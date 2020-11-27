The Best Celeb-Approved Nike Activewear On Sale for Black Friday — Including J.Lo’s $47 Running Shoes

When it comes to quality activewear, Nike is a go-to brand for a reason. With so many iconic styles and performance-driven designs to pick from, it’s no surprise that celebrities are constantly spotted wearing the brand, whether they’re headed to the gym, running errands, or even attending a major event (never forget that Hailey Bieber wore her beloved Nike Air Force 1s at her wedding reception). And now, thanks to all of the Black Friday sales happening today, you can score tons of celebrity-approved Nike gear at generous discounts.
Retailers like Amazon, Nordstrom, and Macys are offering limited-time deals on Nike activewear and sneakers this Black Friday through Cyber Monday, so if you’ve been looking to nab a new pair of leggings for your at-home workouts or a comfy pair of sneakers for walks around the neighborhood, now’s the time to do so. You’ll also find plenty of serious deals on Nike’s own site — now through Saturday, November 28, Nike is offering an extra 20 percent off sale items with the code SHOP20.
If you’re looking to upgrade your workout wardrobe, you can take plenty of inspiration from Hollywood. The Nike Indy Sports Bra (Buy It, $21, was $45, nordstrom.com) is a favorite of active celebs like Rebel Wilson and Kourtney Kardashian — and right now, Nordstrom is offering it for 40 percent off its normal price. And whether you plan on wearing them around the house with an oversized sweatshirt or slipping them on before a HIIT workout, the discounted Nike Pro Shorts (Buy It, $25, was $35, nike.com) are a comfortable and classic option that have earned praise from stars like Miley Cyrus and Hailey Bieber. Of course, Nike is especially known for its footwear, from sleek Air Maxes to streetwear-friendly Court Visions (a favorite of Sofia Richie) — both of which are currently going for up to 30 percent off their normal prices.
These deals won’t last, and items are sure to sell out, so if you’re looking to score celebrity-approved Nike gear this Black Friday, you’ll want to act fast.
From Bieber’s favorite Air Force 1s to Sofia Richie’s favorite Court Vision kicks, Nike sneakers are a Hollywood-favorite footwear brand — whether you’re working out or heading to the grocery store. You can even nab Jennifer Lopez’s pink Nike Free RN 2018 running shoes for just $58.
Celebs like Kendall Jenner and Rosie Huntington-Whiteley love to get their sweat on in Nike leggings. These three styles (including Jenner’s favorite Sculpt tights), which are on sale now for Black Friday, are well-suited for all kinds of workouts.
When you want to be supported, Rebel Wilson and Khloe Kardashian’s go-to Indy sports bra is always a solid option — and that’s not the only Nike sports bra on sale this Black Friday: You can currently shop the Kendall Jenner-adored classic swoosh bra for less than $30.
From Hailey Bieber’s favorite Nike Pros to Lucy Hale’s go-to Nike Air Shorts, these discounted options are perfect to wear whether you’re working up a sweat or lounging on the couch.
When you just want to be cozy, you can’t go wrong with classic Nike sweats — like this Club Fleece Crew, which is a favorite of Madison Beer, and the matching Club Fleece Joggers, loved by Rosalía.