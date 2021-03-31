The Best Workout Tank Tops, According to Customer Reviews

Having the right workout clothes can totally make or break your sweat session. While a great pair of leggings, comfy set of sneakers, and supportive sports bra are crucial for being prepared and staying focused during your fitness routine, a breathable, chafe-free top is also a good idea. That said, a workout tank top is a solid choice for everything from yoga to HIIT class since it allows for more airflow during sweaty workouts and in warmer temperatures.
When shopping for the best workout tank tops, keep in mind that these shoulder-exposing tops can vary depending on your personal preference and the type of exercise you plan to do while wearing them. Whether you opt for a muscle, crop, racerback, or strappy style, be sure to consider tech features, such as breathability and moisture-wicking and quick-drying fabrics, which can keep you dry and cool, even during the toughest workouts. (Related: The Best Workout Leggings for Women, According to Fitness Pros and Reviewers)
If a fitted top isn't your jam, a loose racerback is a casual, relaxed option. The stretchy construction of this tank allows flexibility and won't limit movement, while the quick-drying and anti-odor fabric keeps you comfortable and keeps stinkiness at bay no matter how much you sweat. The longer length provides full coverage, and this top looks great paired with leggings, joggers, and bike shorts — either keep it loose, tuck it in, or tie the bottom in a knot.
One reviewer wrote: "This tank is a perfect staple for any workout! It has a little bit of a looser fit without swallowing you which I love because I have wider shoulders and a wider back. It moves with you and goes perfectly with any standard racerback bra."
A popular style among Sweaty Betty fans, this seamless, lightweight tank is breathable, moisture-wicking, and features four-way stretch, making it perfect for outdoor summer runs. It has strategically-placed mesh to create more ventilation — a feature that will be very much appreciated when you're adding up those miles. Choose from 20 different colorways that are bound to go with everything in your activewear rotation. (Related: Amazon Shoppers Are Obsessed with This Cooling Tank Top for Summer)
"I have this in a couple of colors and think it's a nice flattering fit," noted a shopper. "I needed some solid color tops because I have so many patterned leggings. I like it for yoga because it's fitted and when you go into a downward dog, it doesn't fall over your head as some other tops do. Would recommend it for sure!"
Muscle tees are desirable for a few reasons. The scoop neckline offers more coverage up top, the sleeveless style and typically oversized arm holes offer better airflow, and the looser fit is comfortable and not tight or constricting. This style is constructed with Old Navy's Go-Dry moisture-wicking innovation to keep you dry, comfy, and also comes without tags so you don't have to worry about chafing or irritation.
"I bought this tank in several colors," shared a customer. "Nice and lightweight. I normally wear between a small and medium. I went with a medium on this one, because I do not like anything fitted. It's perfect!"
This strappy, loose-fitting tank works great for a variety of fitness activities. Subtle front ruching gives it more shape at the front, while the rest of the material flows away from your body. The super-soft fabric is smooth against skin and the racerback keeps you cool while you are building up a sweat. You might as well scoop up a few colors since it's such an affordable find — and you'll likely end up rocking it during non-gym hours, too. (Related: Where to Buy the Best Workout Clothes for Women)
One fan said: "I bought three of these shirts, I loved the fit so much. They are loose and flowy enough to be comfortable and not cling to your midsection and the neckline is just low enough to make the girls look good while still being modest."
For those with a packed schedule who tend to sneak in exercise whenever they can — whether a lunch-time spin class or a jog around the block before dinner — this tank is utterly perfect for just throwing on and heading out the door. It's lightweight, stretchy, and made with buttery soft fabric, and the ribbed neckline and armholes help to elevate the design. The slightly cropped cut pairs nicely with high-waisted leggings or bike shorts.
"I was looking for a new white exercise tank — one that wasn't too long as I am petite/5'1 with a shorter waist. This one was perfect! I don't mind the high neck as it's in style, but, overall, the feel and fit were perfect for what I was looking for. I have only done yoga at home and a peloton ride and it withstood both of those workouts well," reported a reviewer.
With nearly 11,000 five-star ratings on Amazon, this 3-pack of tanks is a no-brainer. The large armholes allow you to show off your sports bra, while also help you feel fresh. The slender racerback design and sweat-wicking fabric keep you cool during workouts. Flat stitching reduces chafing and irritation. Because it comes as a set of three, you will always have one handy, even on laundry days. (Related: Amazon Shoppers Just Discovered the Cutest Workout Tanks—and They're Less Than $10 Each)
"LOVE LOVE LOVE these tanks!" raved a shopper. "I got these tanks for working out, but they're cute enough to wear around casually too! I have not washed them yet, but based on the material I don't believe they will shrink. Now throw these bad boys in your cart and go!"
Looking for an eco-friendly option? This smooth and silky top is made from a recycled mix of nylon, lycra, and spandex. Since it packs down small and is wrinkle-free after airing out, it's a great top to bring with you on a trip, while hiking or camping, or even to shove in your gym bag for a mid-day workout. Plus, it has excellent sun protection with built-in UPF 50. While this tank drys quick, making it a great top for sweat sessions, you'll also probably wear this featherlight tank to summer brunches with friends.
One buyer wrote: "This tank checks all the boxes for me: slightly longer length, the fabric drapes away from the body, it's cool and crisp, never looks frumpy or crumpled, [and] washes beautifully. I have three and will keep buying them as long as they are in stock!"
Crop tops can be cute, not to mention a great way to show off your hard-earned abs, but they also offer more freedom to strike your poses, whether in a yoga flow or cardio dance class. This tank is a little longer than a typical cropped bra and has a super cute criss-cross design in the front that hits just below your bellybutton and that won't flip up during a workout, thanks to hidden elastic around the waist. Wear it with high-waisted leggings for a well-dressed 'fit. (Related: The Best Workout Material for Activewear Performance)
"I LOVE this shirt," shared a customer. "I've been taking fitness more seriously the last few months and finally got around to replacing all of my old activewear. I ended up purchasing 3 workout crop tops on Amazon and while I do like all of them, this one is my favorite! It's just loose enough that I don't have to adjust it while I'm working out and also provides nice cleavage coverage. It's extremely soft and has good-sized armholes. Highly recommended!"
