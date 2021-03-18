With the wellness and fitness industry having a reputation for not being inclusive of shapes, sizes, and shades of the Black community, we have decided to build our own tables in the world of athleisure to produce products made with our non-monolithic body stature and curves in mind. Sure, Beyoncé may have launched inclusive collections of Ivy Park in collaboration with Adidas and tennis superstar Venus Williams has started a successful activewear brand EleVen, but it's time that we as consumers do our part to uplift Black-owned businesses who may not have the large platform or celebrity to market their business to the world.
From leotards and biker shorts to dance shoes and bodysuits, these Black-owned activewear brands are perfect for anyone at any level of fitness to shop and support as a way to recognize the accomplishments and strides of the Black community. Even if you're just looking for some comfy items to add to your work-from-home wardrobe, you've come to the right place for some new styles.
This list of ten Black-owned athleisure brands is exactly what you need, whether you're working out on a yoga mat in your living room or going for a run around the track in the park. Read, buy, follow, and support — now and going forward.
This size-inclusive brand is based in Detroit, MI and includes everything to make your adventures bright, bold, and colorful. Available from sizes XS to 3X, this Black-owned brand is perfect for anyone looking for "no rolling, sliding, or spillage." If you want clothes that make you feel confident in your body no matter what shape or size, this one's for you!
"This jacket is everything!!" wrote one customer in their 5-star review for the Bedrock Jacket (Buy It, $60, meltfitactive.com). "I got a 3x and it fits perfectly. I'm a 22/24 in tops. Can't wait until more colors are available!"
Founded by the Queen of Dancehall herself, Spice (aka Grace Hamilton) has officially tapped into the fashion designing business after the launch of her athleisure line, Graci Noir, in the midst of the pandemic. The Love & Hip Hop reality television star — best known for her Vybez Kartel collaboration on "Ramping Shop" — was loved by the audience for her charisma, undeniable talent as an artist, and her charming Jamaican accent as she maneuvered through her career, friendships, and being a mother. Now, you can add "stylish taste" to the list of things to love.
The Graci Noir collection includes jumpsuits, sweatsuits, sweat dresses and matching sets for all sizes, including plus-sized women. In addition to athleisure wear, the brand offers an online boutique where shoppers can find something for any occasion, from denim jumpsuits to a tropical strapless bustier with matching bottoms.
Founded by ABC News journalist and designer Stefania Uche Okolie, Solely Fit is an athletic apparel line that launched in the middle of the pandemic with the purpose of creating comfort in and out of the gym. Created in Arizona and produced in Los Angeles, Solely Fit has already been spotted on Zendaya on her InStyle magazine September cover. Talk about the ultimate endorsement!
The brand's mission has some major female empowerment vibes, too. "By definition, strength embodies the ability to withstand great force and pressure," reads the brand's website. "Women have been a force to be reckoned with for many centuries. Strong women continue to raise the bar, and it's only fitting to have activewear that can elevate us."
Shop the collection — designed with luxury and functionality in mind — including of one-of-a-kind bodysuits, bike-short sets, leggings, and more.
This Black-owned brand is perfect for the active curvy girl with an on-the-go lifestyle. With a distinct focus on supporting Black women who love to indulge in self-care through movement, the founder Mbali Z. Ndlovu created Lukafit as a nod to her South African heritage — specifically, from the Zulu word "juluka," which means "to sweat."
"It's frustrating to support brands that treat women of color as tokens in their advertising if we're even included at all," wrote Ndlovu on the brand's website "It's difficult to stick to your health and fitness goals consistently when you're going it alone," she added about why she founded the company.
"I [ordered] my Lukafit "Black Girl Magic" leggings almost immediately after seeing them on a friend at my yoga studio," reported a buyer on the Lukafit site. "Not only are they gorgeous and statement-making, but they also are extremely soft and comfortable, and they stay put through a lot of movement. I'm proud to wear these to showcase #blackgirlmagic and to support a small WOC-owned business."
If you're a '90s baby and don't recall the iconic launch of Pastry, every young Black girl's dream sneaker, then I don't know where you've been. Founded by sisters and Run's House reality stars Angela and Vanessa Simmons (daughters of hip-hop royalty, Joseph "Rev Run" Simmons), Pastry Footwear and Pastry Lite were launched in the sneaker market and into the hearts of young girls in 2007. Today, Vanessa Simmons serves as the lead creative director of Pastry and has pivoted the brand to becoming a dance sneaker retailer for professional and university dance teams.
