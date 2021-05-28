If you're as fascinated as everyone on the internet seems to be by Jennifer Lopez and Ben Afleck's recent reunion, then you've likely kept up with every update, from Bennifer's PDA-filled gym session to Diddy's interestingly-timed throwback post. And you also know that Affleck and Lopez are, for the moment, on opposite coasts, but that J. Lo is continuing her streak of hitting the gym — and sticking to her tried and true activewear formula. (Related: The Psychology of Getting Back with an Ex, According to a Relationship Therapist)