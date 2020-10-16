Each product we feature has been independently selected and reviewed by our editorial team. If you make a purchase using the links included, we may earn commission.

Maybe you first associated Gymshark with its distinctive, butt-accentuating leggings that started appearing everywhere years ago. (ICYMI, Shape editors tried on the polarizing style, and we had some thoughts.) But the U.K.-based brand offers more than just strategically color-blocked leggings, and it's since exploded into one of the fastest-growing activewear brands in the market.

Why all the love? Gymshark has reached a lot of people through social media via fitness influencers — if you follow any fitness peeps, you probably know this. A recent example: Gymshark and Whitney Simmons have teamed up for a soon-to-launch collection. (It's her second, after the first sold out almost instantly.)

But beyond noticing the clothes on ambassadors, people just love the way they look and feel. Fitted, seamless activewear with stretchy, form-hugging fabric is the brand's specialty. They're the kind of clothes you reach for when you want to look fire at the gym — and they're more affordable than they look. Gymshark leggings range from $25 to $65, whereas leggings from brands like Alo Yoga or Athleta can cost $80+.

"From the moment I pulled on these leggings from Gymshark, I was obsessed," one Shape editor previously wrote in an ode to her favorite pair of Gymshark leggings, the Camo Seamless Leggings (Buy It, $60, gymshark.com). "The ultra-high waistband comfortably keeps everything in place, while the compression fabric is super flattering and sculpting — FYI they make your butt look amazing!" (Related: 12 Stylish Bike Shorts You Can Wear Anywhere)

Reviews on the Gymshark website reveal similar sentiments. "The overall fit of these is perfect!" one customer wrote about the same pair. "The material is thick but super stretchy and allows so much range of motion and practically feels like you have nothing on. I love the high waisted thick waist band that accentuates the waist and stays in place. They have just enough compression to stay in place but not to feel suffocating." (Related: Weightlifting and Bodybuilding Clothing Brands That'll Inspire You to Lift Heavy)

Along with regular gym-goers, celebrities are constantly wearing Gymshark during workouts — proving that even they can't resist the draw of a cute, comfortable, and affordable workout set. Alessandra Ambrosio, Gabrielle Union, Jennifer Garner, Hailey Bieber, and Sarah Hyland are among the celebs who've sported the brand's clothes.

