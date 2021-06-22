Shoppers Say Amazon's Top-Selling One-Piece Is the Best Swimsuit They've Ever Tried - and It's Less Than $20
It's officially summer, and whether you're jet setting to the Caribbean or hitting your local pool, chances are, you're in the market for a fresh swimsuit. One-piece swimsuits are making a strong comeback - which is not at all surprising since brands have reinvented the "mom suit" with fashionable upgrades including cutouts, lace-ups, high-cut legs, single shoulder straps, deep v-necks, slimming panels, and ruffled features.
Not only do one-pieces deliver on style, but they're also comfortable and functional. Not to mention, they provide more coverage than what's offered by bikinis - in case you need a suit for paddle boarding or just aren't completely comfortable in swimwear - giving you a confidence boost in and out of the water. And because there are so many one-pieces out there, it helps to choose one backed by happy customers - thousands, in fact.
The Cupshe Women's V-Neck Ruffled One-Piece Swimsuit (Buy It, $19, was $29, amazon.com) is Amazon's best-selling one-piece, with more than 7,500 five-star ratings, and shoppers claim it's the best swimsuit they've ever tried. It features a deep v-neck design, ruffled straps, ruching to flatter your midsection, padded cups to keep nip slip at bay, and a back cutout and lace-up closure that's super sexy. (Related: These Are the 19 Best Swimsuits On Amazon - and They're All Under $40)
Amazon reviewers love the sexy silhouette, and swear that this one-piece fits women of all shapes and sizes - from small busts to big boobs and long torsos to petite figures. A few breastfeeding moms and shoppers with large breasts noted that they sewed up the neckline a hair for a more secure fit. But most customers say the suit is perfect as-is, and even shared that they ordered it in multiple colors. (Related: The Best Swimsuits for Literally Every Body)
"I was worried about ordering a swimsuit online as I'm very curvy in the hip, buns, and thigh area, but have a small waist and I'm small-chested - but this suit fit perfectly. I feel sassy and sexy without showing too much, and surprisingly it fit perfect up top and stretched beautifully in the hip and back area. I ordered another one in a different print and it's just as perfect," one fan wrote.
Another raved: "OH MY WORD. BUY IT, BUY IT, BUY IT!!! Worth every penny, and honestly way cheaper than you'll find in any store! SO flattering, and it's conservative, yet still plenty sexy! I was nervous for the top to fit because the booty is always disproportionate to my top section. Fits JUST fine, and I don't even feel the need to put on a cover up (although I know I will) when walking around. Very self-conscious person speaking here, and I feel like a million bucks in this thing. Great quality, adjustable back to pull the top a smidge tighter (or let out), and the pleating on the tummy is just a fabulous plus. DO IT!!!"
Since Amazon Prime Day started yesterday, the Cupshe one-piece has been a trending product - meaning it's been added to a lot of carts. Right now, you can score Amazon's best-selling Cupshe Women's V-Neck One-Piece Swimsuit for 35 percent off, bringing it to just $19. But hurry, Amazon Prime Day ends tonight, and the suit is likely to go back up in price. Don't have an Amazon prime account? Sign up for a Prime membership here so you can take advantage of this deal in time for summer beach days.