Whether you're purchasing for sport or just style, each of Pastry's sneakers fuse both function and aesthetics, making sure that you're never sacrificing comfort to look good — or vice versa.
Nigerian-born Addie Elabor launched D'IYANU in 2014 with the vision of empowering customers to express themselves through this trendy African-inspired clothing brand. They offer much more than athleisure (check out their dresses, skirts, accessories, and even COVID face masks), but the brand's stretchy, vibrantly-patterned leggings sets are a fun addition to your athleisure collection for sure.
One reviewer wrote: "Big and tall girls, this is your Spandex!!!! They absolutely exceeded my expectations, which were already high. I have a few items from this store and loved them all. Great quality, fit, and material used. The color is vibrant. They are so smooth, soft, and well constructed! Great fit and sizing. For my 22/24 size, I could have still fit into the 2x easily. Get you some today!"
Founded by B. Lin Murphy, The Bawdy Filter was founded in 2019 and was born from her desire to diversify the market of women's clothing and undergarments. The brand was made with the ambitious woman in mind — the caretaker, the businesswoman, the innovator, and everyone else in between. Their one-step outfits, offered in a variety of colors and styles, are designed to be worn anywhere with anything and will cut your get-ready process in half. From the hot pink compression Vamped Romper to the lime green Color Pop bodysuit, The Bawdy Filter has the perfect item for any Zoom call, grocery store run, or to literally go for a run. It even features antimicrobial fabric and built-in shapewear that's designed to hug your curves and create a smooth body line (hence the name "Bawdy Filter").
Who says swimwear isn't athleisure?! Kayla Bell, who has worked as a stylist in the industry with names ranging from mogul, influencer, and actress Vanessa Simmons to STARZ's P-Valley actor Blue Kimble, has created a sustainable swimwear brand made with recycled materials, which take 70 percent less energy to manufacture. The 24-year-old law student and self-proclaimed beach bum created Arrow Phoenix as a size-inclusive swimwear brand (which offers sizes A-H) after finding it difficult to buy comfortable swimwear herself as a size 38DDD in middle school and high school.
Beyond Arrow Phoenix Swimwear, which has been seen on rapper Megan Thee Stallion and soccer star Crystal Dunn, the brand has also expanded into athleisure. Known as Arrow Phoenix Sweat, it includes gorgeous and functional picks such as the dual-pocketed Sedona Sport Pants and the multipurpose Pacifica Sport Top. Whether you're in the market for a new bikini or leggings set, rest assured that Arrow Phoenix has you covered.
How annoying is it when you really want to go to the gym and your time of the month starts the second you finally muster up the energy to go? Have no fear; Ruby Love is here! Created by Crystal Etienne, Ruby Love is a period apparel brand with patented leak-proof technology that is equipped to fight against Mother Nature. The brand, formerly known as PantyProp, was founded in 2015 on the notion that "periods should never stop women from doing, being and going." The Ruby Love technology is inclusive to women, men, young girls, and even the elderly to absorb leaks of any kind and create a discreet, odor-free environment.
The brand offers absorbent swimwear, sleepwear, and — yup — activewear in addition to period undergarments. Try their Period Bodysuit or Period Leggings, both of which can be worn with any pad, tampon, menstrual cup, or by themselves, depending on the heaviness of your flow.
If you haven't heard of TIER, this Black-owned brand founded by Brooklyn natives Nigeria Ealey, Victor James, and Esaie Jean Simon is one of the most buzz-worthy athleisure brands to recently emerge from the fashion industry, and it's clear why. They share flawless creative content and integrate mementos of Black culture into their stylish-yet-functional streetwear, loungewear, and activewear. Not to mention, the brand (which is funded by the Council of Fashion Designers of America and Vogue) recently announced their latest collection, Project 3: Joy to the World, which was lead by the art direction of Haitian-American artist, Pierre Jean-Baptiste.
Try their bike shorts, made of double spandex, and a matching sports bra to complete your ensemble. After owning one outfit, you'll be hooked.