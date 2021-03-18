Founded by B. Lin Murphy, The Bawdy Filter was founded in 2019 and was born from her desire to diversify the market of women's clothing and undergarments. The brand was made with the ambitious woman in mind — the caretaker, the businesswoman, the innovator, and everyone else in between. Their one-step outfits, offered in a variety of colors and styles, are designed to be worn anywhere with anything and will cut your get-ready process in half. From the hot pink compression Vamped Romper to the lime green Color Pop bodysuit, The Bawdy Filter has the perfect item for any Zoom call, grocery store run, or to literally go for a run. It even features antimicrobial fabric and built-in shapewear that's designed to hug your curves and create a smooth body line (hence the name "Bawdy Filter").