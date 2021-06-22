Shoppers Say Amazon's Top-Selling One-Piece Is the Best Swimsuit They've Ever Tried - and It's Less Than $20

Snap up this Amazon Prime deal before it ends tonight.
By Susan Brickell
June 22, 2021
It's officially summer, and whether you're jet setting to the Caribbean or hitting your local pool, chances are, you're in the market for a fresh swimsuit. One-piece swimsuits are making a strong comeback - which is not at all surprising since brands have reinvented the "mom suit" with fashionable upgrades including cutouts, lace-ups, high-cut legs, single shoulder straps, deep v-necks, slimming panels, and ruffled features.

Not only do one-pieces deliver on style, but they're also comfortable and functional. Not to mention, they provide more coverage than what's offered by bikinis - in case you need a suit for paddle boarding or just aren't completely comfortable in swimwear - giving you a confidence boost in and out of the water. And because there are so many one-pieces out there, it helps to choose one backed by happy customers - thousands, in fact.

The Cupshe Women's V-Neck Ruffled One-Piece Swimsuit (Buy It, $19, was $29, amazon.com) is Amazon's best-selling one-piece, with more than 7,500 five-star ratings, and shoppers claim it's the best swimsuit they've ever tried. It features a deep v-neck design, ruffled straps, ruching to flatter your midsection, padded cups to keep nip slip at bay, and a back cutout and lace-up closure that's super sexy. (Related: These Are the 19 Best Swimsuits On Amazon - and They're All Under $40)

Amazon reviewers love the sexy silhouette, and swear that this one-piece fits women of all shapes and sizes - from small busts to big boobs and long torsos to petite figures. A few breastfeeding moms and shoppers with large breasts noted that they sewed up the neckline a hair for a more secure fit. But most customers say the suit is perfect as-is, and even shared that they ordered it in multiple colors. (Related: The Best Swimsuits for Literally Every Body)

"I was worried about ordering a swimsuit online as I'm very curvy in the hip, buns, and thigh area, but have a small waist and I'm small-chested - but this suit fit perfectly. I feel sassy and sexy without showing too much, and surprisingly it fit perfect up top and stretched beautifully in the hip and back area. I ordered another one in a different print and it's just as perfect," one fan wrote.

Another raved: "OH MY WORD. BUY IT, BUY IT, BUY IT!!! Worth every penny, and honestly way cheaper than you'll find in any store! SO flattering, and it's conservative, yet still plenty sexy! I was nervous for the top to fit because the booty is always disproportionate to my top section. Fits JUST fine, and I don't even feel the need to put on a cover up (although I know I will) when walking around. Very self-conscious person speaking here, and I feel like a million bucks in this thing. Great quality, adjustable back to pull the top a smidge tighter (or let out), and the pleating on the tummy is just a fabulous plus. DO IT!!!"

Since Amazon Prime Day started yesterday, the Cupshe one-piece has been a trending product - meaning it's been added to a lot of carts. Right now, you can score Amazon's best-selling Cupshe Women's V-Neck One-Piece Swimsuit for 35 percent off, bringing it to just $19. But hurry, Amazon Prime Day ends tonight, and the suit is likely to go back up in price. Don't have an Amazon prime account? Sign up for a Prime membership here so you can take advantage of this deal in time for summer beach days.

