Each product we feature has been independently selected and reviewed by our editorial team. If you make a purchase using the links included, we may earn commission.

Girlfriend Collective is responsible for some of the internet’s favorite activewear pieces, from comfy sports bras to chic bike shorts. Its compressive leggings have been touted as the “answer to your most common leggings frustrations,” and nearly all of its collection launches fly off the shelves. One might call it the Hermès of activewear—well, if Birkin bags were affordable, ethical, and sustainable.

Somehow, GC manages to be all that and more. It creates fabrics from recycled water bottles, pays an ethical wage to workers at its warehouse in Vietnam, and keeps everything under $100. Better yet, the gear doesn’t just look good, it feels good. (No wonder it’s already gained tons of celebrity fans like Kerry Washington and Eva Longoria.)

And today is officially a *huge* moment for Girlfriend Collective fans around the globe: The brand just released a new essential fabric called “Float” after two years of development. Designed to be the brand’s softest fabric yet, it’s lightweight, sweat-wicking, and compressive. It’s also a key part of the company’s movement into seamless leggings.

Image zoom

The Float Seamless Legging (Buy It, $68, girlfriend.com) features a new high-waisted design that's an updated take on the company’s discontinued LITE leggings. They’re light enough to wear during high-intensity workouts without overheating, but still thick enough to stay squat-proof. Also nice: They’re seam-free to avoid painful rubbing or chafing and come in cropped ankle and biker short lengths. Plus, unlike the LITE style, which earned a bad reputation online for pilling (hey, gotta be honest!), the new seamless products are crafted for durability. (Related: The Best Workout Material for Activewear Performance)

Image zoom Girlfriend Collective

Of course, Girlfriend Collective wouldn’t launch new bottoms without releasing a few tops, too. The Float essentials collection introduces three new sports bras: the Juliet, the Lola, and the Cleo. One of the styles is a strappy pick perfect for lounging, while the other two feature racerback cuts for extra support.

Similar to the existing essentials collections, all of today’s releases come in sizes XXS to 6XL and in five super wearable colors including black, navy, dark gray, mauve, and army green. That means you can mix and match the six newly released items to create a chic set perfect for posing on the ‘gram or lounging on the couch. (Shape editors also live in leggings—check out their 10 favorite pairs.)