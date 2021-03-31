The Best Workout Tank Tops, According to Customer Reviews

This strappy, loose-fitting tank works great for a variety of fitness activities. Subtle front ruching gives it more shape at the front, while the rest of the material flows away from your body. The super-soft fabric is smooth against skin and the racerback keeps you cool while you are building up a sweat. You might as well scoop up a few colors since it's such an affordable find — and you'll likely end up rocking it during non-gym hours, too. (Related: Where to Buy the Best Workout Clothes for Women)