These Amazon Shorts Are the Ultimate Lululemon Dupe — and They're Only $26
One of the many perks of running is that the barriers to entry — at least as far as cost goes — are relatively low. Athletes can simply toss on a workout outfit, lace up their sneakers, and step outside. However, serious and beginner runners, alike, have realized there is a difference between athleisure that is merely okay and athleisure that truly performs.
During the summer, when temperatures are high and staying cool is paramount, many runners turn to cult-favorite Lululemon as their top pick, thanks to its sophisticated designs, performance technology, and durable and high-quality fabrics. But if the steep price point and lack of readily available sizing and colors feels like a turn-off, Amazon shoppers have uncovered some amazing dupes for the popular brand on Amazon.
If you've been eyeing the Lululemon Tracker shorts (Buy It, $58, lululemon.com) to get you through warm-weather runs and summer heat waves, reviewers on Amazon say it's worth checking out the Blooming Jelly Quick Dry Running Shorts (Buy It, from $25, amazon.com), which are almost identical and cost about half the price. (Related: Where to Buy the Best Workout Clothes for Women)
Just like their more expensive counterpart, the Blooming Jelly Quick Dry Running Shorts feature an elastic waistband, sweat-wicking material, and an underwear liner for additional comfort and coverage. Available in 20 colors, including black, gray, and olive green, the shorts also include a zipper pocket where you can stash your keys and credit card during trail or city runs.
The brand notes the polyester and nylon fabric "is lightweight and feels cool to the touch," a plus for those running in humid climates. Also nice? The Lululemon dupes include another feature to help runners stay cool while exercising: slits on either side of the shorts for added ventilation. (Related: The Best Running Shorts, According to Customer Reviews)
The Blooming Jelly Quick Dry Running Shorts have earned more than 3,000 five-star ratings from Amazon customers, who wear them for everything from jogging to errands. And Lululemon loyalists should take note: A ton of reviewers claim they are the ultimate dupe for the brand's Tracker Shorts. Some Lululemom fans have gone as far as to say the Blooming Jelly shorts have completely replaced all of their Lululemon shorts.
One reviewer wrote: "These shorts are PERFECT for running. They stayed in place the whole time, they are the perfect lightweight, sweat-resistant material, and a good length! Definitely recommend!"
"I LOVE these shorts," raved another. "They look and feel just like my Lulus! I wore them around the house and to work out and they've held up and are comfy! Love the side pocket — perfect size for a key and cards."
And with prices starting at $25 (much less that what you'd pay for shorts from a high-end brand), you can afford to pick up more than one pair of these Lululemon dupes on Amazon. The highly-rated pick delivers comfort and style, and ensures you don't have to break the bank for quality activewear that'll support you mile after mile.