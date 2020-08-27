I’ve Never Liked Bike Shorts, But Luckily I Found the Perfect Alternative for Summer

Each product we feature has been independently selected and reviewed by our editorial team. If you make a purchase using the links included, we may earn commission.

The trendy style sold out in every size earlier this spring, and now it’s available to shop again in Girlfriend Collective’s largest restock ever.

Before you completely question my judgement, let me ask a few questions: What other activewear item can you wear for a sweaty bike ride and a nice dinner? What other piece allows your legs to feel the breeze without exposing all your lady parts to the public? What other item can be worn on the tennis court, golf course, and your couch? None, I'd argue.

I purchased the trendy skort on a quarantine whim. I wanted to mix up my wardrobe, but couldn’t justify spending money on anything I wouldn’t wear around my home. When I received a Girlfriend Collective email notifying me of a new skort launch, I realized it was the incredibly versatile piece I’d been waiting for and added it right to my cart.

It arrived a couple of weeks later in the brand’s signature mauve pink zip pouch (which doubles as a laundry bag to prevent microplastics from entering the water stream). I immediately slipped it on, ready to channel my inner Sporty Spice, and was not disappointed. The flattering cut hugged my body without constricting it, while the built-in compression shorts doubled as coverage and chafing protection. The shorts even had iPhone-sized pockets. (Because we all deserve activewear with pockets.)

One plane ride, a handful of workouts, and countless bike rides later, my obsession stands. I also love that the skort’s high waistband stays firmly in place without rolling down, whether you’re squatting or snoozing. Plus, the eco-friendly material (made from recycled water bottles) offers the perfect amount of compression (just like the brand’s signature leggings), yet is still breathable and quick-drying. I’ve worn the skort at least once a week for the past month—even if that required hand-washing it between laundry days. (Related: The Right Way to Wash Your Workout Clothes)

I’m not alone in my adoration: There are 278 reviews for the skort on the website, and a majority are five-star reviews. Not to mention, it completely sold out after the launch in every single size (which is a lot, considering GC stocks sizes XXS to 6XL). Luckily, the brand just brought the skort back in all of its essential colors, including a ready-for-fall moss green and perfect-for-date-nights plum, as part of its biggest restock ever.