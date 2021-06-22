Another raved: "OH MY WORD. BUY IT, BUY IT, BUY IT!!! Worth every penny, and honestly way cheaper than you'll find in any store! SO flattering, and it's conservative, yet still plenty sexy! I was nervous for the top to fit because the booty is always disproportionate to my top section. Fits JUST fine, and I don't even feel the need to put on a cover up (although I know I will) when walking around. Very self-conscious person speaking here, and I feel like a million bucks in this thing. Great quality, adjustable back to pull the top a smidge tighter (or let out), and the pleating on the tummy is just a fabulous plus. DO IT!!!"