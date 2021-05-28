Jennifer Lopez, Rita Ora, and Lizzo Are Wearing STAX Activewear to Death
If you're as fascinated as everyone on the internet seems to be by Jennifer Lopez and Ben Afleck's recent reunion, then you've likely kept up with every update, from Bennifer's PDA-filled gym session to Diddy's interestingly-timed throwback post. And you also know that Affleck and Lopez are, for the moment, on opposite coasts, but that J. Lo is continuing her streak of hitting the gym — and sticking to her tried and true activewear formula. (Related: The Psychology of Getting Back with an Ex, According to a Relationship Therapist)
Lopez hit the gym in Miami yesterday afternoon, according to Just Jared. In typical fashion, she wore an eye-catching set and carried a snakeskin Birkin in lieu of a gym bag to head to her workout session. If you're curious about the affordability element of Lopez's high-low look, know that Lopez's set costs $100 total. The singer was wearing the STAX BB Classic Crop (Buy It, $36, stax.com.au) and STAX BB Tights Full Length (Buy It, $63, stax.com.au) in lilac. (Related: Jennifer Lopez Loves These Leggings So Much, She Has Them In Three Different Colors)
J. Lo joins a long list of celebrities who have been sporting the brand's clothes. Rita Ora has worn STAX several times, including burgundy STAX Originals Tights Full Length (Buy It, $63, stax.com.au) and Strappy Crop (Buy It, $40, stax.com.au) during a recent abs workout. Lizzo even wore STAX for an early birthday celebration, opting for the same leggings in black with the STAX Premium Seamless V3 Racer Crop (Buy It, $36, stax.com.au). Lucy Hale, Olivia Culpo, Ashley Graham, Kaley Cuoco, Hailey Bieber, and Addison Rae are also fans.
As evidenced by the aforementioned celebs' IG posts, you can look to STAX for on-trend workout clothes. The Australian brand touts itself as "the little black dress of activewear," and sells everything from solid-colored seamless pieces to tie-dye and '90's-inspired collections. Judging by customer reviews on the brand's site, the clothes feel as good as they look. "Honestly the best tights I've ever owned," one person wrote about the STAX Best Black Tights Full Length. "They tick so many boxes! Squat proof, comfy, they don't roll and so stylish. I'm obsessed with mine." (Related: J. Lo Also Wore This Blinding Tie-Dye Sweatsuit)
Does getting back with an ex à la Bennifer ever end well? Debatable. But stealing J. Lo's recent workout look feels like the only reasonable choice.