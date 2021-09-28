These $24 Amazon Shorts Have Shoppers Saying 'Lulu Who'
Is there anything better than when your activewear is both so comfy you can wear it all day and functional enough to get you through your favorite sweat sessions? Honestly, no. But the downside to finding quality workout clothes is that you typically pay a higher price tag. Thankfully, Amazon shoppers have discovered a pair of athletic shorts that delivers on style, comfort, function, all while sticking to a budget — and reviewers even claim they rival some of your favorite high-end brands, calling them Lululemon alternatives.
With more than 2,200 five-star ratings, the CRZ Yoga Lightweight Athletic Shorts (Buy It, $24, amazon.com) are a favorite among Amazon customers, thanks to a ton of impressive features that match or beat out those of more expensive pairs. First of all, the shorts have a relaxed fit that doesn't feel restrictive, they don't ride up while exercising (due to a thick elastic waistband and secure drawcord), and they are designed with a spandex-blend fabric that feels "buttery" when you slip them on (translation: no chafing).
In addition, they feature moisture-wicking technology that keeps you cool and dry even during intense workouts. And they boast two pockets with mesh vents to provide extra airflow, while a vapor barrier on the pockets helps to protect any stashed essentials from sweat. The CRZ Yoga Lightweight Athletic Shorts are a versatile athleisure staple that can tackle any activity from hiking and playing sports to running errands and lounging at home. (Related: The Best Running Shorts, According to Customer Reviews)
Buy It: CRZ Yoga Lightweight Athletic Shorts, $24, amazon.com
Unlike other pairs of athletic shorts, the thick elastic waistband is customizable so that you can fit the shorts to your liking (say goodbye to those tight bands around your belly). And even though they are incredibly soft and feel like you're not wearing anything at all, they're not see-through (think, you can squat with total peace of mind) and do a great job blocking excessive friction as you move through your workout or errands.
Amazon shoppers call them the "most comfortable shorts″ they own, adding that they love the flattering fit, sweat-wicking fabric (it actually works!) and that they feel so luxurious and similar to higher-end brands, despite the affordable price point. Not to mention, dozens of customers noted in their reviews that these shorts are amazing Lululemon dupes — "but for way cheaper." (Related: The 10 Best Lululemon Dupes You Can Score On Amazon)
Perhaps one of the most impressive reviews, one fan went as far as to say, "Lulu who?" The customer continued, "I was apprehensive about ordering these, but oh my gosh THESE ARE FANTASTIC. I have three pairs of the Lululemon ones, and obviously if I can avoid spending an arm and a leg, I'm going to. These feel just like them. The shorts are so remarkable that other pairs from beloved retailers don't compare. I will be ordering like three more."
With more than 27 shades to choose from, you're bound to find one that fits seamlessly into your wardrobe and satisfies your preferred color palette. Many reviewers even mentioned the CRZ Yoga Lightweight Athletic Shorts are *so* good, they're worth investing in multiple pairs. "I love these so much! They are a great price, and I ended up ordering them in at least three different colors. I have been wearing them almost every day," reported a buyer.
And if the cheap price tag has you worried, that is by no means a reflection of the quality and durability of the CRZ Yoga shorts. One last shopper noted that they refuse to buy anything that feels like it won't last 10 years, and these shorts met their criteria. If you're ready to see what all the buzz is about, head to Amazon now and add these lightweight, ″Lululemon dupe″ shorts to your cart. You might find yourself reaching for these buttery-soft bottoms more often than your favorite leggings even!