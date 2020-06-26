Each product we feature has been independently selected and reviewed by our editorial team. If you make a purchase using the links included, we may earn commission.

Act fast and you can snag a discount on the best-selling leggings Meghan Markle wears to yoga.

If you've been in the market for new fitness gear that suits the warm-weather sweat sessions ahead, Under Armour has you covered. The fitness brand recently put some of its best-sellers on sale, so you can sport a pair of Meghan Markle-approved leggings whether you're hitting the trails for a hike or enjoying an at-home yoga session.

Under Armour Women's HeatGear Armour Capri Leggings

Available in classic black, metallic pink, and downpour gray—plus similar styles featuring a thick stripe of color down the outside of the leg—these Under Armour leggings can easily take you from morning squats and lunges to an afternoon chill sesh on the couch.

The leggings seem to have Amazon shoppers' seal of approval, too: They're currently sitting pretty in the number-one spot of Amazon's Best Sellers in Women's Sports Capri Pants, with plenty of buyers singing their praises in reviews.

The mid-rise waist and moisture-wicking, lightweight material (thanks to UA's signature HeatGear technology) give these leggings just enough stretch to provide movement without losing their shape. Amazon shoppers love that the leggings stay in place (no annoying slide-down issues here, friends), with one reviewer calling them their "all-time favorite workout leggings."

Under Armour Women's UA Breathe Trainer Training Shoes

A sneaker you can rely on for morning coffee runs, sweaty workout classes, and everything in between, is essential. Under Armour Women's UA Breathe Trainer Training Shoes (Buy It, from $48, from $80 , amazon.com, underarmour.com) are a go-to for boss-babe style queens like Lucy Hale, Emma Roberts, and Julianne Hough.

The lightweight, breathable kicks come in a range of shades, from classic black to trendy flushed pink, with heel support for added comfort and stability, midsole cushioning to absorb shock from each movement, and a full rubber outsole for increased traction and durability. (Related: The Best Running and Athletic Shoes for Every Type of Workout, According to a Podiatrist)

If you're worried these sneakers are only good for short walks, think again. One recent UA shopper called the shoes her "favorite runner ever," adding, "These are absolutely my favorite shoes from Under Armour (I have 3 colors). They passed the comfort test when I spent a full day walking 100 blocks in NYC and my feet didn't hurt afterward. These are perfect for walking the city, hitting the gym, and hiking trails. They are my go-to 'every day' sneaker."

Under Armour Women's UA Play Up Shorts 3.0

Finding a solid pair of workout shorts can be a tricky endeavor for even the savviest shoppers. But the search is officially over thanks to Under Armour UA Play Up Shorts 3.0 (Buy It, from $15, from $25 , amazon.com, underarmour.com).

Available in a ton of fun colors—including green haze, peach frost, watermelon pink, and more—these Kaley Cuoco-approved shorts feature a soft elastic waistband and a sweat-wicking, anti-pilling fabric that helps the shorts maintain their look wash after wash. What's more, anti-odor technology prevents the growth of odor-causing microbes (translation: sweat all you want during your toughest workouts). Plus, the shorts' curved inseam provides a relaxed fit—meaning, no restrictive ride-ups to worry about. (Related: I Was Terrified to Work Out In Shorts, But I Was Finally Able to Face My Biggest Fear)

Several UA shoppers are hype AF about the shorts' pockets, calling the style comfortable and breathable for a wide range of activities. "These shorts are so comfortable that I will be purchasing another pair," wrote one reviewer. "[The shorts are] great for working out, running errands, or [when you] just want to be comfortable around the house. Breathable with pockets. They are a must-have!"