprise they made this list. Alison Feller, creator of Alison on the Run, is a collector. "I don't want to admit how many pair I own, but let's just say it's in the double digits," she says. They're loved for their soft, lightweight fabric, which is why Feller wears them all the time. "I even wore them through all 39 weeks of my pregnancy, and recommend them instead of maternity-specific leggings to my pregnant friends."
DAY/WON All Grévy Color Block 3/4-Length Legging
When it comes to workout leggings, Jessie Diaz-Herrera, creator of Curves with Moves, thinks the options from Candice Huffine's brand DAY/WON are unbeatable. "They have tremendous hold and a thicker band which is key, especially for plus-size women," she says. In particular, she loves this pair for its print and the way its 3/4 crop hits her 5'2" frame.
Alo Yoga Moto Leggings
For Koya Webb, yogi and founder of Get Loved Up, Alo Yoga Moto Leggings are that rare pair that are suited for working out and going out. They're easy to dress up, but at the same time, they don't feel restrictive when you're breaking a sweat. "The fabric sculpts and lifts my booty and feels snug around my thighs and waist without feeling uncomfortable," says Webb. The women's workout leggings are also a favorite with Shape editors and celebs Hailey Bieber and Taylor Swift,
Balance Athletica The Ascend Pant
Charlee Atkins, trainer and founder of Le Sweat, says she was hesitant to buy from an influencer's activewear line but was blown away by this pair. "I couldn't believe what an amazing fit the leggings were. They're high-waisted, squat-proof, and form-fitting in a way that emphasized the female body – all shapes and sizes," she says. "The material is like butter and the colorways are beautiful, so I replaced all my lululemon leggings with this brand." (Psst: Atkins designed this 5-minute abs workout that just might be the hardest core workout you'll ever do.)
Lululemon All The Right Places Crop II 23"
Emily Abbate, fitness writer and creator of the Hurdle podcast, knows she can count on this lulu pair. "I've worn these leggings for four of the eight marathons I've run because they literally have pockets in all the right places," she says. "They're perfect to stash my gels, gummies, keys, phone, you name it. Plus they offer up the right amount of compression that feels like a hug and makes me feel supported and comfortable from start to finish."
Athleta Elation 7/8 Tight In Powervita
Katie Austin favors full-length workout leggings that are high-waisted and not too tight around the waist. The trainer and fitness influencer especially loves anything in Athleta's Powervita nylon/lycra fabric. The brand's Elation 7/8 Tight made with the buttery fabric has a key pocket and comes in regular, tall, petite, and plus sizes.
Another Elation fan, Lauren Leavell is obsessed with the Athleta Ultra High Rise Elation Tight, a higher-waisted version. "They are baby soft, don't roll down, and come in some beautiful colors," says the trainer and barre and HIIT instructor.
Big Bottom Behavior Knockout Legging
Yoga instructor Luisa Fonseca thinks leggings from Big Bottom Behavior are unparalleled. "They all have the same v-cut detail on the back to make your booty look the best," she says. One of her favorites, the Knockout Legging, features compression support and is one of Ashley Graham's go-tos. "I truly believe BBB leggings are the best as they outnumber any leggings in my closet," says Fonseca. "The fit is great, the look is good, and the wearability is better than most out there."
Nike One Luxe Women's Tights
When you've found a pair of leggings you're wearing for every type of workout, that's when you know you've found the one. For Alex Silver-Fagan, Nike master trainer and Mirror founding instructor, that pair is the Nike One Luxe. "They feel like butter and have just the right amount of compression and support," she says. "I train, run, and practice yoga in them."
Carbon38 Takara Regular Rise Tight
If you've already found the perfect pair of long black gym leggings but are looking for something flashier, consider this bestselling liquid legging. Trainer and Barry's Bootcamp instructor Taylor Walker Sinning loves the Carbon38 Takara Regular Rise Tight so much, she owns them five different colors. "Takara's were the only pair I could wear throughout my pregnancy without discomfort and they instantly give me a confidence boost while teaching or working up a sweat," she says.
Everlane The Perform Legging
By popular request, Everlane dropped its first-ever legging this year: the Perform Legging. Alicia Ferguson, co-founder of the Brooklyn Yoga Club, is convinced they can't be beat. "I'm completely obsessed!" she says. "I'm a body positive yoga teacher and studio owner and these leggings fit a wide variety of shapes and sizes; They really are flattering on everyone's curves." She loves that their material is soft, lightweight, and composed of 58 percent recycled nylon.
Tory Sport High-Rise Compression Mélange Side-Pocket Chevron Leggings
Ballerina and Pilates instructor Nardia Boodoo loves these Tory Sport leggings for dancing and working out. "As a ballerina, I love leggings that are high waisted, form-fitting, and add compression," she says. "These are solid (not sheer), lightweight, and comfortable. They show absolutely no sweat. My favorite feature is the large side pocket for my phone and keys."
Year of Ours Ribbed Football Leggings
The football-inspired details on this Year of Ours pair makes them stand out to yoga instructor Saya Tomioka. "I love the cinching at the front, which accentuates the waist, making the leggings very flattering to a wide range of body types," she says. "The fabric is sturdy, yet soft, so I love wearing these both on and off my yoga mat!"